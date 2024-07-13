Key Takeaways Enable community plugins in Obsidian for enhanced functionality and customization in your digital workspace.

Explore top picks like Kanban boards, Full Calendar, Iconize, Outliner, Advanced Slides, and more.

Elevate your note-taking game with Text Generator, Highlightr, Day Planner, Mind Map, and Editing Toolbar plugins.

Thanks to a rich markdown-based editor, graph view, canvas, and a feature-packed free plan, Obsidian has captured the hearts of productivity nerds and creatives alike in a very short time. Another reason for Obsidian’s growing popularity is the built-in community plugins store. These plugins work like an extension to unlock more features within your Obsidian vault. Among the 1700+ plugins, we have hand-picked the top options to transform your digital workspace on your laptop.

Enable community plugins in Obsidian

Obsidian has disabled community plugins by default. Before we can begin perusing the many options, make sure to enable community plugins using the steps below.

Open a vault in Obsidian and head to Settings from the bottom left corner. Select Community plugins and select Turn on community plugins. Select Browse beside Community plugins to check out the available add-ons.

You can now search for any plugin, select Install, and access it from your Obsidian sidebar. Now, let’s take a look at some of our top picks.

10 Kanban boards

Do you plan to use Obsidian as a project management tool? Since it doesn’t have Kanban boards built-in, you can use this extension from community plugins to enable the functionality.

Once you enable the Kanban board plugin, you can access it from the sidebar and start adding columns and cards. The entire concept is quite similar to Trello. To add card info, simply click the three-dot menu and select New note from card. Obsidian opens the card details on the sidebar. You can view your project management details as a board, table, and list format.

9 Full Calendar

Although Obsidian offers a daily notes function, it doesn’t have a calendar view built-in. You can use Full Calendar plugin to glance over your events and manage your calendar alongside your other notes in an Obsidian vault.

You can create a custom calendar or import one from your iCloud, Gmail, or Outlook accounts. Once the calendar appears, select any day to add title, time, and other event details.

8 Iconize

Iconize is a neat Obsidian plugin that adds some aesthetic touch to your boring vault. It unlocks a range of icons for your account. Once you install and enable the plugin, right-click on any page or folder to insert an icon. You can even change the icon color from the plugin settings. For example, we changed the icon shade to match the default Obsidian accent color, as you can see in the screenshot above for reference.

7 Outliner

If you prefer the note-taking style of Roam Research or Workflowy, use the Outliner plugin to enable the same within Obsidian. Once you create such a list, memorize default hotkeys to move lists and sublists up and down using keyboard shortcuts. You can even draw vertical indentation lines (compatible with the default Obsidian theme only).

6 Advanced Slides

While the Advanced Slides plugin doesn’t replace PowerPoint or Google Slides in your workflow, you can use it to create simple presentations on the go. Once you enable it, create headings and add relevant information to create and separate slides. A live preview appears on the sidebar. You can even print the presentation and export it as HTML.

5 Mind Map

As the name suggests, this plugin can convert any Obsidian page into a mind map using the ‘/’ command. Once you install and enable it, open any page and type /mind map to check the live preview at the bottom.

4 Day Planner

Day Planner is basically a calendar plugin with enhanced time block functionality. Many productivity gurus prefer time blocks to plan their day. You can also sync your internet calendars from iCloud, Outlook, and Gmail.

3 Editing Toolbar

Did you switch from OneNote, Evernote, or Apple Notes to Obsidian? Although Obsidian comes with a powerful markdown editor and ‘/’ command to tweak text, some may prefer a traditional toolbar at the top. You can install and enable the Editing Toolbar plugin and enjoy the toolbar in action. You can even tweak text color and highlighter shade from the top menu.

2 Highlightr

By default, Obsidian supports yellow highlighter. You can unlock more shades by using the Highlightr plugin. Once you enable it, type any text or paragraph and right-click on it. Select Highlight to see the available color options for your highlighter.

1 Text Generator

Unlike other AI note-taking apps, Obsidian doesn’t come with any chatbot by default. That said, you can install the Text Generator plugin to enable a GPT-3 powered AI bot in your vault.

Install Text Generator plugin. Open plugin settings. Head to OpenAI on the web and sign in with your account (or sign up if you don’t have one). Select API keys from the sidebar and create new secret key. Give it a relevant name and click Create secret key. Copy your OpenAI key. Move back to Obsidian and enter the same under API key. Enter your prompt. Type /Text generator and select generate text from the pop-up menu.

Elevate your note-taking game in no time

Although Obsidian is quite capable out of the box, you can use these mighty add-ons to transform the way you create, organize, and connect ideas. What are you waiting for? Pick your preferred plugins and unlock new dimensions in your note-taking journey.

Obsidian is an ideal software for creating a personal knowledge management system. Check our separate guide to learn more about using Obsidian as an efficient digital closet.