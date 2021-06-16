These are the Best Comfort Grips for your Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in 2021!

Make your Switch easier to hold

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are arguably two of the best handheld gaming consoles on the market right now. Of course, you also get the option to dock them and play when you’re at home or in front of a TV, but when you’re out and about or traveling, or you just want to enjoy some gameplay while you’re lazing around in your couch, the handheld mode is pretty handy. If there’s one issue with playing in the handheld mode though, it’s got to be the fact that it’s not very easy to grip the Switch properly especially if you’re in the middle of an intense gameplay session. They can often get uncomfortable and hinder your gaming experience. Some of the Nintendo Switch controller replacements can help with this, but they’re often expensive. Thankfully, there is another solution to this painful issue – Nintendo Switch grips!

Comfort grips for your Switch or Switch Lite can bulk up your system and just make it more comfortable to hold onto for long periods of time. We’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch grips, as well as the best Nintendo Switch Lite grips, below. If you want to go one step further and protect your Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite from scratches and accidental drops, we even have a list of the best protective cases for the Switch and Switch Lite.

Nintendo Switch Comfort Grips

If you have the original Nintendo Switch, you’ll likely want a comfort grip that allows you to also take advantage of the Switch’s docked mode, or at least has some other functionality that makes it work putting on and taking off again. Here are six grips to choose from.

Mumba Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch No Need to Remove If you're looking for a case that works seamlessly with your Switch dock, the Mumba dockable case is perfect for you. Available in five different colors, this case provides bulk where you hold it but also slides into the dock. You can even remove your Joy-Cons! View at Amazon

YoK Black Ergo Grip for Nintendo Switch Store Extra Games Why just get a grip, when you can get a grip that does more? YoK's Switch grip allows you to store five Switch cartridges in it. Easily pack your favorites and have them all right at your fingertips. And of course, you also get the added comfort of a grip. View at Amazon

Satisfye ZenGrip Pro Slim Bundle Grip and Case Bundle One small problem with Switch grips is that they don't really fit the Switch cases you can buy. Resolve that issue by getting the Satisfye grip and case bundle. The case allows you to store ten extra Switch games while protecting the screen. View at Amazon

Skull & Co. GripCase Match Your Joy-Cons Who doesn't love a matching aesthetic? Skull & Co's Switch grip offering allows you to customize the back grips to match your Switch Joy-Cons. So you can hold it comfortably and not spoil your aesthetic, how neat! View at Amazon

Satisfye ZenGrip Pro Tropical For Animal Crossing Switch owners Have a special edition Nintendo Switch? Get a special grip to match! The ZenGrip Pro Tropical Edition has the color palette to match the special edition Switch's pastel blue and green Joy-Cons. View at Amazon

OIVO 3 in 1 Grips Bundle Grip It All Why stop with just getting Switch Grips themselves? Get grips for the console, the Joy-Cons, and even the analog sticks! You'll certainly be ready to go after picking this bundle up. View at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite Comfort Grips

If you opted for the more affordable Switch Lite, you can’t use Switch grips with it, due to their different sizes. Don’t worry, though. Here are some Switch Lite comfort grips that are unique to the smaller console and will let you enjoy your gameplay for extended durations.

Hori Hybrid System Armor Grip and Protect Why just grip when you can also protect your Switch Lite from drops? The Hori Hybrid System Armor comes in Turquoise and Yellow, and will do both. So for the price of one, you can accomplish two tasks. View at Best Buy

Orzly Ergonomic Grip Case Ultimate Bulk with Kickstand Orzly's grip case is a bulky case for the Switch Lite? Available in ten styles, this case protects against shocks, makes your Switch Lite comfortable, and comes with analog stick grips. View at Amazon

Skull & Co. GripCase Match Your Switch Lite Who doesn't love a matching aesthetic? Skull & Co's Switch grip offering allows you to customize the back grips to match your Switch Lite's console color. You'll also get a case to put your Switch Lite away in. View at Amazon

You have the choices, but what are the best grips to pick up? For the normal Switch, Mumba’s dockable Switch case is definitely the best bet. There isn’t much point in a Switch grip case that doesn’t work when putting the Switch into the dock. No one really wants to keep putting the grip on and off again and it can ruin your overall experience. If you have a Switch Lite, then the Hori Grip Case is the best choice, especially at that price point. It’s a relatively small grip case, yet it can even hold extra games for you which is an added bonus.