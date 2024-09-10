Trade shows are some of the most fun times of the year, and IFA 2024 was no different. This time around, Berlin was home to some huge announcements, including brand-new processors from Intel and Qualcomm, which set a lot of things in motion. And of course, we had some of our favorites. So, without further ado, let's dive right into the best of IFA 2024.

Intel Core Ultra Series 2

A big shot at redemption

Close

Intel has been struggling to compete with its major rivals, after Apple transitioned to its in-house silicon and Qualcomm recently introduced its Snapdragon X series chips that deliver battery life unlike anything currently on offer from Intel. The Lunar Lake processors, officially called Intel Core Ultra Series 2, are the company's attempt at getting back in the spotlight, and they're looking like a very good attempt.

Intel has changed a lot about these chips. They have just eight cores now, down from the 16 you could get in the previous generation, yet Intel is promising improvements in every way. In fact, the company is confident that it's not only faster than Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips, but also more efficient, which is incredibly impressive considering x86 chips have never been able to compete with Arm on efficiency. Whether these processors will live up to Intel's claims remains to be seen, but things are looking very promising.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core

Bringing Copilot+ to lower prices

Close

Qualcomm already hit it out of the park with the launch of the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus 10-core back in June, but those chips were still mostly aimed at premium laptops. But these Copilot+ capabilities and the power efficiency of Arm deserves to come to more users, and Qualcomm is delivering on that with the Snapdragon X 8-core version.

Qualcomm compares this new chip to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, and in that comparison, the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core delivers 61% more performance while Intel's processor uses 179% more power. That makes this a pretty high-end part, despite being in PCs starting at a lower price than laptops with an intel Core Ultra 7. It definitely feels like Qualcomm is shaking up the market in a big way, and we couldn't be more excited to see it.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura edition

New features powered by Intel Lunar Lake