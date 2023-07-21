The Nothing Phone 2 is one of the best phones for those who want a near-flagship experience at an affordable price, but it's not perfect by any means. Nothing has made sacrifices to achieve a competitive price, and the phone lacks some of the features you get with more premium handsets. For example, it only offers an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. It also lacks the latest Gorilla Glass protection, offering Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back for scratch resistance. On top of that, Nothing doesn't offer many accessories with the device, and it ships with just a USB-C cable in the box. So, if you plan on buying the Nothing Phone 2, you should pick one of the following must-have chargers, power banks, and other accessories for a well-rounded experience.