Excited to buy Nvidia's most powerful GPU of 2025? That's what the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 will offer; stellar 4K and even some 8K gaming experiences. There's still one question to answer: which RTX 5090 should you buy? Should you go with the official Nvidia Founders Edition card or one from an AIB partner? That depends on availability, performance expectations, and how much you have to spend. Nvidia-made GPUs tend to be slightly slower than their AIB counterparts but rock sleek and unique styling. With the launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, there's a premium $2,000 GPU for everyone (who can afford it).

5 MSI GeForce RTX 5090 VANGUARD

Reliable performance and strong looks

Going all out with its cooling solution, MSI loaded the GeForce RTX 5090 VANGUARD up with a vapor chamber, specifically designed fins and plenty of heat pipes. MSI is particularly proud of its STORMFORCE fan, which has an incredible name. The claw-like textured blades are present to aid with air pressure, reducing noise and maintaining high cooling efficiency. Suffice it to say, you won't encounter heat issues with this GPU. It also looks good, but you'd expect all this on a graphics card costing $2,380.

MSI bills the design as a look at a futuristic cosmic adventure. What that means in PC part terms is you have a good-looking GPU with some striking accents, a clean finish, and some tasteful RGB lighting. The company drew inspiration from the turbines of aircraft. There are even some carbon fiber elements, but everything within the shroud is just as premium with high-quality components tied to the PCB. It also helps that MSI's Afterburner software is among the best in the business.

MSI GeForce RTX 5090 VANGUARD $2380 at Best Buy

4 Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090

Republic of Gamers

Asus was bound to launch an ROG RTX 5090 and the Astral is the card we'd recommend if you're looking for a PC part that costs the same as four fully built systems. With an MSRP of $2,800, this is not for the faint-hearted. What you get for that extra $800 compared to the company's TUF RTX 5090 is an extra 180 Hz for base and boost frequencies, pushing them up to 2.58 GHz and 2.61 Hz, respectively. There's also some RGB lighting included for good measure, so you know this is a premium graphics card — or at least that's what Asus would prefer you to believe.

To help keep this GPU cool, Asus is using not three but four fans with a boost to pressure and airflow by up to 20%. The company utilizes a special patented vapor chamber and a phase-change GPU thermal pad. All this is marketed to keep the GPU running cool without encountering thermal throttling. It's a 3.8-slot card and that can prove challenging for smaller system builds, but this does have everything you'd need for a powerful 8K gaming PC, including 80-amp MOSFETs for reliable power delivery and rendering. The only drawback is the price.

Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 $2800 at Best Buy

3 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 GAMING OC

Fancy light show and solid frames

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OC is a killer graphics card. If you're seeking one of the greatest gaming machines available, look no further than this GPU. Powered by the same Nvidia Blackwell architecture as all RTX 50 series GPUs, you can enjoy the latest DLSS 4, next-gen physical cores, and unrivaled performance. The WINDFORCE cooling solution has the latest Hawk fan with server-grade thermal conductive gel applied and ready to go. You won't have any trouble gaming for hours with this thing.

The RGB Halo effect looks gorgeous when in use and the fans spinning. I've always been a fan of how Gigabyte designs its premium GPUs and the dual BIOS ensures you'll have ample control over having a silent running PC or all-out performance. The reinforced design and construct provide strength to combat sag due to weight, but MSI also includes a graphics card holder to keep everything level.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 GAMING OC $2350 at Best Buy

2 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

The OG, Founders Edition

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition launched on January 30, alongside the GeForce RTX 5080. This monstrous graphics card draws more power than some budget-friendly low-end systems but manages to take up just two PCI slots. As is always the case with GPUs, the majority of the mass is dedicated to cooling. What changed with the 5090 compared to prior Founders Edition cards is the use of multiple PCBs, with one dedicated to the power delivery, video output, and the rest of the internals, including the GPU chip itself.

Measuring 304 x 137 mm, the RTX 5090 is almost identical to the outgoing RTX 4090 aside from its 40 mm width. Being a two-slot GPU is a huge improvement over the thick RTX 40 series, especially when you consider how much performance is available after installing one of these inside your PC. Because the RTX 5090 draws an impressive amount of power, Nvidia stuck to its tried, tested, and fried 12VHPWR connector. As always, I strongly recommend you double and triple-check the cable is fully attached before firing up your favorite game.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 $2000 at Best Buy

1 Asus TUF GeForce RTX 5090

A great mix of style and power

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is an expensive graphics card without question, but the Asus TUF GeForce RTX 5090 is a slightly better deal. It has similar specifications to the Founders Edition from Nvidia, but you've got the brand's TUF industrial design and a tri-fan cooling solution. Even though this could be considered a "budget" RTX 5090 GPU, at least compared to the ROG version, it has plenty going for the GPU that makes it a good deal if you seek a great 4K and 8K gaming monster.

Inside the huge shroud are 12 heat pipes and a vapor chamber, fancy Axiel-Tech fans, and a Phase-Change thermal pad to help with heat dissipation. Being a flagship GPU, you can quickly switch between quiet and performance modes, and Asus' GPU Tweak III allows you to fine-tune the GPU to your system and requirements. Although you technically won't save anything by going with this graphics card over competitors and Nvidia's own Founders Edition GPU, there's more on the table should you be in the market for such a card.

Asus TUF GeForce RTX 5090 $2000 at Best Buy

Should you buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090?

Nvidia didn't hold back much when designing the RTX 5090. Artificial intelligence is playing a larger role in this generation with new Multi Frame Generation technologies available throughout the Blackwell GPU family. This alone is set to increase the number of frames available for the monitor to output, though many of these will be generated by the AI through DLSS. It's a must-have when working with more advanced features such as ray or path tracing, requiring considerable rendering performance levels. Overall, there's nothing quite like the RTX 5090. It will blow you away with incredible visuals.

Should you buy one though? That's a good question and could only be answered when looking at what you plan to get out of your PC, how much you have available to spend, and whether you have the monitor to take advantage of the performance available. It's a fantastic GPU and many of these AIB partner cards will keep you smiling for years, but it's a tough pill to swallow when you could put together multiple mid-range systems for the same price.