The Nothing Phone 2 is one of the best phones for those who want a near-flagship experience at an affordable price, but it's not perfect by any means. Nothing has made sacrifices to achieve a competitive price, and the phone lacks some of the features you get with more premium handsets. For example, it only offers an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. It also lacks the latest Gorilla Glass protection, offering Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back for scratch resistance. On top of that, Nothing doesn't offer many accessories with the device, and it ships with just a USB-C cable in the box. So, if you plan on buying the Nothing Phone 2, you should pick one of the following must-have chargers, power banks, and other accessories for a well-rounded experience.
Baseus USB-C to USB-C Cable with LEDBuilt-in LED Display
Anker 713 Nano II 45W ChargerEditor's Choice
The Nothing Phone 2 supports 45W wired fast charging, and this compact 45W brick from Anker is the best option for those who don't have a compatible charger for their device.
Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W ChargerMulti-Port Charger
Charge your Nothing Phone 2 and two other devices simultaneously with this compact 65W GaN charger. It features three ports, including two USB-C and a USB-A port.
Source: Baseus
Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank ChargerHigh-Capacity Power Bank
Keep your Nothing Phone 2 topped up even when you're on the go with this affordable 30,000mAh power bank from Baseus. It offers 65W output and a total of seven ports, so you can charge your tablet or laptop too.
T-Core Power BankUltra Compact Power Bank
This tiny power bank from T-Core packs a surprising amount of juice, with a 10,000mAh battery and QC 2.0 fast charging support. It's a great pick for your travel backpack.
Spigen ArcField 15WAffordable Wireless Charger$25 $35 Save $10
The Nothing Phone 2 supports wireless charging at 15W, so this wireless charging pad from Spigen is a great affordable pick. It also comes with a compatible cable, so you can get to charging immediately.
Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging StandPremium Pick
This premium wireless charger from Peak Design can be a great addition to your desk. It offers 15W output and an adjustable hinge to charge your phone at different angles.
Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided CableNylon Braided Cable
If you don't like the USB-C cable that ships with the Nothing Phone 2 or you just need extras, you can pick up this two-pack of durable nylon braided cables from Anker at an affordable price.
Baseus USB-C to USB-C Cable with LEDBuilt-in LED Display$15 $22 Save $7
This unique USB-C to USB-C braided cable from Baseus features a built-in LED display that lets you check how much power your phone draws while charging.
Nothing Ear 2Premium Wireless Earbuds$129 $149 Save $20
The Nothing Ear 2 are the best wireless earbuds for the Nothing Phone 2, offering premium features like ANC support and a cool transparent design at an affordable price.
Nothing Ear StickAffordable Wireless Earbuds$74 $79 Save $5
If the Nothing Ear 2 are a bit outside your budget, you can go with the Nothing Ear Stick earbuds instead. They're more affordable but lack ANC support and wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4Great Value$129 $137 Save $8
Despite its age, the Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market, and it's a great pick for the Nothing Phone 2 due to its affordable price.
Google Pixel WatchPremium Smartwatch
For those who want a premium smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch is a great pick, offering plenty of features in a minimal case. But if it's too pricey, grab the Galaxy Watch 4 instead.
iOttie Easy One Touch 5Best Car Mount$25 $34 Save $9
iOttie's Easy One Touch 5 is a great car phone mount with an adjustable telescopic arm and a powerful suction cup base that can attach to your car's dashboard or windshield easily and securely.
Spigen ArcStation 65WDual-Port Car Charger
This affordable car charger from Spigen is the best option for the Nothing Phone 2 since it offers 45W peak output. It features two USB-C ports for multi-device charging.
Anker Soundcore Life Q30Affordable Headphones with ANC
Grab the Anker SoundCore Q30 headphones if you want premium features like ANC for under $100. The headphones also offer up to 40 hours of playback with ANC and excellent sound for the price.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 WirelessPremium Wireless Headphones$288 $380 Save $92
If the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 don't cut it for you and you're open to spending more money, you can't go wrong with these premium wireless headphones from Sennheiser with ANC and great battery life.
Our top picks for the best Nothing Phone 2 accessories in 2023
If you've just got yourself a brand-new Nothing Phone 2 and are looking for some accessories, you can't go wrong with any of the options mentioned above. The 45W compact charging brick from Anker is a must-have for those who don't have a compatible fast charger, but you can grab the multi-port charger instead if you want to charge more devices. You should also consider picking up a new pair of wireless earbuds to use with the device, and Nothing's Ear 2 and Ear Stick are great options to go with.
After ordering some of the aforementioned accessories, consider checking out our roundup of the best Nothing Phone 2 cases and order one to protect your new phone from scratches and drops.
The Nothing Phone 2 brings back the transparent design the brand is known for, with a new flagship-level Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and improved cameras.