The best travel cases for your Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in March 2021
So, you have a Nintendo Switch. Awesome! But you’re not done with your purchasing spree yet. Now, it’s time to get a Nintendo Switch travel case. The appeal of the console is that you can take it with you wherever you go and keep the fun gaming times rolling. But the Switch is also definitely too big to put in your pocket, and throwing it in a bag unprotected is bound to get your screen scratched up. So we’ve rounded up the best travel cases for your Switch and Switch Lite below!
Nintendo Switch Travel Cases
There are a larger variety of Nintendo Switch travel cases than you would expect. When it comes to protecting your Switch, it all depends on your needs!
- If you want to be sure you're protected, you can't beat the official Switch carrying case! This has room for the Switch and eight games, and has an adjustable viewing stand.
- Prefer soft cover cases? Go with the AmazonBasics case! This case has room for 10 games, the Switch, and extra accessories.
- If you don't have a lot of room in your back, go with a stylish Funlab case! It only holds five extra games but it will keep your Switch safe.
- With this big travel case, you can transport not only your Switch, but the dock, extra controllers, and more. You can even hold 21 games!
- Tomtoc is another solid hard case option. It can hold eight games and comes in all sorts of fun colors!
- If you need a case that will survive anything, Mumba's Nintendo Switch travel case will do that job. This is a bulky case that can absorbs shocks!
Nintendo Switch Lite Travel Cases
Given that the Switch Lite is a portable-only device, a travel case is incredibly important for it! There are all sorts of cases that will fill your needs.
- PowerA makes officially licensed Nintendo Switch gear, so you know if you pick up this case you'll get quality! It also comes with a screen protector and cleaning cloth. Now that's value!
- If you need to hold a lot of stuff, iVolar's hardshell case will be the one for you. You can hold 20 games, as well as a bunch of accessories, in this hefty case.
- Like its normal Switch counterpart, the Funlab is slim and holds five games, makes it easy to pack in a bag. And, I mean, can you resist a cute Snorlax case?
- If your Switch Lite needs the best protection, this Fintie case comes with shock protection and a bunch of different styles to boot. This case can hold 15 cases, as well as 2 microSDs.
- Tomtoc is another solid hard case option. It can hold eight games and comes in all sorts of fun colors, so check them out!
- Want just a little bit of color with your Switch Lite travel case? ButterFox's cases are semi-hard shell bulky cases that are mostly black, and can hold up to 20 games.
You got the list, but what are the best of the best Nintendo Switch travel cases? In the end, it really depends on the level of protection you’re looking for. The case I use for my regular Switch is the Tomtoc case because it’s relatively slim, but still provides enough protection from something sharp or pointy in my carry-on or purse. I also got the black case, and it doesn’t show dirt! As for my Switch Lite, my case isn’t actually on this list, because I just picked something up quickly to protect the device for the time being. But, honestly? I’d probably just pick up the Tomtoc case for it as well since it’s tried and true for me.
I also have the Zadii carrying case for my Switch if I need to take the dock and some extra controllers to a friend’s house to hook up. It’s a great case to pack everything you need!