2025 is another tough year for graphics cards and PC gamers. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series launch hasn't gone as well as many hoped and AMD is just around the corner with its RX 90 series, but there are some great options out there for playing modern games at 1440p, 4K, and beyond. If you're hunting down a powerful GPU that won't cost $2,000, the RTX 5070 Ti could be a good pick for those who absolutely must upgrade or replace their GPU right now. Here are the best (and worst) RTX 5070 Ti options.

5 Skip: Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition

Asus TUF hardware is a solid option for gamers who don't wish to build a PC with more lighting than an airport landing strip. There's a focus on performance, especially with Asus GPUs where I've had nothing but positive experiences with previous-generation GPUs and the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition is another fine option, even if the MSRP of the RTX 5070 Ti as a whole is slightly obscene. It has a boost speed of 2,610 MHz for OC mode and 2,588 MHz as default.

Like other RTX 5070 Ti GPUs from Nvidia partners, it's a shame this thing is ridiculously expensive.

4 Skip: Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Master

The Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Master is a good (albeit expensive) choice if you want to go all-out with your mid-range Nvidia RTX 50 series upgrade. This graphics card offers a striking design with fancy ring lighting surrounding the three fans. Although Gigabyte gives its cooling a whacky name, the WINDFORCE cooling system will work well with the GPU and all other components attached to the PCB. Other features of these fans include alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes, and a large vapor chamber.

You should only buy this if you're desperate for a GPU but even then there are better options out there.

3 Buy: MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus

If you're carefully considering the price of the graphics card, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus is a solid GPU. The RTX 5070 Ti MSRP is $750, which is high in itself but some cards are listed at more than $1,000, the same price as an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and a full $250 (or more) above the MSRP. MSI got a lot right with this RTX 5070 Ti as a gaming machine with plenty of features, beefy cooling, and some subtle RGB lighting.

2 Buy: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC Ice SFF

Best for white-themed PC builds

If you require a white GPU for a lighter PC build, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC Ice SFF is one of your only options. Gigabyte's Ice range of devices — I've reviewed the company's B650 Aorus AX Ice motherboard — are solid choices for a light theme build. You've got a boost speed of 2,542 MHz, the same 16 GB of VRAM, and a 256-bit memory bus. Everything attached to the PCB within the massive shroud will ensure smooth gaming at 1440p and 4K.

1 Buy: Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Prime

Better value than most

Finally! An RTX 5070 Ti is listed at MSRP. The Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Prime is one of the more "affordable" RTX 5070 Ti GPUs available. That's not to say it's a bad graphics card and one you shouldn't consider. Quite the opposite! This is one of the better-value GPUs from this series and makes the RTX 5070 Ti make slightly more sense, even if we are almost in AMD Radeon RX 7900 series territory. Nvidia continues to have the upper hand with the excellent DLSS and other advanced AI-powered tech.

Like other RTX 5070 Ti GPUs, this card offers 16 GB of GDDR7 VRAM and 8,960 CUDA cores for handling the latest games at higher resolutions. For clock speeds, we're looking at a default boost of 2,452 MHz and 2,482 MHz in OC mode. The design of the Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Prime is simple, sleek, and not at all obnoxious, making it a good pick for stealthier PC builds.

Choosing the best RTX 5070 Ti for gaming

Like prior RTX launches, we're experiencing a surge in demand and a low supply thanks to scalping. MSRPs are already out of control with this generation of graphics cards and it doesn't help that the wide range of GPUs from brands such as Asus and MSI don't make much sense. Which one should you buy? Our curated collection of the best RTX 5070 Ti GPUs is the best available for different scenarios. Like always, I advise caution when shopping around and only purchase graphics cards from reputable sources and retailers. The best way to combat scalping is to drain the demand from the equation.