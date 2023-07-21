Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Nothing Phone 2 is one of the best phones for those who want a near-flagship experience at an affordable price, but it's not perfect by any means. Nothing has made sacrifices to achieve a competitive price, and the phone lacks some of the features you get with more premium handsets. For example, it only offers an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. It also lacks the latest Gorilla Glass protection, offering Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back for scratch resistance. On top of that, Nothing doesn't offer many accessories with the device, and it ships with just a USB-C cable in the box. So, if you plan on buying the Nothing Phone 2, you should pick one of the following must-have chargers, power banks, and other accessories for a well-rounded experience.

  • A render of the Anker 713 Nano II 45W charger in grey color.
    Anker 713 Nano II 45W Charger
    Editor's Choice
    $40 at Amazon
  • Anker 735 GaNPrime charger on transparent background.
    Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger
    Multi-Port Charger
    $46 at Amazon
  • baseus-65w-30000mah-powerbank
    Source: Baseus
    Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank Charger
    High-Capacity Power Bank
    $80 at Amazon
  • T-Core Power Bank in hand on transparent background.
    T-Core Power Bank
    Ultra Compact Power Bank
    $39 at Amazon
  • A render of the Spigen ArcField wireless charger in black color.
    Spigen ArcField 15W
    Affordable Wireless Charger
    $25 at Amazon
  • A render of the Anker 713 Nano II 45W charger in grey color.
    Anker 713 Nano II 45W Charger
    Editor's Choice

    The Nothing Phone 2 supports 45W wired fast charging, and this compact 45W brick from Anker is the best option for those who don't have a compatible charger for their device.

    $40 at Amazon $40 at Anker
  • Anker 735 GaNPrime charger on transparent background.
    Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger
    Multi-Port Charger

    Charge your Nothing Phone 2 and two other devices simultaneously with this compact 65W GaN charger. It features three ports, including two USB-C and a USB-A port.

    $46 at Amazon
  • baseus-65w-30000mah-powerbank
    Source: Baseus
    Baseus 65W 30,000mAh Power Bank Charger
    High-Capacity Power Bank

    Keep your Nothing Phone 2 topped up even when you're on the go with this affordable 30,000mAh power bank from Baseus. It offers 65W output and a total of seven ports, so you can charge your tablet or laptop too.

    $80 at Amazon
  • T-Core Power Bank in hand on transparent background.
    T-Core Power Bank
    Ultra Compact Power Bank

    This tiny power bank from T-Core packs a surprising amount of juice, with a 10,000mAh battery and QC 2.0 fast charging support. It's a great pick for your travel backpack.

    $39 at Amazon
  • A render of the Spigen ArcField wireless charger in black color.
    Spigen ArcField 15W
    Affordable Wireless Charger
    $25 $35 Save $10

    The Nothing Phone 2 supports wireless charging at 15W, so this wireless charging pad from Spigen is a great affordable pick. It also comes with a compatible cable, so you can get to charging immediately.

    $25 at Amazon
  • Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging Stand on transparent background.
    Peak Design Mobile Wireless Charging Stand
    Premium Pick

    This premium wireless charger from Peak Design can be a great addition to your desk. It offers 15W output and an adjustable hinge to charge your phone at different angles.

    $80 at Amazon $80 at Peak Design
  • A render of the Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C braided cable.
    Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable
    Nylon Braided Cable

    If you don't like the USB-C cable that ships with the Nothing Phone 2 or you just need extras, you can pick up this two-pack of durable nylon braided cables from Anker at an affordable price.

    $13 at Amazon
  • Baseus USB-C to USB-C Cable with LED on transparent background.
    Baseus USB-C to USB-C Cable with LED
    Built-in LED Display
    $15 $22 Save $7

    This unique USB-C to USB-C braided cable from Baseus features a built-in LED display that lets you check how much power your phone draws while charging.

    $15 at Amazon
  • Nothing Ear 2 Wireless Earbuds
    Nothing Ear 2
    Premium Wireless Earbuds
    $129 $149 Save $20

    The Nothing Ear 2 are the best wireless earbuds for the Nothing Phone 2, offering premium features like ANC support and a cool transparent design at an affordable price.

    $129 at Amazon $149 at Nothing
  • A render of the Nothing Ear Stick earbuds.
    Nothing Ear Stick
    Affordable Wireless Earbuds
    $74 $79 Save $5

    If the Nothing Ear 2 are a bit outside your budget, you can go with the Nothing Ear Stick earbuds instead. They're more affordable but lack ANC support and wireless charging.

    $74 at Amazon $99 at Nothing
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on transparent background.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
    Great Value
    $129 $137 Save $8

    Despite its age, the Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market, and it's a great pick for the Nothing Phone 2 due to its affordable price.

    $129 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $220 at Samsung
  • A render of the Google Pixel Watch in black.
    Google Pixel Watch
    Premium Smartwatch

    For those who want a premium smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch is a great pick, offering plenty of features in a minimal case. But if it's too pricey, grab the Galaxy Watch 4 instead.

    $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy
  • iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mount on transparent background.
    iOttie Easy One Touch 5
    Best Car Mount
    $25 $34 Save $9

    iOttie's Easy One Touch 5 is a great car phone mount with an adjustable telescopic arm and a powerful suction cup base that can attach to your car's dashboard or windshield easily and securely.

    $25 at Amazon
  • Spigen ArcStation 65W car phone charger
    Source: Spigen
    Spigen ArcStation 65W
    Dual-Port Car Charger

    This affordable car charger from Spigen is the best option for the Nothing Phone 2 since it offers 45W peak output. It features two USB-C ports for multi-device charging.

    $32 at Amazon
  • Soundcore Life Q30
    Anker Soundcore Life Q30
    Affordable Headphones with ANC

    Grab the Anker SoundCore Q30 headphones if you want premium features like ANC for under $100. The headphones also offer up to 40 hours of playback with ANC and excellent sound for the price.

    $80 at Amazon
  • A render of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 wireless in black color.
    Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
    Premium Wireless Headphones
    $288 $380 Save $92

    If the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 don't cut it for you and you're open to spending more money, you can't go wrong with these premium wireless headphones from Sennheiser with ANC and great battery life.

    $288 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Our top picks for the best Nothing Phone 2 accessories in 2023

If you've just got yourself a brand-new Nothing Phone 2 and are looking for some accessories, you can't go wrong with any of the options mentioned above. The 45W compact charging brick from Anker is a must-have for those who don't have a compatible fast charger, but you can grab the multi-port charger instead if you want to charge more devices. You should also consider picking up a new pair of wireless earbuds to use with the device, and Nothing's Ear 2 and Ear Stick are great options to go with.

After ordering some of the aforementioned accessories, consider checking out our roundup of the best Nothing Phone 2 cases and order one to protect your new phone from scratches and drops.

Nothing Phone 2 render
Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 brings back the transparent design the brand is known for, with a new flagship-level Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and improved cameras. 

$599 at Nothing