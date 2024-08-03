Key Takeaways Notion is great for productivity, but if internet connection is a must, consider alternatives like OneNote for offline work.

Joplin offers privacy, encryption, and multi-platform support for free, making it a solid contender for Notion replacement.

Anytype combines notes, databases, and projects seamlessly with offline mode, offering a Personal Knowledge Management system.

Notion is an excellent all-in-one productivity tool for organizing and managing databases, thoughts, and projects. However, its reliance on an active internet connection can be a major bottleneck for those seeking uninterrupted productivity. That means if Notion servers are down, you can’t edit or even access your workspace.

If you want a seamless offline experience with the same level of power and flexibility that Notion offers, you have come to the right place. In this listicle, we will delve into the powerful Notion alternatives with offline mode to support your uncompromised productivity.

5 OneNote

Microsoft’s OneNote is the OG of note-taking apps. Being the oldest software out there, OneNote has covered all the basics for a productivity tool. Like Notion, it’s available on all the platforms and has a capable web extension for Chromium browsers.

With a powerful text editor, drawing tools, math equations, different page styles and colors, and tags, you can easily replace your Notion setup with OneNote notebooks without affecting your work or personal productivity. Unlike Notion, there is even an option to password-protect an entire section to keep prying eyes away.

Like Notion, OneNote also supports templates to create new pages in no time. OneNote even comes with handwriting tools, making it an ideal solution for students and power note-takers who like to write with a stylus. OneNote is completely free to download and use. You can either save your notebooks offline on the device storage or use OneDrive to sync them across devices. Check out our comparison guide below if you want to learn about the major differences between Notion and OneNote.

Microsoft OneNote See at Microsoft

4 Joplin

Joplin focuses on privacy and remains an open-source solution to replace your Notion workspace. You can create different notebooks and sub-notebooks, and add notes with tags for effective organization. Joplin supports both the Markdown and standard text editor to jot down your thoughts and ideas like a pro.

In terms of features, it supports end-to-end encryption, a robust editor, an excellent theming engine, native apps on all platforms, tasks, reminders, and more. With a paid plan, Joplin also lets you publish notes on the web and it enables real-time collaboration with team members.

Most Joplin features are available for free. You don’t even need to pay extra to sync your notes across devices. You can simply sync Joplin notebooks using OneDrive, Google Drive, or Dropbox and get the job done. However, if you want to sync them using Joplin Cloud and unlock those extra features, you can start with a $5.20 monthly plan.

Joplin See at Joplin

3 Anytype

Source: Anytype

While both OneNote and Joplin excel at taking notes, they are below average at creating databases and managing projects. Here is where Anytype comes into play. It’s the closest Notion alternative with offline mode, so let’s explore it.

Anytype uses local on-device encryption to keep your vaults safe from others. Unlike Notion or OneNote, you don’t need to settle for a specific cloud solution. You can simply store your data locally or self-host your backups wherever you prefer. Anytype uses a block-based editor, lets you create databases, has widgets, offers a rich templates library, and includes even more to help you create a Personal Knowledge Management system.

Anytype also supports Kanban boards, tables, and gallery views, and can be an ideal software for habit tracking, project management, team Wiki, family planning, content planning, and more. Suffice it to say that you won’t miss your Notion workspace after switching to Anytype. The pricing starts at $99 per year.

Anytype See at Anytype

2 Heptabase

Source: Heptabase

Heptabase is a powerful Notion alternative with offline mode. It’s a visual note-taking tool to help you power through complex topics and connect ideas in a meaningful way. It strikes the perfect balance between Notion and Obsidian, with Miro's visual flexibility.

In terms of features, Heptabase goes beyond Notion in certain areas. For starters, it supports visual note-taking to jot down your notes and connect them with arrows, mind-mapping to help you see the big picture, a rich notes editor, integration with Readwise, bi-directional linking, and more.

Whether you are a researcher, writer, student, or really anyone who wants to organize thoughts in a visual way, Heptabase can be an ideal companion for you. The company offers a 7-day free trial; after that, you'll need to start with a monthly plan of $9 per month.

Heptabase See at Heptabase

1 Obsidian

Close

Speaking of the top Notion alternatives, how can we leave Obsidian off the list? Obsidian tops our list for several reasons. It uses a rich Markdown editor, has native apps on all the platforms, and comes with a handy graph view, blank canvas, and more.

You can create multiple vaults in Obsidian, use backlinks to connect your related notes, explore split screen to boost productivity, and explore a rich theme store to give your vault the perfect look. Obsidian absolutely shines with plugins, offering hundreds of plugins to choose from. You can enable the Kanban board, add a toolbar at the top, enjoy a calendar view and advanced tables, and unlock more functionalities with third-party plugins. All Obsidian features are free to use, and you can use any cloud platform of your choice to sync your vaults across devices.

With a paid add-on, you can also publish your Obsidian notes on the web. The Publish plan is priced at $8 per month.

Obsidian Download Obsidian

Work anywhere and anytime

Are you still wondering about which Notion alternative is best for you? Allow us to simplify the situation for you. OneNote and Joplin are primarily note-taking tools for jotting down quick thoughts and ideas. Anytype and Obsidian are multi-functional productivity tools for getting through a busy day. Heptabase has a completely different approach to allow you to create a visual and effective workspace. Evaluate your preferences, needs, and budget, and continue your workflow even when an internet connection is not on your side.

