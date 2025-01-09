CES is one of the best events on the calendar if you're a tech fan, and this year was one of the more exciting ones. We saw new CPUs, GPUs, and a ton of other interesting products that, as a tech enthusiast, are pretty exciting. We saw pretty much everything at CES 2025, and these are some of the best pieces of tech that the event had to offer us. Even better, pretty much all of them will be available later this year!

MSI Titan 18HX

This gaming laptop stands out in more ways than one

Nvidia’s flagship RTX 5090 was finally unveiled at CES, and the MSI Titan 18X brings the power of this behemoth inside the form-factor of an 18-inch laptop. The newest entry to the Titan series lives up to its name by combining the high-end Blackwell GPU with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and 96GB of memory, enough to crush even the most graphically-intensive game with ease.

The screen is just as impressive, with a QHD+ (3840x2400) mini-LED panel capable of displaying your favorite titles at a refresh rate of 120Hz. As if the killer specs aren’t enough, MSI has outfitted the Titan 18HX with a hand-drawn likeness of a dragon on the lid, with another 3D-printed dragon resting on the palmrest, right below the cherry mechanical keyboard. While the MSI Titan 18HX is bound to cost a fortune, it has the horsepower and looks you’d expect in a top-of-the-line gaming machine. — Ayush Pande, Senior PC Hardware Author

Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS

Gaming handhelds just got a lot more interesting