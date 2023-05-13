Netgear and its Nighthawk line have earned a reputation for delivering quick and reliable Wi-Fi with little fuss, and it still makes some of the best routers you can buy. Netgear's Orbi line has been growing with mesh kits and stylish standalone routers. Netgear is also pushing its software subscriptions hard with Netgear Armor and Smart Parental Controls both requiring a monthly or yearly subscription to get the most of them. Luckily, most of the Netgear routers you buy today come with a month or a year to try out these services to see how they fit into your life.

Upgrade your home network to Wi-Fi 6 with these Netgear routers

Source: Netgear Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 Best Overall $181 $300 Save $119 This middle-of-the-road dual-band AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 router has all the speed most families need with support for fast 160MHz connections and a competitive price. The connection breaks down to 600Mbps for 2.4GHz devices and 4800Mbps for 5GHz devices. The Nighthawk RAX50 also includes support for Netgear Armor for enhanced security and Smart Parental Controls. Pros Fast dual-band AX5400 connection

Support for 160MHz at 5GHz

Solid 2,500 square feet of coverage Cons No multi-gig Ethernet

Older antenna design $181 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at B&H

The Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 isn’t the latest and greatest, but it strikes the right balance for most people with a fast AX5400 connection and support for fast 160MHz connections. The connection breaks down to 600Mbps at 2.4GHz and 4800Mbps at 5GHz. The six-stream connection means you can connect multiple devices at full speed without getting bogged down thanks to MU-MIMO. That means that most families will struggle to overload this router, even with local networking.

This router has four external antennas with full articulation, so you can optimize your coverage. On the back, there’s a USB 3.0 port as well as five gigabit Ethernet ports. Four of those ports can be used for your wired devices with the last one used for your incoming internet connection. There is no multi-gig Ethernet option, so you should only use this router with an internet connection of up to 1Gbps, which is the typical top speed for many fiber providers.

This router has support for Netgear Armor with enhanced security and vulnerability scans. You can also use Netgear Armor to monitor your network and keep track of which devices are connected and how they’re using the network. Smart Parental Controls are included too including content filtering and time scheduling. Both come with a 30-day trial to see if they’re worth it to you but have separate subscriptions after that.

Source: Netgear NETGEAR R6700AX Router Best Value This simple AX1800 Wi-Fi router has enough speed and coverage for a small home with 600Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1200Mbps at 5GHz. It also comes with a year of Netgear Armor security, which typically costs more per year than this entire router. There are four gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices as well. Pros Cheap for an AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 router

Netgear Armor included for a year

Four gigabit Ethernet ports Cons Relatively weak coverage

No USB ports $80 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy $140 at B&H

The R6700AXS is a basic dual-band Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 router at its core. It has 600Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1200Mbps at 5GHz, which is about as slow as you’ll find on a Wi-Fi 6 router, but most importantly, it’s fast enough for a lot of people. If you only have a few devices that need to get online at once, the AX1800 connection should be able to keep up with strong download speeds on 5GHz. While it will struggle if you add dozens of devices, for a small home, this router should get the job done.

On the back, things are fairly basic with three antennas, four gigabit Ethernet ports for your wired devices, and an Ethernet for the incoming connection. That means you won’t have the speed for internet connections over 1Gbps, but that’s fine for many homes. In fact, many popular routers compact Wi-Fi 6 routers like eero 6, are AX1800 routers. This router should have no trouble with 4K streaming on a couple of devices or large downloads.

While this router lacks the Nighthawk branding, it’s still set up and managed using the Nighthawk app. In fact, Netgear’s flagship software packages, Netgear Armor and Smart Parental Controls are both included. It comes with a free year of Netgear Armor, so you can keep your network secure and decide if the service is worth it before you renew. Smart Parental Controls require a subscription at $7.99 per month but come with content filtering, time scheduling, and monitoring, so you can stay on top of how your kids are using the internet.

Source: Netgear Netgear Nighthawk RAX120 Best for Big Families $250 $450 Save $200 The Netgear Nighthawk RAX120 is one of Netgear’s earlier Wi-Fi 6 models, but it still packs a punch with a high-capacity 12-stream AX6000 connection. That means support for up to four 2x2 devices at once with MU-MIMO. On top of that, a 5Gbps Ethernet port means you’re ready for multi-gig internet connections. Pros Fast 12-stream AX6000 connection

Multi-gig Ethernet included

Support for multiple full-speed 5GHz connections Cons Expensive for AX6000

Can't be wall-mounted $250 at Amazon $399 at B&H

The Netgear Nighthawk RAX120 seems like a bit of an oddball sitting alongside other cheaper Netgear AX6000 Nighthawks, but it has a trick up its sleeve. The RAX120 is a 12-stream router meaning it has the capacity for four full 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 connections at once. That’s four devices running at 1201Mbps using MU-MIMO, so this router doesn’t collapse under the weight of multiple demanding connections. If you’ve got a family full of gamers or streamers, the RAX120 can minimize buffering and can keep gaming connections smooth, even when a lot of devices are online at once.

Alongside the beefed-up Wi-Fi tech, Netgear has included strong wired options with five gigabit Ethernet ports and a multi-gig port with support for up to 5Gbps. You can use the multi-gig port for WAN or LAN so if you’ve got a home server with caching or just a lot of hosted media, you’ve got plenty of speed for it. If you’re upgrading to multi-gig internet service, you can use it to make sure you can access your full internet speeds. There are also dual USB 3.0 ports on the back for simple but quick network file sharing.

Like most Netgear routers, you can set this one up using the Nighthawk app or in a web browser. Also like most of Netgear’s high-end routers, it comes with a year of Netgear Armor, a security package powered by Bit Defender. Netgear Armor protects your entire network with enhances security and vulnerability scans. When it comes time to renew, the service costs $100 for a year.

Source: Netgear Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Best Wi-Fi 6E $370 $400 Save $30 While not the fastest Wi-Fi 6E router from Netgear, this Nighthawk RAXE300 makes sense for this looking to test out Wi-Fi 6E. It’s AXE7800 connection comes with a 2420Mbps connection at 6GHz, while still including all the speed of a fast AX5400 router for your older Wi-Fi 6 devices. Pros Fast AXE7800 Wi-Fi 6E connection

Full 4804Mbps reserved for 5GHz devices

Ethernet at 2.5Gbps for WAN or LAN Cons More expensive than competing AXE7800 routers

Smart Parental Controls requires a subscription

Netgear Armor is expensive after renewal $370 at Amazon $370 at Best Buy $370 at B&H

The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 isn’t the fastest Wi-Fi 6E router that Netgear makes, but for most people, it is the most sensible pick. The AXE7800 tri-band connection breaks down to 600Mbps at 2.4GHz, 4804Mbps at 5GHz, and 2402Mbps at 6GHz. This may seem counterintuitive at first, but the fact of the matter is that most of our wireless tech uses 5GHz for Wi-Fi meaning you want the majority of your speed available on that band. Even so, the best Android phones and even some of the best gaming laptops only support up to 2402Mbps at 6GHz with a 160MHz connection.

On the back of this router, you get five gigabit Ethernet ports and one at 2.5Gbps. The fast port can be used as WAN or LAN, meaning you can use it for your internet connection if it’s over 1Gbps, or use it on a fast NAS or PC if your internet tops out a 1Gbps, as is common with residential fiber. Link Aggregation is also supported for up to 2Gbps using two Ethernet ports. Netgear packs all of its antennas in the two wings on either side of this router giving it a sleek appearance as well as solid coverage.

For software, the Nighthawk app makes setup and management easy, though you can also connect in a web browser to get access to more advanced settings. Unlike Netgear’s Orbi line, the Nighthawk still allows users to change advanced settings if they choose to. You’ll still need to use the app for Netgear Armor controls and parental controls if you’re willing to pay the extra $7.99 per month for Smart Parental Controls. Luckily, the Nighthawk RAXE300 comes with a free year of Netgear Armor.

Source: Netgear Netgear Orbi RBK762 Best Mesh System $450 $500 Save $50 The Orbi RBK762S is a tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system from Netgear with an AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 connection. This breaks down to 600Mbps at 2.4GHz, 2402Mbps at 5GHz-1, and 2402Mbps at 5GHz-2. It also comes with a free year of Netgear Armor for enhanced security available in the Orbi app. Pros Fast tri-band AX5400 connection

Support for 160MHz connections

Strong coverage at 2,500 square feet per node Cons Expensive compared to other AX5400 mesh kits

No multi-gigabit Ethernet

Limited satellite compatibility $450 at Amazon

The Netgear Orbi RBK762 is a tri-band mesh system with fast 160MHz connections on both 5GHz bands. This kit supports a fast tri-band AX5400 connection on both the router and satellite with 600Mbps at 2.4GHz, 2402Mbps at 5GHz-1, and 2402Mbps at 5GHz-2. This means your link between the router and satellite, known as the back haul, gets full 160MHz speeds. Unlike the previous generation Orbi routers, you also get 160MHz support for devices means that you can see up to 2402Mbps on modern high-end WI-Fi 6 devices, giving you the headroom needed to make the most of your gigabit internet connection, even in congested areas.

The router has a gigabit Ethernet port on the back for your incoming internet connection, with three more gigabit ports for wired devices. The satellite has three more gigabit Ethernet ports making it a great fit for a home office or an entertainment center. Though you probably don’t need it with up to 5,000 square feet of coverage with two nodes, you can get more RBS760 satellites for an additional 2,500 square feet of coverage if desired.

It must be mentioned that compared to some of the other best mesh Wi-Fi systems, Orbi has some drawbacks. For example, satellite compatibility is low meaning you'll need to use the same type of satellite for expansion. That also means you can't use Orbi paired with a Nighthawk router.

Netgear includes a year of Netgear Armor for free with the purchase of this router allowing for increased security and more in-depth network information. Powered by Bit-Defender, this can protect all the devices on your network from unsafe connections as well as conduct vulnerability scans. Smart Parental Controls are also supported with a $7.99 per month subscription adding content filters, time limits, and usage statistics.

Source: Netgear Netgear Nighthawk M6 Best Portable Router $700 $800 Save $100 A fast Wi-FI 6 AX3600 connection, gigabit Ethernet, and up to 6x Carrier Aggregation make the Netgear Nighthawk M6 one of the fastest hotspots money can buy. The M6 can be a great option for those on the move or off the beaten trail with excellent 5G support and connectors for an external antenna. Pros Fast Wi-Fi 6 connections

Support for sub-6 5G with 6x Carrier Aggregation

Optional TS-9 antenna support Cons Expensive for a hotspot

High-band mmWave 5G limited to Pro model $800 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy $700 at B&H

The Netgear Nighthawk M6 is not only a fast and capable compact 5G router with Wi-Fi 6 support, but can also work with an existing mesh system or router you already have in your home. When you’re home, the Nighthawk M6 can cover up to 2,000 square feet in high-performance mode and can also use built-in TS-9 connectors for better 5G reception. When you’re ready to hit the road, it can operate for up to 13 hours on battery.

This router has a dual-band AX3600 connection with support for up to 32 devices. If you’ve got to get the whole crew online and public Wi-Fi isn’t an option, the Nighthawk M6 makes sure everyone can get connected. For wired connections, you can use the built-in gigabit Ethernet port or, as many slim laptops have ditched Ethernet, you can connect using USB-C at up to 5Gbps. As far as configuration, you can do just about everything on the 2.4-inch touchscreen on the front of the M6, but you also can connect using the Nighthawk app.

It’s certified to work with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Google Fi, so you should be able to find a network with coverage just about anywhere in the country. There’s support for up to 6x Carrier Aggregation with LTE and 5G, which allows the M6 to connect to multiple wireless bands at once for faster speeds. It even supports 2x uplink Carrier Aggregation for improved upload speeds. If 5G isn’t available, LTE CAT19 support means you’ll support all the most important bands in the U.S. so there aren’t too many places left you won’t find coverage.

Get the speed and coverage your home network needs with Netgear

The right router for your home depends on a number of elements including, but not limited to, the design of your home and the materials used. For example, some homes were built with internal block or plaster walls which can destroy Wi-Fi signal. A mesh system can help in this scenario by not only offering powerful repeaters but being able to navigate around troublesome walls. Mesh systems can also be useful in a condominium or large apartment as your device can connect to a closer access point, avoiding some congestion.

When it comes to speed, getting a router with enough headroom means your speeds can stay high, even in challenging layouts. Few people have internet connections over 1Gbps, but there are still benefits to a fast router. For example, having some extra capacity allows your connection to stay strong, even when you have neighboring Wi-Fi connections fighting for spectrum. This is also helped with modern Wi-Fi 6 tech like 1024 QAM and OFDMA which can modulate your signal to stay strong with a lot of congestion.

Overall, the dual-band AX5400 connection on the Nighthawk RAX50 should be sufficient for most people with plenty of coverage for most homes. The fast 5GHz band with 160MHz support gives your devices the best chance of getting your full internet speeds, even with a lot of congestion from neighbors. Finally, Netgear Armor can give you some peace of mind at a time when security breaches have become worryingly commonplace.