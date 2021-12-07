These are the best NZXT cases you can buy in 2021

NZXT makes some of the best components in the PC hardware space including CPU liquid coolers, power supply units, motherboards, and more. It’s also tough to turn a blind eye to NZXT while discussing PC cases as it makes some of the best PC cases on the market. NZXT cases are known for excellent build quality and beautiful designs with clever cable management solutions. The options are fairly limited as of writing this article, yet we wanted to highlight some of the best NZXT cases you can buy in 2021. As always, this is an ever-evolving list, so be sure to keep an eye on this page as we’ll update it if/when there’s a new NZXT case on the market that’s worthy of making it into our list. With that out of the way, let’s check out some of the best PC cases of the modern era:

Best overall case: NZXT H510

The NZXT H510 is what we think is the best overall PC case that most users should consider buying for their new builds. This mid-tower case earns a lot of brownie points for offering a good set of features in a beautiful package. It also carries a relatively affordable price tag, making it accessible to a lot of users, be it for a mid-range or a high-end PC build involving some of the best CPUs on the market. The NZXT H510 PC case is available in three colors — matte white, matte black, and matte red/black. You can pick the one depending on the kind of aesthetics you’re going for and you can go wrong with either of them, really.

The NZXT H510 is a sleek-looking cabinet with a matte finish. As you can see, it’s also has a minimal design with nothing except the NZXT logo on the front panel. It’s a solid front panel with perforation on the side for airflow. Sure, you’ll find other mid-tower cases on the market with better airflow, but the minimal design is something that’s exclusive to the H510. The case is big enough to accommodate all motherboards from mini-ITX to an ATX. Unlike other mid-tower cases, even a mini-ITX motherboard won’t look bad inside this enclosure thanks to NZXT’S trademark cable bar that takes up the empty space. This cable bar has a contrasting color in models other than the jet black variant and it really adds to the overall aesthetics of the case.

This particular case comes with two Aer F 120mm fans that are pre-installed out of the box. There’s space to add more cables, but you’ll have to buy them separately. There’s space to add up to two 120mm or two 140mm fans on the front. You can also mount a 280mm radiator on the front panel or a 120mm radiator at the back. We think it’s quite limited when it comes to radiator mounting support since a lot of other mid-tower PC cases allow you to mount even a 360mm radiator. That being said, you shouldn’t really have any other clearance issues with this case.

The NZXT H510 offers a max GPU clearance of 381mm and a max CPU cooler clearance of 165mm. It’s also fairly easy to build inside the case and the company makes it particularly easy to manage cables too. You get seven PCIe expansion slots, but there’s no vertical slot. You have enough space to install up to three 2.5″ or three 3.5″ drives though.

Overall, we think the NZXT H510 is a solid PC case for anybody who’s looking to build a modern computer and want a simple, minimal case to work with. Yes, you don’t necessarily get all the essential features with this one, but it’s plenty for a mid-range with moderately powerful components. Yes, the H510 isn’t the best when it comes to cooling, but you can pick the G510 Flow variant of the case for better airflow. NZXT also has another variant of this case with RGB lights called the H510i, so be sure to check that one as well.

Best premium mid-tower case: NZXT H710i

The H710i is our pick for the best premium NZXT case you can buy right now. This mid-tower case is slightly bigger than the H510 we saw earlier. We’ve also picked the H710i which means it has RGB light strips to add a touch of bling to your overall setup. This is the most expensive NZXT case on the market right now and it’s perfect for a high-end build involving some premium high-performance components. The H710i, as you can see, looks very similar to the H510 in more ways than one. One might even say it’s essentially just a bigger version of the H510 and we don’t blame you for that.

The NZXT H710i comes with four pre-installed fans out of the box. There are three Aer F 120mm fans on the front panel in addition to a bigger 140mm fan at the back. There’s space for adding as many as three more 120mm or two 140mm fans on the top. Unlike the NZXT H510, you can mount a 360mm radiator inside the H710i on either the front or at the top. You can also add a 1400mm radiator at the back if you think a large 360mm one isn’t enough to handle the thermal output of your component. All air intakes are covered with filters to keep dirt and dust particles away from your components, so that’s great too.

You can also add up to seven 2.5″ and two 3.5″ drives to the H710i. The case is also big enough to have no clearance issues too. It offers a GPU clearance of up to 413mm and a max CPU cooler clearance of 185mm. You get seven standard expansion slots in addition to two vertical slots for mounting the GPU. The best thing about the case is that it comes with an RGB controller for the lights. You can control the lighting setup with NZXT’s CAM software without a hitch. In typical NZXT fashion, there’s also a cable management bar inside the case that adds to the overall aesthetics of the build. NZXT has also added a USB 3.1 Gen 2 compatible USB Type-C port to the front panel I/O which is a nice addition. You also get a PSU compartment at the bottom that hides the unit nicely without ruining the overall look.

A premium case like the best paired with high-performance components. You can dish out a fully decked out NZXT build using the company’s own motherboard and AIO liquid cooler too, but that’s entirely optional. Overall, we think the NZXT H710i is a fantastic PC case. It’s a little on the expensive side, but we think it’s well worth the asking price if you’re looking for a beautiful case with the impressive build quality. You can also buy the variant without the RGB lights to save some money, but they both are identical otherwise. You get the same solid front and top panels with a see-through side window. We recommend checking out the H510 or event he H510i as a solid alternative to this one.

Best mini-ITX case: NZXT H210

Yes, NZXT only makes a limited number of cases but we had to add the H210 to this collection. We recommend it over a lot of other mini-ITX cases on the market because it’s one of the most affordable ones out there. For $79 for the non-RGB variant, you get incredible value for your money. It comes with all the bells and whistles that we’ve come to expect from a typical NZXT PC case.

The NZXY H210 is plenty for a small form factor build. It comes with a single Aer 120mm case fan pre-installed out of the box. The pre-installed fan sits at the rear and you get space to add more fans too. You can either two 120mm or two 140mm fans on the front. There’s also a vent for another 120mm fan on the top, which is nice. As for the radiator, you can only mount a single 240mm radiator on the front. For a mini-ITX build like this, we recommend the Kraken X53 AIO. You can also check out our collection of the best CPU coolers to find some good liquid cooler options.

As a mini-ITX case though, you’re bound to face some limitations in terms of the overall space inside the case. First off, you only get a single radiator mounting space as we mentioned above. You can install another 120mm radiator at the back, but we think that’s a bit of a stretch in a small enclosure like this. Think of it as the either-or situation with the radiator and you can’t install both of them. You also get only two expansion slots which means you may not be able to fit in a thicker GPU like the newer RTX 30-series cards. Vertical GPU mounting is also not an option in the H210. As for the drive bays, well, you can install two 2.5″ drives and a single 3.5″ drive for your build.

The NZXT H210 only offers a max GPU clearance of up to 325mm and a max CPU cooler clearance of up to 165mm. The H210 is a good option for building a decent mid-range SFF build. But there’s not much complaint due to the price tag here. There are plenty of other mini-ITX cases on the market, but they’re mostly expensive. The Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P, for instance, costs more than double the H210’s price, but that case also comes with its own PSU and AIO cooler.

NZXT also makes an RGB version of the case called the H210i. The only difference between them is the addition of RGB lights. The H210 is definitely due for an update and we hope NZXT is working on one. Perhaps an airflow version of the case will make it better but this is the only option we have for now. This particular case is also available in matte white, matte black, and red/black color variants, so be sure to pick the one that suits the overall aesthetics of your build.

Alternate mini-ITX tower: NZXT H1

The NZXT H1 mini-ITX tower carries an expensive price tag but it comes with its own PSU and an AIO liquid cooler. Not only does it make a pretty sweet deal, but it also makes the overall building process of a mini-ITX PC a little less tiring. The H1 is an ultra-compact chassis that’s perfect for a small yet powerful build. It can accommodate an mITX motherboard and offers enough clearance for demanding GPUs on the market.

The NZXT H1 is one of those mini-ITX enclosures that can be used for building a tiny yet powerful PC. The fact that it comes with two main components makes the whole building process very simple. NZXT includes an SFX-L 650W 80 Plus Gold PSU and a 140mm AIO liquid cooler. Sure, they’re not the most powerful components but are plenty for a capable SFF build. Additionally, the NZXT H1 also comes bundled with an Aer P140mm case fan and a PCIe 16x Gen3 riser card. Both components are essential for building inside this case. It’s good to have them included in the overall price.

Since the H1 is a tower case, it occupies very little space on the desk. There’s a glass panel on the front to show off your internals, whereas the rest of the sides have a perforated panel to allow airflow. All vents are covered with dust filters, which is a nice touch. Having a filter will save you a lot of cleaning work which can be very complicated in a small enclosure like this. As the GPU rests separately on the right side of the case, you’ll have to be aware of the GPU thickness too. The NZXT H1 offers a max GPU clearance of 305 x 128mm – 265 x 145mm. There’s no need to worry about the CPU cooler clearance since it already has an AIO liquid cooler to handle that.

You get two expansion slots on the NZXT H1 and there’s space for two 2.5″ drives. The front panel I/O includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port along with a headset audio jack. The included PCIe extended cable is PCIe 3.0 compatible which means you can use any of the available GPUs on the market as long as it fits the dimensions. The cable length of this extender is 315mm. The SFX PSU unit is rated for 650W of power and it’s a fully modular unit. We always recommend buying a fully modular PSU over the non-modular ones, so this is a good addition.

It’s also fairly easy to work with the NZXT H1 because two of the components are already pre-installed. All the cables are also pre-routed which means all you have to do is drop the motherboard inside the case, add your core components like the CPU, RAM kit, etc, and add finishing touches. The NZXT H1 definitely makes the whole process of building an SFF build that much easier.

Best case for airflow: NZXT H510 Flow

The NZXT H510 Flow is a relatively new offering from the comp[any. As the name suggests, it’s essentially the same case as the original NZXT H510. This new one, however, comes with a perforated front panel for better airflow. That’s where the name ‘Flow’ comes from. It’s not a huge upgrade over the older one, but it certainly makes a difference in terms of the overall thermal performance of the case. The standard H510, which is our pick for the best NZXT case, comes with a solid front panel with small air vents on the sides for airflow. The new one puts airflow front and centre for those who want to build a high-performance PC with powerful components.

There’s nothing new or different about the NZXT H510 Flow PC case besides the perforated front panel. This is a bummer since the H510 is quite an old enclosure. But NZXT thinks adding just a perforated panel is enough to make it better, so that’s what we have now as an option. You get two Aer F 120mm pre-installed on the case — one on the front and the other one at the back. There’s space to add more fans but you’ll have to buy them separately. It would’ve been nice to have additional free fans with the case, but the new case costs the same as the old one, so we’ll let that slide.

Unlike the standard H510 case, you can’t buy the NZXT H510 Flow in red color variant. You only get an option of matte white and matte black, so there’s that. It’s also worth pointing out that there’s no RGB version of the case, which is rather weird considering how you can get an RGB version of the standard case. Adding aftermarket RGB fans or RGB strips is your only option to get some RGB lights going inside the case, so keep that in mind. The RGB fans on the front should be visible from the front panel, but buying the H510 Elite with a see-through glass panel is your best if you want to show off those RGB fans properly.

It would’ve been nice to have an option to buy just the front panel separately. We see a lot of existing H510 users buying it, but that’s not really an option. NZXT doesn’t sell custom parts for its cases yet, so you’re essentially looking for a new purchase. At $110 though, we think the H510 Flow is a great option for those who want the modern aesthetics of an NZXT case. It also offers better airflow through the system. This is the only airflow case in NZXT’s lineup, although we expect them to launch a similar version of the airflow case for the H710 and the even smaller H210 case. There’s no official word on that yet, but we suggest you keep your eyes peeled for more updates. You can hit the link below to find the best price for this particular case online now.

Best NZXT cases: Final Thoughts

NZXT doesn’t have an elaborate product stack with a ton of options when it comes to PC cases. That being said, the existing options are some of the best you can find on the market. They’re well-designed cases that offer excellent features at relatively affordable prices. We think the NZXT H510 is a solid case for most people who’re looking to build a mid-range PC today. You can also choose to go with the H510 Flow version of the case for better airflow. The H710 is a slightly bigger version of the H510 case and it’s great for high-end PCs. We expect NZXT to launch more cases this year, especially the ‘Flow’ variant of its other cases, so keep an eye out for them.

