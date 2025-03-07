The Steam Deck is a fascinating bit of handheld machinery, capable of taking thousands of PC games with you on the go. But for all the games verified to work on the Steam Deck, there are thousands more than you might not think that work on the system.

If you don’t mind doing a little work, you can get so many great games, from retro classics to modern MMOs all working smoothly on Valve’s handheld. Let’s take a look at some of the more interesting gaming opportunities available on the Steam Deck and see if we can pick out your next gaming obsession with the powerful little handheld.

5 Fall Guys

Don’t fall with your Steam Deck