Although Nothing didn't launch its first smartphone in the U.S., its latest model is available stateside. So if you're in the market for a new phone and want something that stands out, offers flagship performance, and doesn't cost too much, the Nothing Phone 2 is a great option. It's one of the best phones you can buy for $600, offering Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a gorgeous AMOLED display, decent cameras, and a unique design with a useful Glyph interface.
However, Nothing has cut some corners on the new model to keep its price low. For instance, the Nothing Phone 2 isn't the most durable smartphone in its price range, as it only offers an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and Gorilla Glass 5 protection over the display. So if you plan on picking one up, you should invest in a durable case and screen guard to protect it from accidental drops and scratches. Since the device is fairly new and it's Nothing's first phone in the U.S., screen protector options are limited at the moment. While we expect more manufacturers to release screen protectors for the device in the coming weeks, here are the best Nothing Phone 2 screen protectors you can buy right now.
Nothing Tempered Glass for Nothing Phone 2Editor's Choice
The official tempered glass screen protector from Nothing offers a precise fit with edge-to-edge coverage. It's nothing fancy, but it's still early in the Nothing Phone 2's life cycle. It's our preferred pick until more manufacturers release screen protectors.
dbrand Tempered Glass for Nothing Phone 2Premium Pick
This premium tempered glass screen protector for the Nothing Phone 2 offers a smooth finish and complete display coverage. As a bonus, it's compatible with Dbrand's Grip case, which is one of our favorite cases.
zZjoOoj Tempered Glass for Nothing Phone 2Best Value
Want the cheapest screen protector for your Nothing Phone 2? This affordable option from zZoOoj offers great value at just $7 for a two-pack, and it's great for those who frequently change screen protectors.
Suttkue Tempered Glass for Nothing Phone 2Included Camera Lens Guards
This affordable screen protector combo from Suttkue includes two tempered glass protectors and two lens guards for just $10. You can pair it with a durable case and give your Nothing Phone 2 complete protection.
Hensinple Tempered Glass for Nothing Phone 2Tempered Glass and TPU Case Combo
This tempered glass screen protector and clear case combo from Hensinple is a decent pick for those who are also looking for a basic Nothing Phone 2 case. It offers 360-degree protection from drops and scratches.
Ultra Skins TPU Film for Nothing Phone 2Affordable Matte Film
This affordable TPU film-style screen protector from Ultra Skins is easy to apply and features a matte finish that'll minimize glare on your screen. It's also available in a glossy clear finish for better visibility.
Olixar Tempered Glass for Nothing Phone 2Ultra-Thin Tempered Glass
Olixar's tempered glass screen protector is ultra-thin at just 0.2mm, offers edge-to-edge coverage, and has a clear finish. It's a bit pricey, but it will do a great job of protecting your phone from scratches and drops.
GadgetShieldz Screen Protector for Nothing Phone 2Full Body Coverage$10 $16 Save $6
If you want complete scratch protection for your phone, you can't go wrong with this full-body protective film from GadgetShieldz. It offers 360-degree coverage with precise cutouts for ports and buttons.
Our favorite Nothing Phone 2 screen protectors in 2023
These are our favorite Nothing Phone 2 screen protectors currently on the market. We expect more renowned manufacturers to release screen protectors for the device in the coming weeks, and we'll update this list as soon as we spot better options. But if you don't want to wait, you should grab the official tempered glass from Nothing. It's a decent protector for $20, offering edge-to-edge coverage and a precise fit. Alternatively, you can go with Dbrand's tempered glass screen protector if you want something that won't interfere with protective cases. However, if you don't want to spend over $10, the two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from zZjoOoj is a decent buy at $7.
