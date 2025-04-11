The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally official, and it's already looking to be Nintendo's best console ever, building on the fantastic qualities of the original Switch and improving upon it in almost every way and adding things like mouse controls. We don't have long to wait until it launches on June 5th, 2025, but if you're buying the console, it's a good idea to get ahead and get some protection for it, too.
As great as it is, the Switch 2 is not a cheap piece of hardware, so you'll absolutely want to keep it protected to ensure it will last you a good few years in tip-top shape. To help you out, we've rounded up some of the best Switch 2 cases you can buy right now so you can be sure your console is kept safe from day one.
The best ways to keep your Switch safe in 2025
Editor's choice
Mumba Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2$22 $26 Save $4
The Mumba carrying case offers a great balance of peroformance, feaetures, and price. It has a rugged-looking design with a hard, water-resistant shell, and inside, there's space for multiple game cards and accessories. Plus it comes in four color options and it's still relatively affordable.
Best value
ProCase Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2
If you already spent enough on the Switch 2 itself, the ProCase Carrying Case is a great, simple solution, offering a sturdy pouch for your Switch 2 to Stay safe and plenty of space for some accessories, including an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 and a charger, making a fantastic travel companion on the cheap.
Promoted pick
Supcase UB Pro for Nintendo Switch 2
SUpcase makes great rugged cases for all kinds of devices, and this Switch 2 case is no different, offering great all-around protection for the console even while you're using it, while also giving you a bit more grip for gaming comfortably. The Joy-Con 2 protection can be removed easily so you can detach the controllers as needed.
Premium pick
Dbrand Killswitch for Nintendo Switch 2
Dbrand's Killswitch lineup is unmatched in how thoughtful it is. The Killswitch case itself is great, snapping onto the console and Joy-Con 2 to provide a more comfortable grip, while also retaining the removable controllers that make the Switch 2 special. You can also add things like thumb grips, a dock adapter, and more.
