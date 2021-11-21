These are the Best Cases for the Nintendo Switch OLED model in 2021

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is the fancy new toy in town, and it’s a big improvement over the original Nintendo Switch from 2017. That new OLED display makes a huge difference, making colors more vibrant and deeper blacks, it makes a huge difference in the way games look. If you’re buying a Switch this year, we’d definitely recommend springing for the OLED model, and if you do buy one, you’re going to want to protect it with a case.

While it looks almost identical, however, the new Nintendo Switch OLED model is slightly wider, and that means some cases designed for the old Switch won’t work with this new model. It’s a minor difference, and when it comes to travel cases, most of them have a little bit of headroom that’s enough to accommodate the larger Switch OLED. However, it’s impossible to guarantee they will all fit, and for grip cases or snap-on designs, those almost certainly won’t work.

To help you find the right one, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, and we’ve split them up into a few categories to make it easier to find what you want. If you’re interested, we also have a list of the best cases for the original Nintendo Switch model.

Best travel cases for the Nintendo Switch OLED model

First, let’s start with the standard Switch travel cases, where you can store your Switch OLED and maybe some games and accessories to carry around safely in a bag. These are some of your best options:

Orzly Switch Carry Case

The Orzly Switch carry case is a fairly straightforward travel case for both the original Switch and the OLED model. It can snuggly fit the console, and it also includes slots for eight game cards and a small inner pouch for additional controllers or other accessories. It also includes a handle so it’s easier to carry in your hand, and it comes in a whole range of colors so you can choose what firs your style the best.

Mumba Mini Carry Case

If you’re looking for something a little more durable, the Mumba Mini carrying case is a great option, too. It has a bigger, tougher design, and even more inner space for accessories. The included flaps can store up to 20 game cards, so you can probably take your entire collection with you.

Mumba Mini Carry Case A hard shell carrying case for the Nintendo Switch OLED model with lots of space for games and accessories. See at Amazon

Fintie Carry Case for Nintendo Switch OLED

Want something more expressive? The Fintie Carrying case is a great option as it comes in a ton of different patterns and colors to suit all kinds of styles. From plain black to gradients and a wide variety of patterns, there’s a whopping 27 styles to choose from. It has a hard EVA shell and soft padding on the inside, along with space for 10 games and some extra accessories. It’s quite affordable, too.

Fintie Carry Case for Nintendo Switch A carrying case with tons of custom styles and a hard EVA shell to keep your Switch OLED safe in style. See at Amazon

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch OLED

Your Switch, controllers, cables, dock… Whatever you need to take with you, this giant iVoler case will do it for you. It has slots for the console itself, an extra pair of Joy-Con in a Joy-Con grip, Joy-COn straps, a Switch Pro controller, the dock, and the power adapter. And if you need even more, a small pouch on the lid can also hold some more cables or earbuds. Plus, there’s space for 18 game cards, so you won’t be missing any of your games.

iVoler Carrying Storage Case This huge carrying case can hold your entire Switch setup, including the dock and Pro Controller. See at Amazon

Best grip cases for Nintendo Switch OLED

The hybrid form factor of the Nintendo Switch is one of its most appealing factors, but as a handheld console, it’s not the most comfortable. Grip cases address this while also adding a layer of protection to the Nintendo Switch, so you can game more comfortably and have peace of mind. Here are the best grip cases we found for the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Because these accessories are a much tighter fit than travel cases, they’re mostly exclusive to the OLED model and won’t work with the original Switch.

Mumba Case for Nintendo Switch OLED [Sponsored]

This Mumba case is a fairly straightforward grip for the Nintendo Switch OLED model. It’s a transparent TPU case that lets the original design and colors shine through, but it adds a thicker grip on the back around the Joy-Con for extra comfort. It has cutouts for the vents, but it will block the kickstand on the console. However, thanks to the TPU material, it’s easy to remove if you need to.

Mumba Case for Nintendo Switch OLED A transparent and flexible grip case for the Nintendo Switch OLED that lets you see the original design. See at Amazon

We thank Mumba for sponsoring this section of the article. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more.

MoKo Case for Nintendo Switch OLED model

Want to carry your games around? The MoKo case for the Nintendo Switch OLED adds a layer of protection to your console, but the design also includes slots to store additional game cards on the back of the console. Plus, it has a cutout that allows the kickstand to be deployed whenever you need it. You will need to remove the case if you want to put the console in the dock, though. On top of its own functionality, this set also includes thumbstick caps so you can add more height or protection to the analog sticks, plus a pair of tempered glass screen protectors to save your console from scratches.

MoKo Case for Nintendo Switch OLED A bundle including a grip case for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, plus tempered glass screen protectors and thumbstick caps. See at Amazon

Trepcrow Protective Case for Nintendo Switch OLED

The Trepcrow protective case is another solid choice if you want extra protection for your Nintendo Switch OLED model as well as additional comfort for gaming. It uses a TPU material combined with polycarbonate to protect the console, and it has large grips on the back of the Joy-Con so your rest can wrap around it and rest more easily. It has cutouts for all the ports, as well as the kickstand, so you can use the console in tabletop mode.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro [Sponsored]

If you want the most hardcore protection for your Nintendo Switch OLED model, this SUPCASE grip is no joke. It gives you all-around protection for the console so it can withstand some harder impacts, and it also has large grips for your hands to hold on to while you’re playing. And, despite being protective, it’s one of the few grip cases you can find that still lets you dock the Switch without having to remove the case.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case offers rugged protection for the Nintendo Switch OLED model and it still fits the dock. See at Amazon

We thank Supcase for sponsoring this section of the article. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more.

Best game-themed cases for Nintendo Switch OLED model

If you’re a fan of specific games or you’re buying a Nintendo Switch for someone who is, getting a game-themed case to go alongside it is a great way to show your love for those games. There are a few models based on Nintendo’s most popular franchises so you can choose something you like.

Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Super Mario Case

For fans of Nintendo’s iconic plumber, this Game Traveler case includes motifs based on Super Mario Maker 2 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the latter being one of the most popular games in the Nintendo Switch. The case itself is very solid, too, including a rubber handle, inserts with two-game cases to make it easier to carry games with you, and a small pouch for things like cables and smaller accessories.

KJ-KayJI Zelda Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch

Arguably the best Nintendo Switch game so far (and one of the best games of all time), of course The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild inspired some great-looking cases. This one includes an embossed design based on the Sheikah Slate, which looks fantastic. This case is designed for the original Nintendo Switch, so the included screen protector won’t fit, but the case itself is still great and works with the OLED model. It has space for 12 games on the inside, and a pouch for extra accessories. It even includes thumbstick caps (which aren’t Zelda-themed, unfortunately) if you want to protect the analog sticks from wearing out as quickly.

KJ-KayJI Zelda Carrying Case for NIntendo Switch A travel case for the Nintendo Switch themed around The Legend of Zeld: Breath of the Wild, including extra items like thumbstick caps. See at Amazon

Glamgen Large Carrying Storage Case (Animal Crossing)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has grown to be one of the Nintendo Switch’s most popular games, and with the Happy Home Paradise update due on November 5th, it’s likely even more people will be excited for it now. This large travel case can hold everything from your Switch, to the dock, extra controllers, games, and accessories. You can take your entire setup with you, and it’s got a clear inspiration from the Animal Crossing franchise, even if it’s also somewhat subtle.

Orzly case for Nintendo Switch (Pokémon)

For Pokémon fans, this Orzly case features a red and white look that’s meant to replicate that of a Poké Ball from the franchise. The case itself is also fairly solid, featuring a hard shell on the outside for extra protection and space on the inside for accessories. It includes eight game card slots and a pouch where things like cables and extra Joy-Con can go.

Orzly Case for Nintendo Switch A carrying case with a red and white design resembling a Poké Ball. It also has space for some accessories. See at Amazon

And those are what we’d consider some of the best cases you can buy today if you want to protect your brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED model. As you may have noticed, some of these were designed for the original Nintendo Switch, but they will still fit the OLED model because the difference in size is very small. As a huge Zelda fan, I’m personally smitten by the KJ-KayJI case inspired by Breath of the Wild, but there’s something for everyone here.

Grip cases are also very nice because some of us, especially those who have larger hands, find the Nintendo Switch uncomfortable in handheld mode. An extra grip around the console can go a long way in improving the gaming experience on the go, while also providing protection. Of course, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is a very recent launch, and we’re only likely to see more and more of these accessories show up over time.

If you haven’t bought a Nintendo Switch OLED model yet, well, it’s going to be tough to find one at its official price. At writing time, it’s sold out in most places, but you can click below to see if you can find it in stock ahead of the holidays. Be sure to check the stock for both colors, there’s always a chance one of them is still available. Also, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch family games if you’re looking for something else to buy.