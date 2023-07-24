Although Nothing didn't launch its first smartphone in the U.S., its latest model is available stateside. So if you're in the market for a new phone and want something that stands out, offers flagship performance, and doesn't cost too much, the Nothing Phone 2 is a great option. It's one of the best phones you can buy for $600, offering Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a gorgeous AMOLED display, decent cameras, and a unique design with a useful Glyph interface.

However, Nothing has cut some corners on the new model to keep its price low. For instance, the Nothing Phone 2 isn't the most durable smartphone in its price range, as it only offers an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and Gorilla Glass 5 protection over the display. So if you plan on picking one up, you should invest in a durable case and screen guard to protect it from accidental drops and scratches. Since the device is fairly new and it's Nothing's first phone in the U.S., screen protector options are limited at the moment. While we expect more manufacturers to release screen protectors for the device in the coming weeks, here are the best Nothing Phone 2 screen protectors you can buy right now.