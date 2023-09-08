Apple makes a slew of great bands for its Apple Watch, and bands from 2015 still work with the company's best smartwatches in 2023. However, Apple isn't the only company making great Apple Watch bands, and Nomad is one of the best accessory-makers out there. Nomad is based in California and generally tries to blend form and function with its products, which usually feature high-quality plastic, leather, or metal materials. With Apple rumored to ditch leather as a material with its 2023 accessory lineup, that makes Nomad accessories more appealing than ever for Apple Watch users.

Nomad makes a lot of different Apple Watch bands, from ones you can take surfing to others you can comfortably pair with a suit or dress. No matter what you're looking for, there's probably a band from Nomad that fits your style or use case. To help you find the best one, we've rounded up the best Apple Watch bands from Nomad below.