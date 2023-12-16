2023 may initially look like a rather typical year in the consumer tech world, but it could end up being a very important one that shifts the mobile computing landscape. Qualcomm finally introduced a custom-designed ARM silicon for Windows machines, which promises to bring the power and efficiency of Apple silicon to the Windows laptop space. Apple, of course, countered with a new set of M3 silicon of its own.

We also saw laptops try new form factors – like dual screens or foldable screens – that were both technically impressive and practical. On the mobile front, the North American market finally has a competitive foldable phone scene for the first time, and we got new handheld game consoles and other excellent accessories as well.

We at XDA have the privilege to test just about every new and bleeding-edge product that hit the market this year, and these are our favorites.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

Dual-screen goodness

Close

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i was one of the coolest products of 2023. It's a dual-screen laptop, meaning both the top and bottom half have a 13.3-inch display, like the Surface Neo Microsoft promised us but never gave us.

That might sound gimmicky, but it's one of the first of its kind you could actually justify buying. You can use the two screens simultaneously or attach the included keyboard to the bottom screen to make it feel more like a typical laptop, so it's super versatile. It looks great to boot, thanks to the unique blue colorway. The stand makes it easy to use the two screens side by side in book mode or even stack them for a proper dual-screen experience that feels more like working at a desktop.

However, what makes the Yoga Book 9i even more special is that it's actually good. It has good processors, the keyboard is solid, and the price point, while higher than a typical laptop with similar specs, is actually very reasonable. It's one of the few experimental products out there that most people could buy without having too many regrets.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i With its dual-screen design, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i offers an experience unlike any other laptop, with more space and ways to get work done. It offers an impressive degree of versatility, and it manages to do so at a price that's not nearly as outrageous as you'd expect. $2000 at Best Buy $2000 at Lenovo

HP Spectre Foldable

The best foldable screen laptop

Close

While foldable smartphones have become widely accepted and have been mostly refined at this point, foldable PCs still feel very much like prototypes. But HP challenged that notion a bit at the tail end of this year with the Spectre Foldable.

This is the first foldable PC that really feels like it makes use of the form factor. The large 17-inch display can be folded in half for two 12-inch panels, and you can attach a keyboard to the bottom half to make it more like a laptop. There's also a new mode that lets you extend the screen partly to the bottom half, so you get a 14-inch panel with a keyboard and a real touchpad. Plus, it has a built-in kickstand that, while limited, feels more intentional than previous foldables, and the design just looks good in general. T

There are also just good specs here: an OLED display, a solid (but poorly placed) webcam, and decent performance. It's definitely not a laptop you should buy, especially considering the insane $5,000 price tag, but it pushes the foldable PC space forward, and that makes us excited for the future.

HP Spectre Foldable The HP Spectre Foldable is the only major milestone in the foldable PC space this year, and it's a great one. It has a refined and thoughtful design, with various modes to take advantage of the form factor, and a built-in kickstand that feels like it was always meant to be there. It's not meant for people to buy, but it's great to see. $5000 at HP $5000 at Best Buy

HP Dragonfly G4

The best laptop of 2023

Close

Good doesn't always have to be exciting, and no laptop proves that better than the HP Dragonfly G4. HP makes some of the absolute best business laptops on the market with its Dragonfly series, and the G4 is refined to near perfection. It may look subdued, but that's what you want in a work laptop, and the magnesium chassis makes this a very light laptop that's easy to take anywhere. It also has one of the best keyboards you can get on a laptop, a great touchpad, and one of the best webcams around, which is especially important in the age of remote work.

HP also has all bases covered in terms of connectivity, with Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and HDMI all crammed into this thin and light laptop. And, of course, you can get optional 5G connectivity, so you can get your work done from anywhere without relying on unsafe public Wi-Fi. While the base display isn't stellar, it's good enough for business use, and you can always upgrade to the OLED configuration if you want the best experience. It's all rounded out by great performance and battery life, making this a laptop you can always rely on.

HP Dragonfly G4 $1274 $2548 Save $1274 The HP Dragonfly has always been one of the best business laptops in the world, and the refinements in the G4 model are small, but not much needed to change. It has an excellent keyboard, a lightweight and thin design that's still durable, a great webcam, and solid performance and battery life you can count on. What more could you want? $1274 at HP $1655 at B&H

MacBook Air 15

Changing the game for 15-inch laptops

Close

In 2023, Apple released the 15-inch MacBook Air, and it was a game-changer for the brand. The MacBook Air only came in 13-inch sizes for a while, and Apple decided to go bigger this year. The display is high quality and bright, the keyboard and haptic trackpad are the best we've seen on a 15-inch laptop, and the M2 chip under the hood is more than powerful enough for productivity work. And even though Apple went big, the design is still classic, keeping with the sleek and modern all-aluminum look that made MacBooks famous, even if it is a fingerprint magnet.

Of course, not all laptops are perfect, and some issues knocked this a bit. For example, it's not powerful enough for video editing since it doesn't have fans on board. Still, it's a winner of a laptop if you want something thin and portable but with a large screen perfect for creative work.

MacBook Air (M2) For a long time, Apple released 13-inch MacBooks. That changed this year with the 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip. You still get a classic look (with a redesigned chassis and MagSafe 3 support), but just a bigger screen that makes the MacBook Air better for creative work than ever before. $1299 at Best Buy (15 inches) $1299 at Amazon (15 inches)

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Power in a convertible

Close

Microsoft had a mostly quiet 2023 for the Surface line, but the Surface Laptop Studio 2 was still an exciting addition. Coming two years after the original, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 brought the performance that the original model was lacking. With a 14-core Intel Core processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 80W of power, this is a beastly machine that actually delivered on the promise of being a laptop for creators, gamers, and anyone in-between.

Coupled with the versatility of its unique 2-in-1 form factor that makes it very easy to switch between modes on the fly, it's truly a machine that can please all kinds of users. Plus, Microsoft refined the design with an aluminum chassis that feels even more premium than before, and it listened to feedback, adding ports like USB Type-A and a microSD card reader for connecting cameras and external storage more easily. Everything comes together to make a terrific laptop with virtually no competition. It's a little pricey, but it's hard not to love.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 $2180 $2400 Save $220 The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the most powerful Surface PC yet, and it's perfect for users with demanding workloads. With its 14-core processor, Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs, and versatile form factor, it can cater to creators and gamers alike, all while looking great and offering more ports than before. $2500 at Best Buy $2180 at Amazon

Lenovo Legion 9i

Liquid cooling in a gaming laptop

Close

Lenovo's Legion laptops are some of the best you can get for playing video games, but the company decided that wasn't enough. It took the liberty of making an absolutely insane machine with the Legion 9i. It isn't necessarily more powerful than the competition, but it's the first laptop to use a fully self-contained water-cooling loop to keep the GPU running cool, which allows it to be thinner than any other laptop with comparable specs. It also has a ton of airflow, even if it comes at the expense of the touchpad. This not only makes it a fantastic gaming laptop, but it's also more portable than most of its competitors.

On top of that, the Legion 9i has a phenomenal Mini-LED display with up to 1,200 nits of brightness, which makes for a terrific HDR experience in gaming, arguably the best you can get outside an OLED panel. Add a beautiful and unique design with its forged carbon lid, tons of RGB, and a solid keyboard, and you have a truly fantastic laptop. We can't wait to see future iterations of it take the water cooling system even further, but this model is already worth it — if you have $4,000 to spare, that is.

Lenovo Legion 9i (2023) $3146 $3800 Save $654 The Lenovo Legion 9i is the first gaming laptop to include a fully self-contained water-cooling loop, getting the most performance out of the hardware while keeping a much lower profile than similarly powerful competitors. Paired with the stunning Mini-LED display and the unique design, this is easily the best gaming laptop of 2023. $3146 at Lenovo

Dell Latitude 9440

An excellent business laptop

Close

The best business laptops tend to be boring, but the Dell Latitude 9440 is in a league of its own. It takes a lot of inspiration from the company's XPS line, creating a striking design with an aluminum build, slightly polished diamond-cut edges, and a screen with very thin bezels. The palm rest is super smooth, too, which makes using the laptop comfortable. There are even top-firing speakers. And we can't forget the amazing haptic touchpad, which has collaboration controls built in for Zoom.

Other highlights include the unique zero-lattice keyboard, with super large keycaps, which make typing comfortable and easy. The keyboard even uses mini-LED backlighting, which helps with battery life. Finally, there's the Dell Optimizer software, which gives useful ways to tweak the laptop's performance and boost the 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U-vPro CPU on board.

Dell Latitude 9440 $1959 $2100 Save $141 The Dell Latitude 9440 is a premium 2-in-1 laptop with a modern design, high-end Intel processors, and a sharp Quad HD+ display. Business laptops aren't the most exciting, but this one features some great productivity features, like Zoom shortcuts on the trackpad. $1959 at Amazon $1919 at Dell

Snapdragon X Elite

Set to revolutionize laptops in 2024

Close

This is the big one. For years, Microsoft and Qualcomm have been promising great Arm-based PCs running Windows, but the efforts always felt half hearted. However, this year, we got confirmation for the Snapdragon X Elite, and it's poised to change everything.

Qualcomm has designed its first fully custom Arm chip for Windows PCs, and it's no joke. It has 12 powerful CPU cores and a faster integrated GPU than any of its x86-based competitors. AI has always been a huge investment for Qualcomm, so the company is way ahead of the game compared to Intel or AMD. The Snapdragon X Elite is the most exciting PC hardware in years, and the biggest problem we have with it is that we can't buy it yet.

But we only have about six months to wait, and more importantly, more manufacturers than ever are on board from the get-go. HP, Lenovo, and Dell have all committed to launching PCs with the Snapdragon X Elite. Dell, specifically, is a huge deal because it's the only major company that has done next to nothing with Arm. All we've had from Dell was a budget-oriented Inspiron PC that came out years after Windows on Arm first appeared. There's confidence in this hardware that we've never had with Windows on Arm, and the excitement is almost immeasurable. It's finally time for Windows PCs to compete with Apple Silicon Macs.

Crucial T700

PCIe 5 SSDs are here

Close

If you're looking for a new SSD, then the Crucial T700 is the king of PCIe 5 SSDs. It's the fastest you can buy with multiple sizes available, with its only major downside being that thermal throttling can affect its performance. However, it's considerably faster than PCIe 4.0 SSDs out of the box.

The Crucial T700 SSD can be bought with a heatsink to alleviate those thermal throttling issues, though it's another connector to worry about inside your PC. If you're confident that your PC can keep it cool enough (especially if you have a motherboard heatsink), then you don't need to worry about it, but you're very likely to notice better thermal performance with it.

We loved this SSD in our review, and it's one of the fastest consumer-grade SSDs available, so its inclusion on our list was an easy one.

Crucial T700 NVMe SSD $160 $200 Save $40 The Crucial T700 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD is one of the fastest solid-state drives on the planet, with up to 11,700MB/s reads and 9,500MB/s writes on the 1TB capacity, increasing to 12,400MB/s reads and 11,800MB/s writes on the larger capacities. Its speeds alone are a good reason to include it on this list. $160 at Amazon (1TB) $160 at Best Buy

Steam Deck OLED

The best gaming handheld gets better

Close

2023 has been the year of PC gaming handhelds, and the one that arguably started the trend in 2022 is still the one on top. The Steam Deck OLED has a bunch of key improvements over the original Steam Deck, with the biggest being the fact that it has, well, an OLED screen.

However, the improvements don't stop there. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate now, and the battery life is massively improved. Not only is there a 25% increase in battery size, but the AMD APU is more efficient as it's fabricated on a 6nm process, down from 7nm. Sure, its performance has been outclassed by other options from Asus and Lenovo, but there's more to a gaming handheld than just raw performance.

The Steam Deck OLED is one of the best PC gaming handhelds you can buy, and that's why it's earned a place on our best of 2023 list.

Steam Deck OLED The Steam Deck kicked off the gaming handheld trend, and its follow-up, the Steam Deck OLED continues to break ground. It features a larger OLED display with HDR support, faster Wi-Fi, and a bigger battery. Plus, this new model is slightly lighter, has slightly faster RAM, and it comes with storage up to 1TB. $549 at Steam

OnePlus Open

A return to form for OnePlus with the best foldable of the year

Close

The OnePlus Open is marketed as the debut foldable from the upstart brand, but it's actually not. The Open is really a third-generation foldable from Oppo, OnePlus's parent company of OnePlus. But this is a great thing, especially for North American consumers who finally got another alternative to Samsung's foldables. Not only is the Open more polished and mature, but it doesn't suffer from obvious first-generation woes like the Pixel Fold did.

The Open has a main screen that shows an almost invisible crease and an outside screen with a more normal aspect ratio than Samsung or Google's offerings. Its camera hardware is also a clear step ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Pixel Fold's hardware, with a main camera that sports a larger image sensor and a periscope zoom lens that can produce near lossless 6X zoom.

But my personal favorite feature is Open Canvas, a multitasking system that allows the user to open up to three apps in a dynamic grid that can shift around and zoom in and out depending on the app you're interacting with. This means you can open three apps at a time and still see a particular app in near full-sized form instead of a locked static grid. This is the best multitasking system on a phone (or tablet) I've ever used, and yet another reason why this is the best foldable of 2023.

OnePlus Open $1500 $1700 Save $200 The OnePlus Open is the company's first foldable, featuring a sleek design, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, an advanced camera system, and more. It doesn't suffer from first-generation product woes, and it offers a clean experience that makes it one of the best foldables of the year. $1500 at OnePlus $1700 at Amazon $1700 at Best Buy

Motorola Razr+

Motorola does a better flip phone than Samsung