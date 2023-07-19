Despite an IP54 rating, which protects it from dust and water, you'll still want to protect your phone with a case and/or a screen protector. Who wants to lose $600 just because of a quick slip, bump, or fall? So make sure you grab a case before you venture out with your new phone. While there aren't a lot of options just yet, here are the best we've found.

The Nothing Phone 2 is finally here and already gearing up to claim a spot on our best phones list. It's a solid upgrade from the Nothing Phone 1, featuring a slightly larger screen, curved edges, a new home screen with monochrome buttons, and Glyph Composer , which lets the user make their own light patterns and incorporate sound effects on the backside of the phone. The Nothing Phone 2 sounds like it's a pretty solid option for anyone looking for a new and flashy phone, but like all other models, it's not immune to damage.

This case from Osophter is simple and straightforward, with a protective yet low-profile design that's 1.2mm thick. This is a flexible case made from shatterproof TPU and polycarbonate materials with precise cutouts and widened buttons, so you won't have any issues operating your new phone.

The Hensinple package includes a phone case and screen protector. The case includes a TPU bumper with a durable, hard shell backing and transparent design, so you can always see the lights. A lift provides extra protection for the camera and protects from 10-foot drops. The screen protector and case are both resistant to fingerprints and yellowing over time.

The Foluu Clear Case is one of the most affordable cases currently available for the Nothing Phone 2. Retailing for under $10, you get clear, flexible silicone that's raised 1mm from the screen itself and 1.5mm around the camera for an extra buffer. Reinforced corners act as drop airbags so your phone can easily ricochet off surfaces without external or internal damage.

It's always a good idea to get your case directly from the source. Nothing has released a clear case made from polycarbonate materials with abrasion coating. It features a transparent design, so you can always take advantage of the Glyph Composer light show, UV resistance to avoid yellowing over time, and a lanyard hole, so you can continue to customize the look and feel of your new phone.

Selecting the best phone cases for new phones

Generally speaking, we always suggest going with reputable brands that have a history of producing solid products. It's always a great idea to grab a case from the company that manufactures the phone. They know the ins and outs of the functionality of their devices, including buttons and ports, so you'll likely have a great experience with their cases overall. Sometimes availability and variability is limited when it comes to the parent company products, so if you don't see the color, features, or overall design you're after, it's time to look at other models.

When it comes to the Nothing Phone 2, there aren't a ton of options out there...yet, but this doesn't mean you should let your phone go unprotected against the elements while you wait for new models to drop. Go with a simple case made from reliable materials at a price that doesn't stretch your budget. And remember, in order to get the most from this new phone, you need a transparent unit, or else you won't be able to see the impressive lights on the back.

The best Nothing Phone 2 case

The best case for the Nothing Phone is, in fact, the Nothing Phone (2) case. If you want added protection, we recommend reaching for the Nothing screen protector as well, so you get a 360-degree shield. If you aren't sold on the price but do want a dual case and screen protector, the Hensinple package is a great deal with similar levels of protection. If you want to grab a super affordable case, the Foluu Clear Case will do the trick, especially since you're guaranteed to see the entirety of the lighting display.