These are the Best Cases, Chargers, Cables, and other accessories for the Nothing Phone 1

After a lot of hype, the Nothing Phone 1 is finally here. The first smartphone from Carl Pei’s new venture sports a novel design, which sets it apart from the current crops of mid-range smartphones. Although it’s not as revolutionary as Carl Pei would like you to believe, it’s an impressive first attempt from a brand-new smartphone company. With its semitransparent design, the Nothing Phone 1 lets you see some of its internals, including the wireless charging coil and screws. At the same time, transparent design means the Nothing Phone 1 is more susceptible to scratches, fingerprints, and smudges. That’s why the first thing you should do once you get your shiny new Nothing Phone 1 is to put it inside a protective case. That’s why you should put your shiny new Nothing Phone 1 inside a protective case as soon as you get it.

Below have rounded up the best cases for the Nothing Phone 1 in the UK. In addition, we have also compiled the best chargers, cables, and earbuds you can pair with your brand-new phone.

Best Nothing Phone 1 Cases

When picking a case for the Nothing Phone 1, It is important to ensure the case does not obstruct the transparent back or LED strips. Thankfully, there are plenty of hybrid and silicone cases with a translucent back, allowing you to flaunt the phone’s real beauty.

Best Wireless Chargers for the Nothing Phone 1

Eono 15W charging speed This Qi-certified wireless charger can charge your Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear 1 at up to 15W speed. The charger features a USB-C charging interface and includes a range of safety features, including protection against overheating, overcharging, and overpowering. Buy from Amazon Anker Aluminum base This charging pad from Anker offers a max power output of 15W and can wirelessly charge your Nothing Phone 1 and other compatible devices in your household. The charger uses an aluminum base for great heat dissipation and anti-slip silicone pads to keep your devices securely in place during charging. Buy from Amazon SAFUEL Dual superconductivity coils With this wireless charging stand, you can easily peek at notifications, watch videos, or just use your phone as it’s being charged. The charger has dual superconductivity coils which let you orient the phone in both landscape and portrait mode. Buy from Amazon

Best Cables for the Nothing Phone 1

Anker 333 Up to 100W power output This USB-C to USB-C cable from Anker is a great option if you want to connect your Nothing Phone 1 to a MacBook or use it with a charger that has a USB-C connection. The cable is 6ft long and supports high-speed charging speed up to 100W. Buy from Amazon AINOPE L-shape The AINOPE USB-A to USB-C cable features an L-shape design, making it convenient to use the phone for gaming and watching video while it’s charging. The cable is 6.6ft. Long and supports fast charging and data transfer speeds. Buy from Amazon AINOPE Braided This braided USB-A to USB-C cable from JSAUX is made with military-grade material and has a strain-relief design. It can deliver up to 3.1A of power. Buy from Amazon

Best TWS earbuds for the Nothing Phone 1

There you have it: the best cases, chargers, cables, and TWS for the Nothing Phone 1. Even if you don’t care for its transparent design and glowing LEDs, the Nothing Phone 1 is still a great mid-range phone with great value, offering a beautiful AMOLED display with symmetrical bezels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, dual 50MP cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.