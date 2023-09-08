Apple makes a slew of great bands for its Apple Watch, and bands from 2015 still work with the company's best smartwatches in 2023. However, Apple isn't the only company making great Apple Watch bands, and Nomad is one of the best accessory-makers out there. Nomad is based in California and generally tries to blend form and function with its products, which usually feature high-quality plastic, leather, or metal materials. With Apple rumored to ditch leather as a material with its 2023 accessory lineup, that makes Nomad accessories more appealing than ever for Apple Watch users.
Nomad makes a lot of different Apple Watch bands, from ones you can take surfing to others you can comfortably pair with a suit or dress. No matter what you're looking for, there's probably a band from Nomad that fits your style or use case. To help you find the best one, we've rounded up the best Apple Watch bands from Nomad below.
Nomad Titanium Apple Watch BandBest for Apple Watch Ultra
The Nomad Titanium Apple Watch band is a nice alternative to steel if you want an all-metal bracelet that's not too heavy. The titanium material looks and feels nice, and is both light and durable. It's a sure way to a touch of high-class style to your Apple Watch.
Nomad Sport Apple Watch BandEditor's choice
The Nomad Sport Apple Watch band is made from a rugged elastomer material that's purpose-built to stand up to whatever you can throw at it. It features a stainless steel buckle, and the band material is soft and flexible for a comfortable fit on the wrist.
Nomad Sport Slim Band for Apple WatchThin & light band
Nomad's Sport Slim Band for Apple Watch is a thinner version of the company's original Sport Band. It's a great choice for people that like the look of Nomad's original band, but prefer to keep a low profile on their wrist. You can get the Sport Slim Band in four colors.
Nomad Traditional BandTraditional leather band
Nomad's Traditional Band for Apple Watch is designed to make your smartwatch look like a regular watch. It features thick Horween leather and can be customized with either silver or black hardware. You can also choose black or rustic brown leather to make this band your own.
Nomad Active Band Pro for Apple WatchWaterproof leather band
If you're looking for a leather band that holds up during your everyday activities, look no further than this Active Band Pro from Nomad. It's made out of a mix of leather and FKM fluoroelastomer rubber lining. That means it's completely waterproof and sweatproof.
Nomad Aluminum Band for Apple WatchGreat metal band
If you like the titanium Apple Watch band from Nomad but don't have an Apple Watch Ultra, this choice is for you. It's made out of aluminum, so it'll match Apple Watches with an aluminum case. Plus, you can get it in either silver or space gray.
Nomad Rugged Case for Apple WatchCase with built-in band
Nomad's Rugged Case can transform your standard Apple Watch into an Apple Watch Ultra. It has a Nomad Rugged Band built right in, so you won't have to worry about buying one separately. It's only available in black, and you can only get it in 44mm or 45mm sizes.
NOMAD Rugged BandBest rugged band
If you don't want a full case but like a rugged design language, look to the Nomad Rugged Band. It's a thick band made out of FKM fluoroelastomer material that holds up over time but still stretches enough to feel comfortable. Plus, it's compatible with every kind of Apple Watch.
Our top picks for the best Apple Watch bands from Nomad in 2023
Nomad's Apple Watch bands are expensive, there's no question about that, but they are high quality. I've tested out Sport Bands and the Titanium Band with my Apple Watch Ultra, and they're good enough to make me ditch my original bands from Apple. If you have an Apple Watch Ultra, I'd implore you to consider buying the Titanium Band, because you won't find a band that matches your watch better. This is especially true if you want to dress up your Apple Watch Ultra for an event or just everyday use.
For most people, the top choices are going to be the sport and leather bands. The color options available for Nomad's Sport Bands make a statement, so they're great for active wear and fitness activities. Nomad also offers limited edition bands regularly that are even more flashy, like one that glows in the dark. If you're not into the fitness look, the Traditional Band features a leather build that will make your Apple Watch look like a traditional timepiece. For more protection, you can always look to great Apple Watch cases, some of which include a built-in strap.
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest smartwatch from Apple. It's not a huge change from the Series 7, but it offers fresh features like crash detection, a new temperature sensor, and more.