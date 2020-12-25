The best Nintendo Switch games to play with the whole family

You’ve unwrapped your presents and surprise! There’s a Nintendo Switch under the tree just for you! Nintendo has managed to figure out their popular console’s stock issues just in time for the holiday shopping season, so many gamers will be happy. But you know, if you live with your family, you might want to consider some Switch family games — some titles that everyone can enjoy together. We all might love games like Breath of the Wild, but it’s always great to have some multiplayer titles everyone can enjoy. Of course, you’ll also need to make sure you have some Switch controllers to go around!

We’ve rounded up the 10 most family-friendly Switch games you can pick up. From games suited for the youngest to party titles for an overall older crowd, there’s a great game in here for every household.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Of all the games on this list, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is sure to please everyone in the family, no matter their age. A port of the Wii U game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes all the characters and tracks from the Wii U DLC, all in one package on a console people are more likely to own. The gameplay is also solid and very refined, making the racing title easy to learn, but more difficult to master when you’re playing on higher difficulties. For those that may not know their way around a controller, options exist to help players stay on the roads and still be able to race against the more gaming-savvy family members. Items that can change the outcome of the race with one well-timed use help too!

You can pick up Mario Kart 8 on its own, or head to Target for an exclusive pack with the racer and the next game on our list!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the most polished and feature-complete Mario Kart yet! With all sorts of tracks to race on and characters to unlock, everyone will have a great time playing this fun and beautiful racing game. Buy at Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Party If you're looking for more than one party game, then head over to Target! They have an exclusive bundle of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party for just $100. You save $10 on each title! $100 at Target

Super Mario Party

Who doesn’t love a good game of Mario Party? The Switch entry to the long-running multiplayer series is as good as ever. With a variety of maps and modes to choose from, you’re not likely to get bored of the title anytime soon. While the main mode is a board game-like setup where luck plays a factor, you can also employ some strategy with characters and allies having different types of dice to roll. There’s also an interesting co-op mode and modes that let you focus more on the mini-games for fun competitions.

If you’re interested in both Super Mario Party and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can pick up an exclusive double-pack from Target and save. Otherwise, you can pick up this Switch title from Amazon!

Super Mario Party Super Mario Party is one of the best entries to the series yet. Enjoy competitive and co-op modes that rely on luck and skill in this board-game like title! Buy at Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What would make the relaxing island life even better? Sharing it with family! Up to four people can move onto one island and start living their best island life on one save file. Teach the kids the value of sharing while you work to get that final fossil you need for the museum. Not only that, but you can go online easier than ever before in New Horizons, and enjoy up to eight players’ company on one island with local or online multiplayer. There’s nothing better than whacking your friends and family on the head with your bug net.

While there’s a special Animal Crossing Switch console, it mysteriously doesn’t come with the game itself. You’ll have to pick it up separately from Amazon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Enjoy the relaxing island life with your family in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Catch bugs and fish, talk with villagers, and build the island of your dreams, together! Buy at Amazon

Kirby Star Allies

Looking for something that even the youngest in your family can enjoy? Then you can’t go wrong with Kirby Star Allies. Every Kirby game has a little gimmick to go with it, and this Switch title’s gimmick is having up to three former enemies or allies accompany Kirby on his quest to save Popstar and the universe (again). The title is built for drop-in multiplayer, and the mix-and-match style of the power-ups is delightful. In addition, you don’t lose a life unless Kirby himself dies, meaning that younger children can take control of one of the allies and simply have fun without worrying about failing.

Kirby Star Allies Who doesn't love Kirby? You and up to three others can enjoy running through this platformer. Mix and match powers, and even the youngest can have fun controlling allies without worrying about losing lives. Buy at Amazon

Clubhouse Games

Round-ups of classic board games in a video game isn’t the most uncommon thing in the world. However, Clubhouse Games does it all really well. Bringing 51 classic games in one package, Clubhouse Games makes it easy to start up a game with family without having to try and find and set up the physical board themselves. These Switch family games can be played locally in handheld mode with the touch screen, or in docked mode with controllers. Best of all, if another person owns the collection, you can quickly and easily hook up for online multiplayer!

Do you know what else is great about Clubhouse games? It forgoes the typical $60 Switch game price point and has a $40 MSRP. With so many games on offer, that’s a great value!

Clubhouse Games If you're looking for classic board games on the Switch, you really can't do better than Clubhouse Games. At $40 for 51 games, this is the best valoue on the list. Buy at Amazon

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO games are a blast to play. They simply are! I’ve enjoyed the goofy humor and low-stress gameplay of the LEGO games for years now. Even if they sometimes feel same-y at times, it really doesn’t hurt to add at least one LEGO title to your collection. LEGO City Undercover is one of the titles that isn’t based on a popular franchise, so everyone can have fun with this title without needing to get the references. Really, though, any LEGO game you pick up with be a hit with children and adults alike.

LEGO City Undercover You can't go rong with LEGO! No matter which title you choose, you'll be in for a low-stress, silly time. Buy at Amazon

Snipperclips

I haven’t played Snipperclips myself, but countless friends and colleagues have told me how fun of a multiplayer game it is, especially with a kid. Snipperclips is a puzzle game that centers around Snip and Clip as they work together to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles. It’s cute, it’s clever, and it’s only $20. You really can’t ask for much else for a Switch family game!

Snipperclips Cute and fun puzzle games are always great to play with your kids! Snipperclips is a co-op puzzle games that everyone is sure to enjoy. $20 at Best Buy

Minecraft

Sometimes you just can’t beat one of the most popular games around. Minecraft lets everyone explore their creativity with the ability to build anything you can dream up, if you have the resources for it. Those more into exploring can set off into the randomly generated world, looking for treasure and Creepers as they work through the minimalist story. Set up a multiplayer server and your whole family can share, build, and explore the same world together. You don’t even need to all be online at the same time to join in on the Switch family game fun!

Minecraft is available on every modern console, and most of them are cross-play too. No need for everyone to own a Switch to enjoy this one.

Minecraft Minecraft is one of the most popular games around for a reason. Build, explore, and more together, and even enjoy multiplayer with friends and family on other consoles! Buy at Amazon

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

If you’re looking for a title so that your family can duke it out, you can’t go wrong with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The fighting game has simple inputs that anyone can get the hang of, and the ever-growing roster of characters ensures that you will find a character that matches your playstyle. You can also introduce handicaps into the match so that more experienced players won’t trounce the competition constantly, making it fun for the whole family.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Everyone is here, and everyone wants to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Choose from over 70 fighters and duke it out with up to eight players. Buy at Amazon

Jackbox Party Pack 6

Jackbox is the perfect party game if everyone in the family is a little older. There are seven Jackbox Party Packs available on the Nintendo Switch, but I’d personally recommend Party Pack 6 out of the bunch. Granted, that’s just because it has a few of my favorite games of the bunch, and your tastes may vary! Each Party Pack has a bundle of Jackbox games to enjoy, and are anything from silly word games to designing crazy T-shirts to rap battles and more. No matter which pack you choose, you’re unlikely to walk away disappointed after a fun and funny party night.

Jackbox Party Pack 6 Pick a pack and have some fun with Jackbox! Each Jackbox Party Pack has some different games to enjoy. Choose the pack that you think you'll have the most fun with! Buy at Amazon

Unsure of which Switch family game to pick up after browsing our list? At $40, Clubhouse Games provides amazing value and features classic board games that everyone will recognize. If you’re looking for something a little more action-packed, then Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is sure to make everyone happy!

What games do you like playing with your family? Let us know in the comments!