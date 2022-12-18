As the year comes to a close, let's celebrate the computers, accessories, and brands that found their way into our hearts in 2022.

2022 is coming to a close, and with the beginning of 2023, we're diving head first into new tech as CES 2023 kicks off in the first week of January. Before all that happens, though, it's a good time to recognize all the devices we loved to use during the past year. Many companies created spectacular products that push the computing industry forward, and they deserve to be celebrated. After all, these products set new standards for what we can and should expect in 2023 and beyond.

Here at XDA, we've had the chance to test and review a lot of laptops and other devices over the past year, and we're here to share our absolute favorites. These are the laptops, accessories, and brands that stood out the most in 2022, whether they feature an innovative design, new features that make life that much easier, or are simply just great.

Best laptop: Lenovo Yoga 9i

The Lenovo Yoga 9i was the laptop that blew me away the most in 2022. From a laptop lineup that always felt like it had a dull design, Lenovo came out of the gate with a product that looked inspired, beautiful, and refined. I just fell in love with it.

But it goes beyond design, of course. There are options for a 2.8K 90Hz or 4K 60Hz 16:10 OLED display, and performance is great with Intel’s new P-series chips. It has powerful audio as well, with a rotating soundbar that’s built into the hinge.

Really, the Yoga 9i was the one laptop that I just couldn’t get enough of in 2022, and it's easy to see why. — Rich Woods

Lenovo Yoga 9i Lenovo Yoga 9i Best overall The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a phenomenal convertible, and certainly one of the best laptops you can buy in 2022. See at Best Buy See at Lenovo

Runner-up: MacBook Air (M2)

Speaking of laptops that are just a delight to use, we have the redesigned MacBook Air. It comes in pretty new colors like Starlight and Midnight, following in the footsteps of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop in offering a black premium laptop.

With the new M2 processor, battery life is phenomenal without sacrificing quality. The drawback to the M2, of course, is that it only supports one external monitor. The laptop itself is just wonderfully designed though, and it was my second-favorite one of the year. — Rich Woods

MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (2022) The MacBook Air is an incredibly thin laptop, and with the Apple M2 chip, it's both fast and efficient for handling any kind of work. See at Best Buy See at Apple

Best clamshell laptop: Dell XPS 13

Like the MacBook Air, the Dell XPS 13 is another redesigned-for-2022 laptop that just felt wonderfully designed. It’s incredibly thin and light, coming in new Sky and Umber colors. This year’s model, it’s definitely a productivity machine, packing 12W Intel processors rather than the more powerful ones in the XPS 13 Plus.

At 2.58 pounds, you can just throw it in a bag and not even feel like it’s there. It’s pretty great for a laptop that you can just take on the go to get work done. — Rich Woods

Dell XPS 13 9315 Dell XPS 13 9315 Best clamshell The new Dell XPS 13 comes with a complete redesign, coming in Sky and Umber colors. It's also the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop ever. See at Dell

Runner-up: HP Envy 16

The slightly redesigned HP Envy 16 is the runner-up, and for good reason. Though this laptop was primarily for content creators, and a bit on the heavier side, it brings a lot of great things to the table, like a massive 16-inch 16:10 OLED display that's great for multitasking and watching your favorite shows.

Other than that, the Envy 16 is packed in Intel’s 45-watt H-class processors, along with RTX 3060 graphics, making it great for gaming, as well as photo and video editing. The overall look of the laptop might not have changed much compared to a fully redesigned XPS 13, but it is a stunner of a laptop for high-end performance and everyday tasks. — Arif Bacchus

HP Envy 16 HP Envy 16 The HP Envy 16 packs a lot for creators and everyday users with an OLED display, powerful RTX graphics, Intel H-class processors, and more. See at HP

Best convertible: Surface Pro 9 with 5G

When I think of the modern Windows 2-in-1 device, I think back to the purpose of the original Surface tablets. At a time when people were deciding whether to buy a new laptop or a new iPad, give them a way to do both. I feel like the Surface Pro 9 with 5G is the closest that Windows has ever come to achieving that goal.

With Windows on Arm, I felt like I could use the tablet for regular tasks I would use a laptop for. Now that Windows 11 has Android app support, I was able to use it for tasks that I would normally use an iPad for. I could write articles and I could read in the Kindle app. Now under the same umbrella as the Intel brand, it comes with a new Snapdragon processor, a 120Hz screen, and support for the Slim Pen 2. It's the best of both worlds. — Rich Woods

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 5G Best convertible The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 5G packs a Microsoft SQ3 processor, which gets it great battery life and support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G. See at Best Buy See at HP

Runner-up: HP Spectre x360 13.5

The HP Spectre x360 is always one of the best of the year, but this redesigned model brings with it some great features. Sure, the design isn't as sleek as it's been in previous years, but this is the second generation where it’s come with a 3:2 display instead of 16:9, and the screen has an option for OLED, too.

Another thing that changed this year is that it now has a 5MP webcam, so even though Intel included FHD in its latest Evo spec, HP went above and beyond. This leaves room for Auto Frame and HP included other features like background blur. — Rich Woods

HP Spectre x360 13.5 HP Spectre x360 13.5 The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is a premium convertible laptop with a stunning design and great performance for everyday tasks. See at HP See at Best Buy

Best Chromebook: HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook became the poster child of Chromebooks this year. This 2-in-1 delivered many firsts to Google’s platform, including Intel’s 12th generation U-series chip, something you’d usually only find in Windows laptops at the time.

Other than that, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook features a haptic trackpad, which no other Chromebook has adapted yet. Along with the amazing 13.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio screen, the included pen, and Thunderbolt 4 ports, this Chromebook was just a joy to use. It really tried to blend the Chromebook and Windows laptop gap more than ever before, and we can see that trend continue into 2023. — Arif Bacchus

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Best Chromebook The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the best Chromebook you can buy with the latest CPU, an amazing haptic trackpad, and a 3:2 ratio display. See at HP

Runner-up: Framework Laptop Chromebook

It's tough to forget the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. It might not take the top spot, but it's the only fully modular Chromebook on the market, putting the user more in control of their device. It sports swappable and replaceable ports, and an easy-to-open chassis for changing RAM, the SSD, and other critical parts. Framework even labeled the parts with QR codes that link you to online guides, which is a huge win.

And outside of that? The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is still a powerful Chromebook, packing Intel’s 12th generation Intel Core i5-1240P CPU. With Google opening up Steam support in Beta on Chrome, playing Steam games was a joy on the system, providing that Chromebooks can be for gaming, too. — Arif Bacchus

Framework Chromebook The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is not your typical ChromeOS device. It offers the ability to swap out RAM, SSD, and many of the components inside. See at Sideshow Collectibles

Best affordable laptop: Lenovo Yoga 6

We don't hear about the 2022 Lenovo Yoga 6 very often. Lenovo came out with a revision this year that fixed every single major problem we had with the previous model. It has a new display, now featuring a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, and it has an upgraded 1080p webcam, now with Windows Hello facial recognition. Lenovo even listened to our complaints about ports, and now you have all the connectivity you could want, including USB-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI.

And all of this came with a refreshed design language that Lenovo also used across its other Yoga laptops, with beautifully rounded edges that make this laptop even more comfortable to hold. The 2021 model was already a good affordable laptop, but in 2022, the Lenovo Yoga 6 became an easy recommendation for anyone. There isn't anything else like it in its price range. — João Carrasqueira

Lenovo Yoga 6 Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 7 Best Value The Lenovo Yoga 6 is an affordable convertible with a unique design, and this generation includes some big upgrades. See at Lenovo

Runner-up: Acer Aspire Vero

The Acer Aspire Vero is one of the most affordable laptops, but also one of the most unique. Instead of setting the very best specifications, this laptop used recycled materials and upcycled content to put planet Earth first.

While it wasn’t the most premium-feeling device, the Aspire Vero featured a paint-free plastic chassis, which can reduce the impact of volatile organic compounds released into the environment. You could even service the laptop and prolong its life by removing the screws and swapping out the SSD.

And with specs, the Aspire Vero was still good enough for everyday tasks. It has Intel’s 12th-generation U series chips, which are great for battery life and general productivity. The 14-inch FHD display also wasn’t too bad, either. — Arif Bacchus

Acer Aspire Vero Acer Aspire Vero The Acer Aspire Vero is an all-plastic eco friendly laptop that's well performing thanks to Intel's U-series CPUs See at Acer

Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 15 (OLED)

I don’t review a lot of Razer laptops, but when I do, I’m always impressed. The clean design and black color with green accents always feel sleek to me, but in an edgy way. The Razer Blade 15 takes it to the next level because it comes with a 240Hz OLED display.

Gone are the days of choosing between a pretty screen and a high refresh rate screen on a gaming laptop. This one offers both, and it’s phenomenal. Combined with an Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, it’s an all-around great gaming laptop.

It’s also a great creator laptop. The wide color gamut in the display makes it great for photo or video editing, and it has a full-size SD card reader. - Rich Woods

Razer Blade 15 OLED Best gaming laptop The Razer Blade 15 (2022) is not only a great laptop for gaming thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate, but it can be excellent for watching movies or editing videos, too. See at Best Buy

Runner-up: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

Lenovo’s Legion 5 Pro is the second-best gaming laptop of the year. Although it isn't visually striking, the Legion 5 Pro is seriously powerful for gaming thanks to RTX 3070 Ti graphics, the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, and 32GB of RAM.

This Lenovo laptop ran all the games we tried at the highest possible frames without issue and didn’t skip out on performance for productivity. The 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution, 165Hz, and 16:10 aspect ratio display that hit 500 nits of brightness stunned us, too, as it seemed to bring content to life. Oh, also it has a cool four-zone RGB keyboard. — Arif Bacchus

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Lenovo Legion 5 Pro The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a powerful gaming laptop with the latest hardware from AMD and NVIDIA, plus a tall 16-inch display. See at Lenovo

Best 15/16-inch laptop: Acer Swift Edge

When you think of 16-inch laptops, they’re usually big, heavy, and have terrible battery life. Naturally, the battery life is on account of powerful CPUs and GPUs, but some people just want a big screen without all of that power. That’s where the Acer Swift Edge comes in.

This is a 16-inch laptop that’s lighter than a MacBook Air, weighing just 2.58 pounds. It’s even cooler because Acer doesn’t seem to make any compromises to get there. The 16-inch screen is OLED, and the chassis is a stylish green. For the processor, it has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, so there’s not much else you can ask for. — Rich Woods

Acer Swift Edge Acer Swift Edge Best large laptop The Acer Swift Edge is a lightweight laptop with a sharp OLED display. This is even more impressive considering it has a 16-inch display. See at Acer

Runner-up: Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft didn’t make a lot of changes with the Surface Laptop 5 that people had hoped. Many expected to see a 120Hz display, which showed up on last year’s Surface Pro 8, but the product ended up being pretty much a spec bump. The win comes from the price.

Price tags have been getting nuts over the past few years. If you want a premium laptop, it costs more than it used to. The Surface Laptop 5 is a fantastic laptop, with one of the best keyboards, a solid display, and a great build, and very importantly, it comes in at the same price that the Surface Laptop 4 did.

Of course, the addition of Intel 12th-gen processors, better memory, and improved battery life help, too. - Rich Woods

Surface Laptop 5 (15-inch) This 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 model features a bigger screen for more productivity. See at Microsoft

Best business laptop: HP Dragonfly Folio G3

Historically, HP’s Elite Dragonfly product was a 360-degree convertible, but this year’s model wasn’t. However, it seems like it’s time for Dragonfly to expand into a proper family of devices for the company. The HP Dragonfly Folio brings back the convertible aspect, but in a different way. Rather than a 360-degree hinge, the display folds flat so that you can use it as a tablet.

And even with that new functionality, it’s still just a great laptop. It’s got an 8MP webcam with features like Auto Frame, which keep you centered as you move around. It’s also got one of the best keyboards around, and optional 5G. — Rich Woods

HP Elite Dragonfly Folio G3 HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Best business laptop HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is a luxury of a laptop, with a beautiful OLED screen and faux leather finish. See at HP

Runner up: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 was an all-new entry to the ThinkPad family this year, and while it retains that core identity as a ThinkPad, it’s not that dull, black rectangle that you’re used to seeing.

Designed in collaboration with AMD, there are three different colorways. The sharpest one has vegan leather lid and a bronze frame. It’s the first time you’ll call a ThinkPad sexy. On top of that, it feels modern with a haptic touchpad that ditches the physical buttons that ThinkPad is known for. — Rich Woods

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 was designed in collaboration with AMD, and packs a lot of modern features like a haptic touchpad, a brand-new design, an FHD webcam, and more. See at Lenovo

Most innovative: Mac Studio

The Mac Studio is basically a taller Mac Mini, so what makes it so innovative? Well, it’s the amount of power that you get out of it. The M1 Ultra processor can handle the most complex workflows out there, and then you can take that form factor into consideration because it’s really small.

Next, think about what something that powerful would have to look like if it had an x86 CPU with dedicated graphics. Between the sheer size of the components and the thermals that would be needed, it would be massive compared to the Mac Studio.

The fact that Apple has designed custom Arm processors that can provide the amount of power they do with the thermals they do is incredible. The fact that we’re a couple of years in and no one has made any decent attempts to chase Apple is even more so. - Rich Woods

Apple Mac Studio Apple Mac Studio (2022) Most innovative The Mac Studio packs either the Apple M1 Max or the all-new M1 Ultra chip. It is available in Silver only and starts at $1,999. See at Apple

Runner up: Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell’s XPS 13 Plus was the most futuristic laptop that came out this year, other than the webcam that made you feel like you were living in the past. The first thing you’d notice when looking at it is that there seems to be no touchpad, the reason being that it’s haptic and borderless. Dell says you’ll rely on muscle memory for it, and frankly, it works.

The row of F-keys is gone now too, replaced by touch-sensitive buttons that can either be F-keys or shortcuts. If you’ve ever hit F5 not sure if you’re going to refresh your browser or adjust your brightness, this is a problem that gets solved.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a really neat laptop, and considering it’s the premium part of the XPS 13 trio, the company really didn’t treat those features as experimental. — Rich Woods

Dell XPS 13 Plus Dell XPS 13 Plus The Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of the most futuristic-looking laptops we've seen in a long time, and it has powerful processors and a sharp OLED display, too. See at Dell See at Best Buy

Best manufacturer: Lenovo

Many companies did a lot of interesting and innovative things in 2022, but looking at the entire lineup, Lenovo had a fantastic year, and it's in great part thanks to its bold design choices. Lenovo completely rejuvenated its Yoga lineup this year, introducing a brand-new design language across the board, with curved edges that shine beautifully in light hits them, along with subtle, but still great colors. We saw this all the way from the top-tier Yoga 9i to the Yoga 6, and it made all of these laptops so much more visually appealing.

Even the ThinkPad brand, famous for sticking to its iconic design language, was a breath of fresh air. The ThinkPad Z series is the first premium AMD-powered ThinkPad, and it also came in a beautiful new dual-tone design, featuring faux leather in some configurations. It also came with a larger touchpad and removed the dedicated mouse buttons, instead building into the touchpad itself. It was also one of the first and few AMD laptops to feature USB4 ports with 40Gbps of bandwidth. Lenovo also made the first-ever Arm-based ThinkPad this year, the ThinkPad X13s, and it was great, offering fantastic battery life and solid performance, plus it had a 5MP webcam.

Lenovo did a lot right in 2022, and we hope to see this innovative spirit continue in the years to come. — João Carrasqueira

Runner-up: HP

HP also had a great 2022 across the board, albeit for different reasons. The biggest one is that HP was truly pushing the envelope when it came to laptop webcams. After two years of working from home, many companies still didn't quite realize the importance of a good webcam, but HP went all in.

All the company's premium laptops, for business or consumers — Spectre, Envy, Elite Dragonfly, and EliteBook — had a 5MP webcam with smart features like face tracking and auto zoom, lighting correction, and more. Even some Pavilion laptops, which are budget-oriented, featured the 5MP webcam, and it was fantastic. HP even went as far as including an 8MP webcam in the HP Dragonfly Folio, something you really can't find anywhere else.

On top of that, HP just made good choices in 2022. While many other companies squeezed 28W Intel processors onto existing laptop designs, HP was smart enough to leave its premium Spectre x360 13.5 with 15W models. Sure, it could have gained some performance from switching, but the battery life on most laptops with 28W processors is not good, and HP was smart enough to know that. It kept a great balance of performance and battery life. There were other great products, like the Pavilion Plus, a sub-$1,000 laptop with a 90Hz OLED display, or the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, which is easily the best and most premium Chromebook on the market.

The company did tone down the design of its Spectre lineup, which used to feel a lot bolder and more unique, but it's still one of the few companies using a dual-tone design, and it still looks great. — João Carrasqueira

Best computing accessory: Microsoft Adaptive Accessories

In 2022, Microsoft released the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories. Following the Surface Adaptive Kit and the Xbox Adaptive Controller, these new series of accessories were all about making PCs much easier to use.

Priced at $45, the Microsoft Adaptive Hub is what enables this all, and connects to the other accessories under the Adaptive branding. That includes the Microsoft Adaptive D-pad button (another $40) which has custom button toppers that can be used to create shortcuts in apps, or macros that speed up the process of using a Windows PC. Even the Adaptive Mouse $45 and the Mouse Tail and Thumb Support ($15) are great, since the mouse is so compact, and can be paired with 3D printed accessories. — Arif Bacchus

Microsoft Adaptive Hub Best accessory The Microsoft adaptive hub lets you augment keyboards, and create custom inputs for your PC. It pairs up with the Microsoft Adaptive D-pad Button and other Adaptive Accessories. See at Microsoft

Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Best accessory The Microsoft Adaptive mouse can us used to make a mouse unique to your needs with parts like a Mouse Tail or other 3D printed parts. See at Microsoft

Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support Best accessory This accessory for the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse attaches to the mouse to give you a more comfortable mouse that can fit your own needs. See at Microsoft

Microsoft Adaptive D-pad Button Best accessory The Microsoft Adaptive D-Pad Button is a wireless button that gives you eight inputs that can be customized in the Microsoft Accessory Center. See at Microsoft

Runner up: Innocn Portable OLED Monitor

Innocn’s OLED Portable Monitor was a somewhat random product that I accepted for review earlier this year, and it’s become my favorite PC accessory. After all, portable monitors are great. They turn your laptop into a dual-screen PC on the go. Unfortunately, a lot of them don’t look great, just being aimed more at productivity.

That’s where an OLED portable monitor comes in. This one is FHD, and while that may seem low for a 15.6-inch screen, it’s actually perfect. Remember, your laptop is going to be powering this thing, so the FHD OLED panel doesn’t suck down your battery like a higher-resolution screen would. — Rich Woods

Innocn 15.6-inch OLED Full HD monitor ($90 off) Innocn 15.6-inch OLED Full HD monitor If you want something a little bigger, the Innocn 15.6-inch portable monitor is another OLED panel with Full HD resolution, and it also looks great. Like its smaller sibling, it has a 1ms response time. See at Amazon

Those are the very best products and brands we saw in 2022, and they're all fantastic in their own right. From crazy new designs, to very welcome refinements, and whole new classes of devices, this was a great year for laptops and computers, and we're very excited about what 2023 has in store. Stay tuned to XDA to see what's next!