A lot of us here at XDA love the Nintendo Switch, and I'm no exception. I'm a big fan of the console-handheld hybrid and have been for years. With Prime Day upon us, there are loads of essential accessories that are deeply discounted for the Switch, and we've rounded up some of our favorites here so that you can improve your gaming experience.

Get extra storage for your Nintendo Switch for cheap

Licensed 1TB microSD card for Nintendo Switch $100 $150 Save $50 This 1TB microSD card is basically all of the storage that you'll ever need for the Switch. Even though you'll never really see it on account of it being inside of your Switch, the design is pretty cool too! There are multiple designs to choose from, and there are smaller storage options at more affordable prices too. $100 at Amazon

Games are the most important part of any console, and you'll need a lot of storage to store any of your downloaded games. Thankfully, the Switch takes microSD cards of all sizes, and there are great deals to be had on 1TB SD cards for Prime Day. If 1TB of storage is too much (or too expensive) you can choose a 512GB option or even smaller from the above link, with much more affordable prices.

Earphones or headphones are a must for comfort

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord Buds 2 $50 $60 Save $10 The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are affordable earbuds that offer solid audio quality and surprisingly functional ANC. They're some of the best budget earbuds you can buy right now. $50 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 $250 $300 Save $50 The Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 have the best ANC we've ever tested in any earbuds, and excellent audio quality as well. But the original retail price was higher than other earbuds. It is, however, on sale right now. $250 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Koss Porta Pro $25 $50 Save $25 The Koss Porta Pro are foldable, portable, and lightweight, making them ideal for on-the-go listening. They offer adjustable tension, too, so you can adjust their on-ear design to be more comfortable for long listening sessions. $25 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch added support for wireless earphones and headphones a few system updates ago, and there are many to choose from. Pretty much anything with Bluetooth capabilities will work, but there will be latency. If you find yourself easily annoyed by latency, we suggest a wired pair of earphones or headphones instead. Otherwise, you can rest assured that any good pair of wireless earphones will work well.

Out of the earphones here, the Bose QuietComfort Buds 2 are the best pair of wireless earphones that we've tested. They're expensive in comparison to the rest, but you can use them with your smartphone, your computer, or any other devices that support wireless audio too. They're not just a Switch accessory in that respect, and in that way, they're definitely worth considering. Otherwise, if you'd prefer something wired (but cheap), the Koss Porta Pro are a portable pair of over-ear wired headphones that won't break the bank either.

Keep your Switch charged on the go with this Anker power bank

Anker 737 Power Bank $100 $150 Save $50 The Anker 737 Power Bank is a great power bank that will keep your Switch charged for those long gaming sessions, while also charging your smartphone, earphones, and anything else you need as well. $100 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch (especially the OLED) has a pretty decent battery life, but you'll almost certainly still kill the battery on occasion over long gaming periods. That's why a power bank is a must. The Switch won't work with just any power bank either, as it needs to support USB Power Delivery. The Anker 737 Power Bank is one of the best out there for this kind of use, and it will keep not just your Switch, but your smartphone, wireless earphones, and even your laptop going as well.

For docked gameplay, a TV is a must

TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD TV $150 $180 Save $30 $150 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch comes with a dock in the box, but you'll need a TV or a monitor to play it on. There are a lot of TVs on sale for Prime Day, but a great mid-range 40-inch TV that we've spotted is the TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD TV. You don't need a 4K TV when it comes to the Switch as it only supports 1080p, meaning you can save a bit of money here too.

Games, games, games!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $30 $60 Save $30 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of Nintendo's best-selling games ever, and it's definitely justified. It's an incredibly fun racing game that looks great, and soon enough, it'll get even more content via DLC. $30 at Amazon

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $30 $60 Save $30 New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is one of the most popular side-scrolling games for the Nintendo Switch, and it's a remake of the same game from the Wii U. It's a lot of fun and has on-screen multiplayer as well! $30 at Amazon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokémon Legends: Arceus $42 $60 Save $18 Pokémon Legends: Arceus breathes new life into the 26-year-old franchise with a completely new gameplay loop that's engaging and addictive. $42 at Best Buy

You'll need some games to play on your shiny new Switch, and there are a lot to choose from. While these games on sale aren't exclusively for Prime Day, they're still cheaper than usual at the moment. They're digital codes too (aside from Pokémon Legends: Arceus) meaning that you'll be able to make use of that shiny new microSD card sooner rather than later.

There's so much to choose from

The Nintendo Switch has so many accessories to choose from, but these are some of the most important that we've been able to spot so far for Prime Day. A power bank is a must for anyone who travels, and a TV is a great addition if you want to make use of its docked capabilities. Finally, a pair of earphones or headphones are just really nice to have, and the Switch has some amazing titles with beautiful soundtracks that it would be a shame to miss out on.