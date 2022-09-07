These are the Best Cases, Chargers, Cables, and other accessories for the Nothing Phone 1
After a lot of hype, the Nothing Phone 1 is finally here. The first smartphone from Carl Pei's new venture sports a novel design, which sets it apart from the current crops of mid-range smartphones. Although it's not as revolutionary as Carl Pei would like you to believe, it's an impressive first attempt from a brand-new smartphone company. With its semitransparent design, the Nothing Phone 1 lets you see some of its internals, including the wireless charging coil and screws. At the same time, transparent design means the Nothing Phone 1 is more susceptible to scratches, fingerprints, and smudges. That's why the first thing you should do once you get your shiny new Nothing Phone 1 is to put it inside a protective case.
Below have rounded up the best cases for the Nothing Phone 1 in the UK. In addition, we have also compiled the best chargers, cables, and earbuds you can pair with your brand-new phone.
Best Nothing Phone 1 Cases
When picking a case for the Nothing Phone 1, It is important to ensure the case does not obstruct the transparent back or LED strips. Thankfully, there are plenty of hybrid and silicone cases with a translucent back, allowing you to flaunt the phone’s real beauty.
This clear case lets you see the Nothing Phone’s transparent back and Glyph interface while protecting it against everyday scratches and drops. It features reinforced corners for added protection against sudden drops and shocks
Another clear case that doesn’t get in the way of the transparent back and LED light strips. The case is made of shock-absorbing TPU and has extra cushioning at the corners for better drop protection.
Clear cases are notorious for developing a yellow tint over time, but this clear case from DUX DUCIS features an anti-yellowing coating that keeps it crystal. The case uses a shock-absorbing TPU frame and a hard PC back.
This slim case from RWMM features hybrid construction of TPU and polycarbonate for improved shock and drop protection. The raised lips protect the camera and screen, while the non-slip finish provides a better grip. You also get a free plastic screen protector.
This case a bit different than other clear cases. It has an opaque back which means you can’t see the transparent back of the phone. However, it does have precise cutouts for LED light strips, so you’ll be able to use the Glyph interface. The brushed texture adds an elegant look and keeps fingerprints at bay.
A slim clear case that’s cheap and provides basic protection against everyday scratches and fingerprints while letting you enjoy the Nothing Phone 1’s true beauty.
Nothing Phone 1's transparent back and LED lights won't be visible in this case, but you can store your credit cards and cash while protecting the display. The case is made out of soft synthetic canvas and comes in Blue, Black, and Gray colors.
This is a really interesting flip case that features an opaque front cover and transparent back, allowing you to see the Nothing Phone’s transparent design and lights. The case is made out of high-quality synthetic leather and shock-proof silicone material.
A hybrid clear case that features scratch-proof PC back and soft TPU bumper to protect your device from bumps, falls, fingerprints and surface scratches. It’s available in Red, Blue, and Black accent colors.
Best Wireless Chargers for the Nothing Phone 1
This Qi-certified wireless charger can charge your Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear 1 at up to 15W speed. The charger features a USB-C charging interface and includes a range of safety features, including protection against overheating, overcharging, and overpowering.
This charging pad from Anker offers a max power output of 15W and can wirelessly charge your Nothing Phone 1 and other compatible devices in your household. The charger uses an aluminum base for great heat dissipation and anti-slip silicone pads to keep your devices securely in place during charging.
With this wireless charging stand, you can easily peek at notifications, watch videos, or just use your phone as it’s being charged. The charger has dual superconductivity coils which let you orient the phone in both landscape and portrait mode.
Best Cables for the Nothing Phone 1
This USB-C to USB-C cable from Anker is a great option if you want to connect your Nothing Phone 1 to a MacBook or use it with a charger that has a USB-C connection. The cable is 6ft long and supports high-speed charging speed up to 100W.
The AINOPE USB-A to USB-C cable features an L-shape design, making it convenient to use the phone for gaming and watching video while it’s charging. The cable is 6.6ft. Long and supports fast charging and data transfer speeds.
This braided USB-A to USB-C cable from JSAUX is made with military-grade material and has a strain-relief design. It can deliver up to 3.1A of power.
Best TWS earbuds for the Nothing Phone 1
The semi-transparent design of the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will match your Nothing Phone perfectly. They perform great for their price, offering great sound, effective ANC, and long battery life. Plus, your Nothing Phone 1 can be used to wirelessly charge the case.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver exceptional sound, effective ANC, and crystal clear calls. They’re lightweight and provide comfortable fit with up to 5 hours of continuous playtime.
The Oppo Enco X2 are one of the best sounding mid-range truly wireless earbuds. They pack 11mm dynamic drivers for treble and a 6mm planar diaphragm unit for bass for a perfectly balanced sound. ANC is also great, and with the charging case, they can last up to 40 hours.
There you have it: the best cases, chargers, cables, and TWS for the Nothing Phone 1. Even if you don’t care for its transparent design and glowing LEDs, the Nothing Phone 1 is still a great mid-range phone with great value, offering a beautiful AMOLED display with symmetrical bezels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, dual 50MP cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.