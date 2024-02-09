The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles of all time, and even seven years in, it's selling very well. It has some of the best games of the generation, and it's fair to say it's a fantastic platform for gaming fans. But that's not to say it's a perfect device, and if you want to get the best gaming experience possible, there are a lot of accessories out there that can take things to the next level.
These accessories can be cases for traveling, extra storage, or more comfortable controllers, and they can be useful for different kinds of people in different situations. No matter what you're looking for, we have something for you, so let's dive right in.
SanDisk Ultra microSD cardBest microSD card
A common problem with the Switch is the lack of storage on the console itself, so a microSD card is a necessity if you have a lot of digital games. SanDisk makes some of the best microSD cards you can find, and they've gotten very cheap, too. $20 gets you 256GB, which is more than enough for most people.
Tomtoc Slim Case for Nintendo SwitchBest case
The Switch is a portable console, but if you want to carry it with you, keeping it safe is important. The Tomtoc Slim carrying case delivers great all-around protection for both the standard and OLED models. Plus, it has space for lots of game cards, and it comes in an array of colors to match your style.
Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch LiteBest Switch Lite case
If you have the smaller Nintendo Switch Lite, another great option to protect your device is this case from Fintie, It also comes in a variety of designs and has a hard shell to keep your Switch Lite safe, and it still gives you plenty of space for game cards and smaller accessories.
Zadii Hard Carrying Case
If you're on a long trip, you might want to take a lot of games and accessories with you to make the most of your Switch. This Zadii case lets you do just that, with space for a Switch, a Joy-Con grip, a Pro Controller, a dock, and cables. it's a big case, but it's a great way to keep everything together.
Hori Nintendo Switch Protective Filter
Another crucial element of your Switch you need to protect is the screen, and a glass screen protector like this one from Hori is the way to go. It not only offers protection, but the glass surface is smoother than the screen on the Switch itself, making the touchscreen more comfortable. It comes in versions for the OLED and Lite models, too.
Skull & Co NeoGripPlay more comfortably
The Skull & Co NeoGrip offers a more comfortable way to play games in handheld mode on your Nintendo Switch. It gives you larger grips on both sides, and you can swap between three grip sizes to get the right for you. Plus, it works with both the original and OLED models.
Satisfye ZenGrip Pro Gen 3Great alternative
A great alternative to the NeoGrip is the Satisfye ZenGrip, which is a more sturdy option. This one has a single piece of plastic with rubber inserts to keep your Switch from scratching, though it misses out on the modular design of the previous option. It's a better option if you want something more rigid, though.
Mumba Thunderbolt Series Case for Nintendo Switch LitePromoted pick
In partnership with Mumba
In case you own a smaller Nintendo Switch Lite but still want the extra comfort, this Mumba case is another great option. Not only does it protect your console from drops and bumps, but it has nice big grips on the sides so you can hold it more comfortably, especially if you have bigger hands.
Nintendo Switch Pro ControllerBest controller
The Joy-Con are technologically impressive, but if you want the best experience playing on your TV, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the best controllers out there. It has an ergonomic shape, much better analog sticks, and all the features you could want, including HD rumble, motion controls, and amiibo support.
PowerA Wired ControllerBudget wired controller$11 $16 Save $5
Want a controller on the cheap? The PowerA Wired COntroller may just be for you. It's a wired controller, but it does have a long 10-foot cable, and all the buttons you need to play Switch games, It does lack motion control and some other features, but considering its price, it's hard to complain.
8BitDo Lite 2Best ultra-compact controller
The 8BitDo Lite 2 is a very unique controller that's extremely compact and easy to take with you but still offers the functionality of a proper controller. Compared to the original version, this model has analog sticks and all the buttons you need, plus it has motion controls and rumble.
Hori Split Pad CompactBest Joy-Con replacement$48 $50 Save $2
Standalone controllers are great for playing on a TV, but if you want a more comfortable experience in handheld mode, then the Hori Split Pad Compact is for you. This set of controllers replaces the Joy-Con on your Switch, giving you a nicer grip, more comfortable analog sticks, and extra buttons, while still being decently portable.
NexiGo GripconDo-it-all grip$65 $69 Save $4
The NexiGo Gripcon is a very unique solution since it's a chassis you can slot the tablet portion of your Switch into. It gives you comfortable controllers with hall effect joysticks and extra buttons, but it also doubles as a dock, so you can connect to a TV without removing the Switch. It even has a kickstand and space for extra game cards.
Genki Covert Dock 2Portable dock
The Nintendo Switch dock is big and not easy to travel with, so if you want to use your Switch at a friend's house, the Genki Covert Dock is for you. This tiny dock looks like a standard power adapter, but with USB Type-A and HDMI ports, you can use it to connect your Switch to a TV and use a wired controller. Plus, it's cheaper than the official dock.
Razer Barracuda X (2022)
Games are always more immersive with a headset, and the Razer Brracuda X is a fantastic option if you want something that's fully compatible with the Switch. Thanks to the USB-C dongle and an included adapter, it works easily in both handheld and docked modes. Plus, you can remove the microphone if you don't need it.
Samson SR850
Don't want to blow your budget on a wireless headset? The Samson SR850 is a wired option but it has a very long cable you can still use in many TV setups. It offers exceptional audio quality for the price, and the semi-open back design means you're not completely shutting off the people around you.
What accessories does your Switch need?
Just because we included a lot of accessories here, it doesn't mean you need to get all of these, though. It all comes down to your use case and your specific needs. I definitely recommend starting with a case and a microSD card so you can store digital games and travel safely with your Switch. The 32GB of storage on the Switch pales in comparison to the likes of the Steam Deck, so extra storage is certainly welcome to bring the Switch up to par with other Steam Deck alternatives.
From there, it depends on what you need. I consider a headset a very important part of my setup when I'm not playing on a TV, and when I go over to a friend's house, I always take the Genki Covert Dock with me to use my Switch on their TV. But every accessory here has its purpose and use case, so it's up to you how you can make the most out of your experience.
Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles of all time, featuring a 6.2-inch touchscreen and removable controllers that make it easy to play at home or on the go without any extras.
Nintendo Switch OLED
The Nintendo Switch OLED model is an enhanced version of the Switch, offering a stunning 7-inch OLED display, double the internal storage, and an improved kickstand that can actually be used in a multitude of situations.
Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper version of the console that focuses exclusively on handheld play, with fixed controls and no TV output available. It also lacks motion controls, but it's far more portable and rigid, plus it's significantly cheaper.