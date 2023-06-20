Eartips create a literal seal to keep things out, and highly developed microphones are able to analyze and counter additional sound. Top-quality noise-canceling earbuds can cost a pretty penny. Still, there are a few budget-friendly options available, so you don't have to sacrifice an arm and a leg, especially if you're looking to supplement a growing collection. We've gathered our favorite models, highlighting the ways they excel and identifying who will benefit the most from certain special features.

Most of us use headphones every day to block out the commuter din, to connect us on hands-free phone calls, to rev us up at the gym, and much more. While over-ear headphones are a great option for passive and active noise cancelation, the added bulk doesn't always make them the ideal choice for all listeners. If you want something lightweight and easily portable, it's time to invest in a solid pair of wireless earbuds ; though they may not provide the same level of intense noise cancelation as over-ear models, you'd be surprised how much sound a well-designed pair can block out.

The Nothing Ear 2 true wireless headphones are a determined AirPods Pro rival with solid active noise cancellation, up to 36 hours of listening time, certified high-res audio, and a protective IP54 rating. The look is somehow retro and futuristic with a unique case design that is also protected from water and dust. The pair comes with three eartip sizes plus AAC, SBC, and LHDC codec support so you can connect to just about any Bluetooth device.

The Jabra's Elite 7 Active are comfortable, lightweight, and IP57 rated which makes them great for exercise; buckets of sweat won't short this pair. Their ANC is solid, but they also have a transparency mode, so you can exercise outside and stay safe by tuning into your surroundings. This pair is available in three colors and come with a matching charging case that supplies an additional 22 hours of battery. If you're looking for enhanced stability and spatial audio, you can also check out the Beats Fit Pro.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the obvious choice for iOS users looking for seamless connectivity and excellent ANC. Equipped with an H2 chip, you'll experience immersive sound and fidelity across the frequency range. Adaptive Transparency lets you hear the world around you, adjusting for intense noise, like sirens, and silicone tips create an acoustic seal for additional passive noise cancellation. The Pods will automatically connect to your iOS device, and you can switch easily between devices.

The Razer Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed are ANC wireless earbuds specifically designed with gaming in mind. This pair is compatible with PC, PS5/PlayStation, Switch, smartphones and even Steam Deck via an included dongle. Both the dongle and Gaming Mode practically eliminate latency and noise cancelation is adjustable. You can even toggle Do Not Disturb Mode straight from the earbuds, so you can focus on your final Boss fight without intrusion.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the latest and greatest from a line dedicated to advanced active noise cancellation and impressive sound quality. The QC Ultras are Snapdragon certified, which means better audio on Android devices, plus they come with three ear tip and band sizes, so you can find the right fit to increase passive noise cancelation. You also get CustomTune technology which analyzes your ear and adjusts audio accordingly.

The Anker Soundcore Space A40 is a solid pair of noise-canceling earbuds with an impressive battery. They report up to 10 hours of listening time with an additional 40 hours provided by the charging case. This is, by far, one of the best battery performances for wireless earbuds. They sound pretty great and the Soundcore app also provides 22 preset EQ options with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC codes.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's premium earbuds offering the best noise-canceling, 3D audio support, and more. Thanks to IPX7 water resistance, these are great for workouts, and with transparency mode, you'll be able to hear what's going on around you — if you want to. Playback time is five hours with ANC on and eight hours with ANC off.

The WF-1000XM5 are the latest and greatest from Sony's line of True-Wireless earbuds, succeeding the WF-1000MX4. They feature Spatial Audio, a larger 8.4mm driver for increased clarity, and a more compact design overall. Like the previous buds, you'll get 8 hours of battery life with ANC on and an additional 16 hours delivered by the charging case. Upgraded memory foam eartips come in four sizes and are slightly more rigid to improve passive noise cancelation.

Choosing the best noise-canceling earbuds for you

With so many options out there, it can be hard to figure out where to start on your earbud-buying journey. There are a few basic rules to follow: don't start looking at premium models if you're not ready to spend over $175, don't pour over Apple AirPods features if you're rocking an Android, and don't automatically go for a pair with zero reviews (to name a few).

Once you know what to stay away from, you can focus on your particular priorities. First, think about location and activity; do you need something waterproof for sweat sessions at the gym? Do you need the best noise-cancellation on the market for frequent flying? Do you need extra battery life for all-day listening that moves with you? Maybe the priority isn't actually noise cancellation, but a comfortable flat design you can wear while you sleep. The bottom line is, make sure you take the time to consider where you'll be listening most whenever you're looking for new headphones.

Secondly, make sure you consider what device you’ll be streaming from the most. Android and iOS systems can have different needs. The most common codec to see is SBC, which is supported by every Bluetooth device. If you’re an iOS user looking for higher quality, consider a model with AAC. If you have an Android smart device, look for aptX/aptX HD/aptX Adaptive (or LDAC) support for faster transfer rates that preserve more data. Not all inexpensive models will offer a higher-end codec, but it doesn’t hurt to check.

The best noise-canceling earbuds will cancel out unwanted sound, so you can focus on your favorite content

The best noise-canceling earbuds for most users have to be the Sony WF-1000XM5. The sound quality is super solid with LDAC codec support, noise cancelation is great, and Speak-to-Chat support makes for clear phone calls that lift your voice about any surrounding wind, traffic, or chatter.

Equally great are the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultras and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The former touts a slightly higher price tag but slightly better, personalized noise cancelation, and the latter lets you enjoy 24-bit streaming when paired with a Samsung device. If you don't want to pay that much for wireless, noise-canceling earbuds, check out the Anker Soundcore Space A40s, which will bring good, solid, isolated sound and excellent battery life to your ears for a fraction of the cost.