We all know what it’s like to board a flight or bus with a screaming baby along for the ride or settling into a cardio session at the gym next to the guy who war-cries after every rep. Perhaps you recall trying to get a walk in after a long day at work but being inundated by horns and honks from nearby commuters. At some point in time, you’ve likely wanted to drown out the surrounding chaos; enter noise-canceling headphones. Unlike standard over-ear headphones, our favorite models employ both passive cancelation via an over-ear design and active noise cancelation (ANC), which utilizes more advanced technology to analyze the incoming noise and essentially produce a counter-sound that cancels it out.

Before purchasing, consider your priorities, whether that be battery life, app integration, sound quality, build, etc. Noise-canceling headphones can be a bit pricey, so you’ll also want to take a good look at your budget. Just because you’re tightening the purse strings doesn’t mean you can’t find a solid pair of cheap headphones. Regardless, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks to help you find the best pair of noise-canceling headphones for you.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best overall Our number one pick The Sony WH-1000XM5 is one of our favorite headphones models overall. They provide stellar ANC that is automatically optimized for your environment. Round that out with a comfortable fit and up to 30 hours of battery life, and you've got the best pair of noise-canceling headphones overall. Pros Great sound quality

Excellent ANC

Comfortable fit Cons Expensive $398 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are our pick for best noise-canceling headphones overall. Easily operated by iOS and Android users alike, this pair prioritizes both ANC and sound quality above all. The WH-1000XM5 features excellent active noise cancelation (ANC) with a new Automatic Personal NC Optimizer, which adjusts the noise cancelation intensity based on your surroundings, alongside eight microphones and two processors to analyze, then eliminates the din of planes, trains, and chatty coworkers. You’ll also get to explore 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience that uses object-based sound technology to create a surround sound mix. Plus, this pair is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint connectivity, SBC, AAC, LDAC, and wired connectivity options.

In order to activate ANC or make other sonic adjustments, you'll need to download the Sony Headphones Connect app, which allows you to boost or cut five EQ bands, access audio presets, and update software. You can also enable Speak to Chat, which automatically pauses your music when you talk.

Thick, synthetic leather padding on the earcups makes for a comfortable fit, and up to 30 hours of playback will keep you connected, even across multi-connection flights.

Source: Bowers & Wilkins Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Premium pick Audiophile aligned The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are a premium pair of noise-canceling headphones that support aptX audio (a prized codec) and powerful digital signal processing (DSP). Though they cost a pretty penny, the sound quality is excellent, and the overall build is luxurious, featuring Nappa leather earcups that house memory foam pads. Pros Clear sound

High-end design

Streamlined app Cons Expensive

ANC could be more adjustable $699 at Amazon

Though they come with a hefty price tag, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are a luxe pair of noise-canceling headphones for those that are ready to spend a little…okay, a lot more. The plush build certainly contributes to the cost, with Nappa leather, memory foam earcups, diecast aluminum arms, and additional metals that set this pair above the rest; slipping these on makes you feel cool. Onboard controls are easy to operate and include skip/pause buttons, Bluetooth toggling, and a quick action button that you can customize, giving you immediate access to voice assistance or pass-through mode (which turns off ANC). You’ll need to download the Bowers & Wilkins Music App to make additional adjustments like EQ preferences.

Sound is powered by two 40-mm carbon cone drivers with high-resolution, 24-bit DSP to improve resolution and support a frequency range of 10Hz-30kHz. Four angled microphones support high-end noise cancelation with two adjustable external mics for enhanced call quality. For this price point, we would have liked to see more ANC customization options; you can only choose between On or Off with an ambient pass-through mode.

The Px8 supper AAC, SBC, aptX (Adaptive and HD) codes with Bluetooth 5.2 and compatibility across Android and iOS alike. The battery provides 30 hours of playback with a 15-minute quick charge for an additional 7 hours of life.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Best value A budget-friendly way to tune out the world If you're looking for a less expensive option that still provides good ANC, this is the pair for you. Anker has consistently provided well-performing, budget-friendly headphones, and the Soundcore Life Q30 fit the bill. You get up to 40 hours of playback time with ANC activated and 60 when listening without. There are also three noise cancelation modes and customizable EQ via the Anker app. Pros Price

Fast pairing for Android

Sound quality Cons Build could be better

Sound may leak at high volumes

No high-def codec support $79 at Amazon

These budget-friendly Anker headphones will fool you into thinking they are high-end with all the included features. Not only are they ANC-equipped, but they also have three modes to choose from: Transport, which reduces airplane engine noise, Outdoor, which minimizes traffic sounds and wind, and Indoor, which silences typing, chatting, and other bothersome acoustic annoyances. You can also access Transparency mode by pressing the right earcup for 1-2 seconds to let you check in on the world around you.

A 40-hour battery life (60 hours with ANC turned off) will keep you connected for days at a time, and fast charging means you can get up to four hours of renewed life from just five minutes on the charger. Two built-in microphones keep calls clear, and multi-device pairing allows you to connect multiple smart devices at the same for easy switching from your phone’s playlist to your computer’s Zoom meeting.

This pair is available in three colors, black, blue, and pink, each with matching protein leather earcups for a snug yet comfortable fit. If you have an Android phone, you’ll be able to take advantage of smart pairing just by tapping your phone on the right earcup.

Finally, the Soundcore App lets you choose from 22 EQ presets, toggle noise cancelation modes, tailor white noise, and more. While the sound quality might not be as premium as high-end models, the lower price point and extra features makes this pair a steal.

Apple AirPods Max Best for iOS Supreme noise-cancelation The AirPods Max have potentially the best active noise-cancelation on the market, but they are really only great for iOS users. Pairing with Android can be difficult, and you won't get to take advantage of the other great Apple features. This pair supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos and automatic pairing. Plus, the design is sleek and unique, with crisp colorways and comfortable earcups. Pros Excellent ANC

Sleek design

Comfortable fit Cons Not suitable for Android users

Case design is flawed $500 at Best Buy $479 at Amazon $549 at Apple

While the Anker Souncore Life Q30s are best for Android users due to the fast pairing tech, the Apple AirPods Max Pros are a no-brainer for iOS users. They have some of the best ANC in the game, bar none, and pairing takes just seconds. The AirPods Max impressively cancels out low-frequency noises, dulling traffic, dampening commuter chat, and quieting airplane ambiance, while Transparency Mode keeps you safe and aware during outdoor exercise (or awkward exchanges ordering your morning coffee). The AirPods Max are designed to be adjusted via the Settings app that comes with an Apple device (like an iPhone or Mac). There, you can customize tap controls, name your pods, and toggle between ANC modes.

The AirPods Max supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos on iOS devices, immersing you in your content and giving the impression that sound is coming from all around you for a 3D experience. If your device runs iOS 16, spatial audio is personalized to your ear shape after a facial scan for even more detailed immersion. This pair can last for up to 20 hours of listening time across all audio modes, including talk time and movie playback, with an additional 1.5 hours after a 5-minute quick charge.

Finally, the AirPods Max looks great; the ear cup shape is particularly unique, and the mix of metal and mesh provides a satisfying combination of textures. They are available in your classic Black and Silver but also come in two-tone Sky Blue, Green, and Pink. The one build flaw is that their heavy, but we are willing to overlook the weight.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Best battery For your next bout of trans-Atlantic flights If you're looking for headphones that can sustain you across multiple cross-country flights (or you just regularly forget to charge your headphones), reach for the Sennheiser Momentum 4. This pair provides up to 60 hours of battery life even when using ANC. The Sennheiser Smart Control App allows you to adjust EQ, select presets, and toggle between sound modes for a more customized listening experience. Plus, four beam forming microphones will support clear calls for hours....and hours...and hours of meetings. Pros 60 hours of battery

Included airplane adapter

Customizable sound Cons Sennheiser app is just okay

ANC could be a little better $380 at Best Buy $380 at Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 should be your top pick if you value battery life above all else. This pair provides 60 hours of playback WITH ANC mode on; that’s three times more than the Apple AirPods Max and double the Sony WH-1000XM5. An onboard power button keeps you in control, but this pair is also equipped with Auto On/Off, so they’ll power down based on their position, further saving the battery. If you somehow manage to totally exhaust the battery, you can also connect with a 3.5mm jack or USB cable to listen.

Sound quality across the Momentum 4 is solid, with a fairly neutral, detailed profile and a slight bass bump, which is common among other Bluetooth headphones. If you aren’t satisfied with the out-of-the-box sound, you can adjust EQ via Sennheiser’s listening app.

When it comes to noise cancelation, this model is good but not great. They reduce high-pitched audio very well but are a little bit behind when it comes to the total cancelation of lower-pitched noises. Keep in mind this is compared to other very high-performing models, so chances are you’ll still be satisfied on long plane rides.

Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones Sleek design A fan favorite build The Bose 700 are a sleek pair of noise-canceling headphones to satisfy your aesthetic while keeping you comfortable. The build includes a stainless steel headband with gel-foam padding, tilted leather-covered earpads, and smooth-coated, anti-stick earcups. The Bose 700 also features 11 different levels of noise cancelation, customizable EQ, and intuitive touch controls. Pros Great ANC

Intuitive touch controls

Comfortable fit Cons Price

Battery is good not great $379 at Amazon $379 at Best Buy

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are a great pair of ANC headphones with a super sleek, streamlined, minimalist design. The build is luxurious, like slipping into a stretch limo, with a stainless steel headband with gel foam padding, tilted leather-covered earpads that are firm yet comfortable, and smooth-coated, anti-stick earcups. The coating feels great on the fingers and also enhances onboard controls, like adjusting volume by sliding your fingers up and down the right earcup. Passive noise cancelation is great, but the secure fit can make some users feel pretty hot; one reason the 700 aren’t a great pair of workout headphones. Three small buttons control power, Bluetooth, and noise cancelation, all seamlessly integrated without labels (which you can’t see when you’re wearing headphones anyway).

The Bose Music App is easy to use and suitable for Android and iOS. The app lets you make simple, broad-band EQ adjustments, connect to a voice assistant, and adjust noise cancelation. Speaking of which, there are 11 different levels of noise cancelation you can cycle through, letting in as much or as little sound as you want. Sound quality, in general, is great, despite the lack of customization. The only real downside is the battery which sits at 20 hours of playback.

Source: Puro Sound Labs Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets Best for kids Keep your toddlers and tweens entertained The Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiet headphones are specifically designed with your child in mind. They are suitable for kids ages two into their tweens, and the neutral style is perfect for all ages (no embarrassing doodles or cartoons they might quickly grow out of). ANC is great for keeping them entertained on long flights or car rides, and a built-in volume limiter protects their ears from any accidental damage. Pros Great for travel

Built-in volume limiter

Multiple colorways

Suitable for most ages Cons Pricey for kid's headphones

Can be fragile $139 at Amazon

The Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets are a noise-canceling pair designed for children, specifically. Though they bypass the kitschy, cartoonish design of most other kid’s products, we see this as a plus. The simple yet colorful build means this pair can grow with your kids without causing any embarrassment. Available in Hot Pink, Dark Blue, Blue, Teal, and Red, the PuroQuiets support 35 hours of playback and 23 hours with ANC activated, reducing background sound by up to 22dB. A built-in microphone supports phone calls, so you can always reach them, and a built-in volume limiter at 85dB protects their hearing.

If you’re traveling with multiple kids you can take advantage of the included daisy-chain sharing cable, so your little ones can watch the same movies on one device.

The PuroQuiets are suitable for kids as young as two and are certified sensory-inclusive.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Best for work Prioritize comfort in the office The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones provide great noise cancelation, solid sound, and six microphones for clear calls. They are also incredibly comfortable, as their name suggests. This is a great pair for all-day wear, whether you're working from home or in the office. Super lightweight with plus synthetic leather earpads, the QuietComfort 45 won't bother you after hours of wear. Pros Extra comfortable design

Solid sound Cons ANC could be better

Battery life is just okay See at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 live up to their name; a pair that’s easy to wear for full days without experiencing any over-heating, rubbing, or hair-pulling. Built with lightweight materials, dense synthetic leather earcups, and a padded band, the QuietComfort 45 won’t put too much pressure on any part of the head so that you can make it through back-to-back work calls without any pain or discomfort.

Aside from the build, this is a solid pair of ANC headphones with 24 hours of battery life, an easy-to-use companion app, Aware Mode to check in with the outside world, and adjustable EQ. Sound quality isn’t necessarily premium, you’ll likely take advantage of that EQ customization, but it’s certainly not bad, and it’s miles above super cheap options. This is a great pair to bring to the office, isolating music about the clattering of keyboards, with a mic to keep you connected on calls and a plush fit.

Now, just because they are comfortable doesn’t mean they’ll stay that way if you want to get horizontal, i.e., wear them to bed. The QuietComfort 45 will be great on a plane, etc., but mover over-ear headphones don’t perform well as sleep headphones; they’re too bulky. If you need something for sleep, check out our favorites here.

Final thoughts on the best pair of noise-canceling headphones

When it comes to over-ear noise-canceling headphones, it's important to prioritize sound quality, ANC modes, and build, so you can feel good about investing in a pair of headphones that will keep you satisfied in any environment. The best model for most users is going to be the Sony WH-1000XM5 due to their high-end ANC capabilities, overall sound quality, call quality, and design.

If you want to try something high-end to impress your friends and isolate content, give the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 a try, and if you aren't ready to shell out hundreds of dollars, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 will give you special features and good ANC at less than half the price of other recommendations.