Eartips create a literal seal to keep things out and highly developed microphones are able to analyze and counter additional sound. Top-quality noise-cancelling earbuds can cost a pretty penny. Still, there are a few budget-friendly options available, so you don't have to sacrifice an arm and a leg, especially if you're looking to supplement a growing collection. We've gathered our favorite models, highlighting all the ways they excel and identifying who will benefit the most from certain special features.

Most of us use headphones every day, to block out the commuter din, to connect us on hands-free phone calls, to rev us up at the gym, and much more. While over-ear headphones are a great option for passive and active noise cancellation, the added bulk doesn't always make them the ideal choice for all listeners. If you want something lightweight and easily portable, it's time to invest in a solid pair of wireless earbuds ; though they may not provide the same level of intense noise cancellation as over-ear models, you'd be surprised how much sound a well-designed pair can block out.

The Jabra's Elite 7 Active are comfortable, lightweight, and IP57 rated which makes them great for exercise; buckets of sweat won't short this pair. Their ANC is solid, but they also have a transparency mode, so you can exercise outside and stay safe by tuning into your surroundings. This pair is available in three colors and come with a matching charging case that supplies an additional 22 hours of battery.

The Anker Soundcore Space A40 is a solid pair of noise-canceling earbuds with an impressive battery. They report up to 10 hours of listening time with an additional 40 hours provided by the charging case. This is, by far, one of the best battery performances for wireless earbuds. They sound pretty great and the Soundcore app also provides 22 preset EQ options with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC codes.

The Google Buds Pro is a solid option for ANC and Android connectivity. While the noise cancellation isn't amazing, it gets the job done. They are equipped with Transparency Mode, solid sound, beamforming microphones for clear calls, 6 hours of listening time, and 31 hours of total battery life. The Buds Pro integrate seamlessly with Google Pixel phones, with Google Assistant support, but will also work very well with any Android device.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the obvious choice for iOS users looking for seamless connectivity and excellent ANC. Equipped with an H2 chip, you'll experience immersive sound and fidelity across the frequency range. Adaptive Transparency lets you hear the world around you, adjusting for intense noise, like sirens, and silicone tips create an acoustic seal for additional passive noise cancellation. The Pods will automatically connect to your iOS device, and you can switch easily between devices.

The Razer Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed are ANC wireless earbuds specifically designed with gaming in mind. This pair is compatible with PC, PS5/PlayStation, Switch, smartphones and even Steam Deck via an included dongle. Both the dongle and Gaming Mode practically eliminate latency and noise cancelation is adjustable. You can even toggle Do Not Disturb Mode straight from the earbuds, so you can focus on your final Boss fight without intrusion.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer a comfortable fit and active noise cancelation at a more affordable price. The sound quality might not be the most impressive, but it's solid considering the price. Pairing is simple for both iOS and Android devices, and an IP55 means it's protected from water and dust. Each model comes with three ear-tip sizes and a charging case that provides an additional 36 hours of battery.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are, quite possibly, the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market. This is partly due to CustomTune technology which sends a chime into your ear that's picked back up by the model's microphones. From there, the signal is analyzed, sound is tuned, and noise cancellation is optimized accordingly. The Earbuds also have Aware mode (i.e. Transparency Mode) which can be equipped with ActiveSense so extremely loud sounds, like horn honks, are slightly dampened for a more comfortable experience.

The Sony WF-10000XM4 is the best option for most people with excellent ANC and a comfortable fit. While they might fall a tad short of our premium pick, they are also slightly more affordable, which we know can be a big draw, especially when the quality remains solid. A new Integrated Processor V1 has aided ANC, sound quality and LDAC support. Beamforming microphones result in clear calls and a bone-conduction sensor helps identify your voice even in noisy environments.

Choosing the best noise-cancelling earbuds for you

With so many options out there, it can be hard to figure out where to start on your earbud-buying journey. There are a few basic rules to follow: don't start looking at premium models if you're not ready to spend over $175, don't pour over Apple AirPods features if you're rocking an Android, and don't automatically go for a pair with zero reviews (to name a few).

Once you know what to stay away from, you can focus on your particular priorities. First, think about location and activity; do you need something waterproof for sweat sessions at the gym? Do you need the best noise-cancellation on the market for frequent flying? Do you need extra battery-life for all-day listening that moves with you? Maybe the priority isn't actually noise-cancellation, but a comfortable flat design you can wear while you sleep. The bottom line is, make sure you take the time to consider where you'll be listening most whenever you're looking for new headphones.

Secondly, make sure you consider what device you’ll be streaming from the most. Android and iOS systems can have different needs. The most common codec to see is SBC, which is supported by every Bluetooth device. If you’re an iOS user looking for higher quality, consider a model with AAC. If you have an Android smart device, look for aptX/aptX HD/aptX Adaptive (or LDAC) support for faster transfer rates that preserve more data. Not all inexpensive models will offer a higher-end codec, but it doesn’t hurt to check.

The best noise-cancelling earbuds will cancel out unwanted sound, so you can focus on your favorite content

The best noise-cancelling earbuds for most users have to be the Sony WF-1000XM4. The sound quality is super solid with LDAC codec support, noise cancellation is great, and Speak-to-Chat support makes for clear phone calls that lift your voice about any surrounding wind, traffic, or chatter. Equally great, if not slightly better are the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which tout a slightly higher price tag but slightly better, personalized noise cancellation, too. They also feature volume-optimized Active EQ, six hours of battery life, and Bluetooth 5.3 with a 30-foot range. If you don't want to pay that much for wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds check out the Nord Buds 2 which will bring good, solid, isolated sound to your ears for a fraction of the cost.