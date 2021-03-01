The best travel cases for your Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in March 2021

So, you have a Nintendo Switch. Awesome! But you’re not done with your purchasing spree yet. Now, it’s time to get a Nintendo Switch travel case. The appeal of the console is that you can take it with you wherever you go and keep the fun gaming times rolling. But the Switch is also definitely too big to put in your pocket, and throwing it in a bag unprotected is bound to get your screen scratched up. So we’ve rounded up the best travel cases for your Switch and Switch Lite below!

As with many Switch accessories, what you’ll want to get varies by whether you have a Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch Lite. While the Switch Lite can technically fit in a normal Switch travel case, it’s not going to be a good fit and your device has a chance of rattling around and even getting damaged within the case. So it’s best to get a case that fits!

Looking for other Switch accessories? We also have round-ups for controllers, comfort grips, and screen protectors!

Nintendo Switch Travel Cases

There are a larger variety of Nintendo Switch travel cases than you would expect. When it comes to protecting your Switch, it all depends on your needs!

Official Nintendo Switch Carrying Case Official Hard Shell Protection If you want to be sure you're protected, you can't beat the official Switch carrying case! This has room for the Switch and eight games, and has an adjustable viewing stand. Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics Carrying Case Basic Soft Shell Protection Prefer soft cover cases? Go with the AmazonBasics case! This case has room for 10 games, the Switch, and extra accessories. Buy at Amazon

Funlab Slim Carrying Case Easy to Store Travel Cases If you don't have a lot of room in your back, go with a stylish Funlab case! It only holds five extra games but it will keep your Switch safe. Buy at Amazon

Zadii Hard Carrying Case Store Everything You Need With this big travel case, you can transport not only your Switch, but the dock, extra controllers, and more. You can even hold 21 games! Buy at Amazon

Tomtoc Carrying Case Match Your Switch Tomtoc is another solid hard case option. It can hold eight games and comes in all sorts of fun colors! Buy at Amazon

Mumba Switch Carrying Case The Toughest Around If you need a case that will survive anything, Mumba's Nintendo Switch travel case will do that job. This is a bulky case that can absorbs shocks! Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite Travel Cases

Given that the Switch Lite is a portable-only device, a travel case is incredibly important for it! There are all sorts of cases that will fill your needs.

PowerA Protection Case Kit Officially Licensed Protection PowerA makes officially licensed Nintendo Switch gear, so you know if you pick up this case you'll get quality! It also comes with a screen protector and cleaning cloth. Now that's value! Buy at Amazon

iVoler Hard Shell Travel Case Hold Everything You Need If you need to hold a lot of stuff, iVolar's hardshell case will be the one for you. You can hold 20 games, as well as a bunch of accessories, in this hefty case. Buy at Amazon

Funlab Switch Lite Case Slim, Stylish Protection Like its normal Switch counterpart, the Funlab is slim and holds five games, makes it easy to pack in a bag. And, I mean, can you resist a cute Snorlax case? Buy at Amazon

Fintie Carry Case Hard Shell Shock Protection If your Switch Lite needs the best protection, this Fintie case comes with shock protection and a bunch of different styles to boot. This case can hold 15 cases, as well as 2 microSDs. Buy at Amazon

Tomtoc Switch Lite Carrying Case Match your Switch Lite Tomtoc is another solid hard case option. It can hold eight games and comes in all sorts of fun colors, so check them out! Buy at Amazon

Tomtoc Switch Lite Carrying Case A Splash of Color Want just a little bit of color with your Switch Lite travel case? ButterFox's cases are semi-hard shell bulky cases that are mostly black, and can hold up to 20 games. Buy at Amazon

You got the list, but what are the best of the best Nintendo Switch travel cases? In the end, it really depends on the level of protection you’re looking for. The case I use for my regular Switch is the Tomtoc case because it’s relatively slim, but still provides enough protection from something sharp or pointy in my carry-on or purse. I also got the black case, and it doesn’t show dirt! As for my Switch Lite, my case isn’t actually on this list, because I just picked something up quickly to protect the device for the time being. But, honestly? I’d probably just pick up the Tomtoc case for it as well since it’s tried and true for me.

I also have the Zadii carrying case for my Switch if I need to take the dock and some extra controllers to a friend’s house to hook up. It’s a great case to pack everything you need!