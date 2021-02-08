The best protective cases for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Take a quick look at your smartphone. More likely than not, you have a case of some sort on it. And why wouldn’t you? A smartphone is an expensive purchase and you want to protect that purchase from being ruined. So, shouldn’t you extend the same logic to your Nintendo Switch? I’d argue that a Switch is even more fragile than a smartphone! So, you’ll definitely want to get a Nintendo Switch protective case!

These are different from a Switch travel case, as a protective case actually goes on the Switch itself, much like a smartphone case. We’ve rounded up both the best Nintendo Switch protective cases, as well as Nintendo Switch Lite protective cases, so you can pick the best one for you!

Nintendo Switch Protective Cases

The original Nintendo Switch is bigger than the Lite, and the cases you can get for it need to account for the detachable Joy-Cons as well. Not to mention docking the console! Be careful though, as not all of these cases will be compatible with one of our favorite Nintendo Switch controllers, the Hori Split Pad Pro.

Mumba Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch Dockable, Grippable Protection If you want a great all-rounder case, you'll want Mumba's dockable Switch protective case. The case is dockable, allows you to take the Joy-Cons off the Switch, and gives you extra grip when playing portably. Buy at Amazon

OMKUY Switch Protective Cover Case Hard Pastel Protection If you're going to get a Nintendo Switch protective case, why not go with one that makes your console look beautiful? OMKUY's hard Switch and Joy-Con cases have a nice gradient design that will make your console stand out. Buy at Amazon

JETech Protective Case for Nintendo Switch Cover The Fragile Joy-Cons JETech's Switch case actually goes over the corners of the Joy-Cons, providing extra protection on the notoriously fragile controllers. You can still slide them in and out, too! Buy at Amazon

VANJUNN 3 in 1 Protective Case Cover Crystal Clear Views The VANJUNN Nintendo Switch protective case affixes to the front and back of the Switch, as well as two Joy-Cons. This one protects both the console and the screen from scratches and nicks! Buy at Amazon

ProCase Nintendo Switch Flip Cover Flip It Up How about a protective case and travel case in one purchase? The ProCase for the Nintendo Switch has a detachable front cover, so you can remove it when you're gaming, and place it back on for screen protection and slip it into a bag! Buy at Amazon

FINTIE Silicone Case for Nintendo Switch Complete Protection and Grip Not worry about trying to get your Joy-Cons out of your Switch? FINTIE's silicone protective case fully encases your Switch. It's anti-slip and has a great grip, nor does it compromise protection for functionality. Buy at Amazon

Switch Lite Protective Cases

Since the Nintendo Switch Lite is purely a portable device without detachable Joy-Cons, grabbing the right protective case is a little less intimidating.

Mumba Switch Lite Case Extra Grippy Protection The Switch Lite is a pretty thin console, and for those with bigger hands can find them cramping up quick. Mumba's Nintendo Switch Lite protective case gives you an extra bit of grip as well as protection. Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite DuraFlexi Protector Officially Licensed by Nintendo You can never go wrong with an official case! HORI's DuraFlexi Nintendo Switch Lite protective case provides see-through, soft protection, and will definitely fit since Nintendo themselves approved it Buy at Amazon

MoKo Case for Nintendo Switch Lite Soft Silicone Protection If you just want something slim and simple, you can't go wrong with MoKo's case! This is a simple silicone case that matches your Switch Lite, and protects your system against scratches and nicks. Buy at Amazon

Ziidii Protective Case for Nintendo Switch Lite Stand It Up Ziidii's Switch Lite protective case is special because the back grips can double as a stand! The Switch Lite doesn't have a kickstand like the original Switch, so this case gives the Switch Lite the same functionality. Buy at Amazon

ProCase Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover Flip It Up How about a protective case and travel case in one purchase? The ProCase for the Nintendo Switch has a detachable front cover, so you can remove it when you're gaming, and place it back on for screen protection and slip it into a bag! Buy at Amazon

BENTOBEN Protective Case Out of This World Who doesn't love a unique design with their case? BENTOBEN's Switch Lite case has a special space-themed background that looks great. Like the other cases on this round-up, it'll protect against shocks and falls too! Buy at Amazon

So which Nintendo Switch protective case should you get? For the normal Switch, I’d recommend the JETech case myself, as it provides all-around protection, yet still lets you remove the Joy-Cons as needed. The clear VANJUNN case is a close runner up, though. It’s really simple, yet really effective! For the Switch Lite, I like the ProCase Flip Cover, as it makes it super easy to take my Switch Lite on the go. You can’t beat something that works as both a protective case and a travel case!

Which case do you use with your Switch? Let us know in the comments!