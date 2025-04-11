Nintendo just revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 last week, after many, many years of waiting. I’ve always believed that the original Switch was never quite as powerful as it should’ve been, even by 2017 standards. Regardless, Nintendo’s next-gen console is finally about to hit shelves, and this time, it looks to be an absolute beast, ready to go straight for the throne in the handheld gaming kingdom.

Not only did Nintendo show us the new hardware, but they also gave us a taste of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games headed our way. It’s not going to be easy on the pocket, that’s for sure, but I can’t pretend I’m not extremely hyped for some of the games on the Switch 2 that I can already picture myself playing at an airport terminal.

6 Mario Kart World

Nintendo’s iconic kart racer, built from the ground up for the Switch 2