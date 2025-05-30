The Nintendo Entertainment System holds a special place in history. It marks Nintendo's first global console release, and is home to the first console entries of some of the most important franchises in video gaming, like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. While many of Nintendo's best games ever made came during later console generations, multiple foundational games are on this console. In addition to Nintendo, several third-party series also saw earlier entries on the NES, creating a massively influential console and library. But what games are the best? Well, many of the ten best games on the NES are deeply influential, which shouldn't be too surprising. After all, great games inspire great games, and with the NES, there are plenty of great games.

10 Super Mario Bros

The original is still one of the best