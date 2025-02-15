Shopping around for a new graphics card used to be exciting but in 2025 it's more like a minefield, attempting to navigate through scalpers, inflated pricing, and low stock at retailers. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series launch, including the RTX 5080, is unfortunately the same with high demand and more looking to make a fast buck (or thousand). Still, when looking at the RTX 5080, which one should you buy? With Nvidia's own Founders Edition and AIB partner cards out in the wild, there are plenty to choose from. We rounded up some of our favorites.

6 MSI Inspire GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC

If MSI made jewelry

The MSI Inspire GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC is a gorgeous graphics card and would look the part when used with G.Skill's Trident Royal series of system memory. Beneath this copper enclosure is the same RTX 5080 GPU found in all other cards but MSI tried to do things slightly differently with a nickel-plated copper baseplate and fancy air control design elements within the thick heatsink to aid with dissipation. Though one of the more affordable AIB partner RTX 5080 cards for Nvidia, you still get some premium features.

That goes without saying as this is still a GPU costing almost $1,400, which is a hefty fee to pay for butter-smooth 1440p and 4K gaming. A boost of 2640 MHz may not sound as good as some of the other cards in this collection, but you'll still have ana absolute blast with your favorite games.

MSI Inspire GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC $1380 at Newegg

5 ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC

Bright lights, big performance

Asus graphics cards are renowned for their performance under sustained heavy loads with modern titles and the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC is a fine example with all the bells and whistles. What's better than three fans for cooling? Four fans, of course! That's precisely what Asus did here with a single rear fan to aid with the passthrough on the end of the PCB. This thing has it all, including a vapor chamber, increased heatsink fin density, a phase-change GPU thermal pad, and some beefy clock speeds.

It's not cheap, coming in at $1,650, the price of around three fully built systems with decent hardware specs, but this GPU will keep you smiling through lengthy 4K gaming sessions.

ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 $1650 at Newegg

4 Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 OC

Excellent gaming with fancy lights

This is one epic GPU. It looks the part with three huge fans and LED lighting around each set of blades. The rest of the shroud offers a sleek look that should fit in with most PC themes. As well as some beefy cooling with a thick heatsink and latest-gen fan technology, Gigabyte also used server-grade thermal conductive gen on the GPU and a vapor chamber with copper heat pipes. You know you'll be able to game for hours on this graphics card without any trouble relating to heat.

You've also got some more advanced features such as dual-BIOS support, a reinforced backplate to avoid GPU sag, a power indicator to let you know the card is correctly powered and ready to go, and integration with Gigabyte's software suite. For clock speeds, you're looking at a boost of 2,730 MHz, which is among the higher end of RTX 5080 GPUs. It's a brilliant GPU if you can find one at a reasonable price.

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 OC $1400 at Newegg

3 ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5080 OC

One of the better value RTX 5080s, which says a lot

This Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080 OC is one of the better-priced AIB partner cards, which says a lot about the current state of pricing. Although the Founders Edition had a price tag of $999, it's usually a good idea to add an additional $400 or so to get to the level where brands will launch their own GPUs with proprietary cooling and other features. The Prime GeForce RTX 5080 OC is a solid GPU with three fans, more than adequate cooling, and a sleek understated design.

You've got the same 16GB of GDDR7 RAM as found on all other RTX 5080 cards, as well as a boost of 2,655 MHz on default settings or 2,685 MHz when OC mode is active. It's pretty quick considering this isn't the flagship GPU from Asus and you'll be able to smash through the latest games with excellent results at 1440p and 4K.

ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5080 OC $1320 at Newegg

2 Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 5080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB

For those with custom liquid cooling

This is the GPU to buy if you're planning a custom open-loop liquid cooling solution for your CPU and GPU. This is the same Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 5080 as you'd find with other SKUs from the brand, but it's kitted out with a custom Gigabyte water block, so you can quickly add it to an existing open loop and enjoy the integrated RGB lighting effects. This is possible with other cards and aftermarket solutions, but it's good to have an option where everything is already assembled.

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 5080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB $1510 at Newegg

1 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition

Stunning design and one-of-a-kind

Source: Nvidia



To enjoy the GeForce RTX 5080 as Nvidia intended, you should purchase the Founders Edition. This is the one card designed and developed in-house by Nvidia and offers the quintessential RTX 5080 experience, though aftermarket options will work just as well (if not better). The design of Nvidia's Founders Edition cards has always been excellent and the RTX 50 series is no exception. It's a super subtle GPU with a sleek design and beefy cooling to keep it all running at full speed.

One drawback of the RTX 5080 from Nvidia is the use of the 12VHPWR cable, which is prone to failure and has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since its introduction with the RTX 40 series. So long as you don't mind double-checking you inserted the power cables correctly (as you should anyway!) you'll be absolutely fine ... hopefully. On a more serious note, this is one seriously capable GPU with all the DLSS and frame generation features enabled.

Be careful with scalpers and inflated pricing

It wouldn't be a Nvidia GPU launch without scalpers and inflated pricing way above MSRP. That's precisely what we're experiencing with the RTX 50 series and the RTX 5080 is, unfortunately, no exception. I advise caution when shopping around and only purchase graphics cards from reputable sources and retailers. The best way to combat scalping is to drain the demand from the equation. If you cannot locate an RTX 5080 to purchase right now, hold out for prices to drop and keep an eye out for a good deal — even if the MSRP is also ridiculous.