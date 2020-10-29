Let's face it -- 32GB of storage is not nearly enough room on your Nintendo Switch. It may be enough to store some screenshots and maybe one or two smaller games, but if you ever want to buy games digitally, expanding the available memory is a necessity. Thankfully, you can pick up a microSD to pop into your new console and download all the games you want. Of course, this presents a new issue: Which microSD card should you buy? Not all microSDs are created equally. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch microSDs so you can skip the research, pick one of the below, and be ready to game!

Sandisk MicroSD for Nintendo Switch Sandisk MicroSD for Nintendo Switch If you're concerned about compatibility, you can always go with the Nintendo Switch microSD licensed by the company themselves! This SanDisk microSD has Nintendo logos on it, but is otherwise not different from their Ultra line! See at Amazon

Amazon Data Storage Sale SanDisk Ultra microSD card The SanDisk Ultra series is the line you want to get for your Switch if you don't have a lot to spend. These microSDs are reliable and affordable, with 128GB carb being only $19. You really can't beat that price without going to brands that have a less proven track record. See at Amazon

Samsung Evo Select MicroSD Samsung EVO Select microSD The Samsung EVO Select cards are built for big files and gaming, so you know you'll be getting something that works well with this card. With a 10-year warranty and a water- and temperature-proof guarantee, you can rest easy knowing this memory card won't quit. See at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme 1TB MicroSD SanDisk Extreme microSD card If you plan on buying a ton of Nintendo Switch games and are planning on having them all digitally, you'll need a bigger microSD. The SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD is the one to grab--you'll be hard-pressed to fill that up giving Switch game sizes. Don't be scared off by the MSRP, either, as this card regularly receives deep discounts. See at Amazon

Lexar High Performance MicroSD Lexar High Performance microSD Lexar's High Performance microSD offers UHS-I technology and a 100mb/s read speed, which translates to games lading faster. While I haven't been able to test the differences for myself, if that is something you value above all else, you'll want to pay the premium for this card. See at Amazon

Kingston High Endurance MicroSD Kingston High Endurance MicroSD Love Kingston? You can pick up the Kingston High Endurance microSD for your Switch! As with any Kingston product, these are cheap and reliable cards that are proven to be reliable, although they only go up to 128GB capacity. See at Amazon

Not sure which Nintendo Switch microSD to pick? I use the SanDisk Ultra in my Switch, and it works wonderfully. I've found that the 128GB model has worked for me, but I also archive games when I'm done with them and trim my screenshots folder from time to time. If you want to keep everything downloaded and still buy physical games, 256GB will be a good amount of storage. Honestly, I use SanDisk for all of my microSDs, Switch, or otherwise, and I've never been disappointed. But there is always the small possibility that your card may get corrupted eventually, as is the very nature of these cards, so ensure that you find the right fit for your needs and budget.

If you're one to buy a lot of Switch games and also go with digital-only, you'll want to go with the SanDisk Extreme 1TB card. Is it expensive? Yes, but it has great read speeds and will absolutely store everything you want on your Switch. Don't let the MSRP scare you away, either, as these microSDs regularly are often on sale: I regularly see this card for $200 (or more!) off.