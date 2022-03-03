These are the best of the best products at MWC 2022!

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona is usually the most happening smartphone event of the year. But, over the last two years, things haven’t been as busy. Thankfully, this year’s event was much better than anticipated as we are back to doing a physical trade show.

Many OEMs took to the show floor to showcase their latest innovations at MWC 2022, and we were fortunate enough to experience a bunch of cool products in person. Over the last four days, we’ve checked out quite a few new smartphones, bleeding-edge innovations, a couple of really cool laptops, and some unique wearables. Out of all the things we saw at the event, here are Team XDA’s picks for the Best of MWC 2022.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

OPPO took to the stage at MWC to unveil its latest flagship smartphones — OPPO Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro. Out of the two, the OPPO Find X5 Pro grabbed our attention, as it features everything you could want from a flagship smartphone. It has a stunning QHD+ high refresh rate LTPO AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 1 chip, a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, 50W wireless fast charging support, and a unique design.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with 5-axis OIS, a 50MP IMX766 ultra-wide camera with a 110° FoV, and a freeform lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Over on the front, it houses a 32MP IMX709 selfie shooter. Along with the impressive camera hardware, the Find X5 Pro also comes with OPPO’s in-house MariSilicon X chip, which combines an advanced NPU, ISP, and multi-tier memory architecture to improve camera performance further.

Other noteworthy features found on the OPPO Find X5 Pro include an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, and NFC support. The device runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, which comes with a set of new software features as well.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Following in OPPO’s footsteps, Realme took the stage at MWC to unveil its most-premium smartphone yet — the Realme GT 2 Pro. It’s a flagship phone featuring most of the features you get with the Find X5 Pro, but at a more affordable price point. These include a 6.7-inch QHD+ high refresh rate LTPO AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

The Realme GT 2 Pro also features the same 50MP IMX766 main camera as the Find X5 Pro, but without 5-axis OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with an impressive 150° FoV, and a 2MP macro camera. It also packs a 32MP selfie shooter. While the GT 2 Pro’s camera hardware isn’t all that different, it lacks the MariSilicon X chip. So we don’t expect it to deliver the same results as the Find X5 Pro. But that’s a trade a lot of you will be willing to make, given that there’s a €649 price difference between the two phones.

Despite the price difference, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a couple of other noteworthy features as well, like stereo speakers, an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6 support, and NFC. The device runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box, which offers most of the features that you get with OPPO’s Android skin.

Honor Magic 4 Pro

Honor is marking a comeback with the launch of two flagship phones, the Honor Magic 4 and the Honor Magic 4 Pro. While the regular is good in its own right, the Pro gets all of the nice goodies. You get a capable 6.81-inch AMOLED LTPO display, as well as the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you’re getting one of the best performers out there.

But the Magic 4 Pro has even more tricks up its sleeves. The phone has a 4,600 mAh battery that not only supports 100W of wired fast charging, but also does 100W of wireless fast charging, meaning you can enjoy the convenience of wireless charging without giving up the speed you get with wired charging.

The camera setup is pretty insane too, with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, a 64MP periscope zoom camera, and a dToF laser focus sensor and a flicker sensor. That’s a lot of cameras, so you also get a very interesting camera module on the rear that gives the Honor Magic 4 Pro an unmistakable identity in the sea of glass slab smartphones. And for sprinkled extras, there’s a nice IP68 certification rating to round up the package. For a starting price of €1099, you get a great flagship that competes for the top spots.

POCO X4 Pro

It wasn’t all about flagship smartphones at MWC 2022. POCO marked its presence at the show this year with two affordable offerings, the POCO X4 Pro and the POCO M4 Pro. For a starting price of €299, the POCO X4 Pro caught our eye for offering 5G and a great combination of practical specifications without breaking the bank.

The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness, Qualcomm’s 5G-capable Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 108MP f/1.9 main camera, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and even a hybrid slot for microSD expansion. But that’s not all. The device also packs a 3.5mm headphone jack (a must-have in this price range), a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a large 5,000mAh battery that can charge quickly with a 67W charger, which is also included in the box.

On top of all that, the POCO X4 Pro continues to feature extras like a Z-axis linear motor, NFC, and an IR blaster too. That’s a lot of value that you get for the price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X13s is the first Windows on ARM device to be aimed at businesses, and of course, Lenovo sells a lot of ThinkPads. The X13s is also the first Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 laptop, meaning that there’s a pretty solid increase in performance over previous Windows on ARM chips. Naturally, the selling points are things like 5G connectivity (including mmWave) and up to 28 hours of battery life.

But that’s not all, because this is a fully configurable ThinkPad. It’s going to come with different amounts of RAM (up to 32GB), storage, and so on. And while that will (and should) seem normal to any PC buyer, it’s not something we’ve seen in the Windows on ARM space. Most ARM laptops have been sold in a limited amount of configurations.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Pro series isn’t all that different from the previous generation, and that’s not a bad thing. The 13-inch Pro still weighs in at well under two pounds, which is wild when you’re carrying around a laptop. On top of that, the whole lineup comes with a Full HD Super AMOLED display, so you get those true blacks and vibrant colors of OLED without the battery drain of a 4K panel.

New to this generation are Intel’s 12th-gen processors and FHD webcams, two welcome additions. They use Intel’s P-series chips, which have a 28W TDP and hybrid architecture with big and little cores. It should be a big improvement over the 15W chips in the original Galaxy Book Pro. As for the FHD webcam, it’s an important improvement in the age of working from home.

150W SuperVOOC/UltraDart fast charging tech

Fast charging tech on smartphones has improved leaps and bounds over the last few years, and OPPO took another major leap at MWC 2022. The company showcased its new 150W SuperVOOC fast charging tech at the event, which can charge a 4,500mAh to 50% in 5 minutes and 100% in just 15 minutes. That’s crazy fast compared to the other fast charging solutions available in the market today.

In addition to charging smartphone batteries insanely fast, the 150W SuperVOOC tech can nearly double battery longevity using what OPPO calls a “Battery Health Engine.” OPPO claims that the BHE uses a customized battery management chip, a smart battery health algorithm, and “Battery Healing Technology” to ensure that the battery maintains 80% of its original capacity even after as many as 1600 charge cycles. That’s double the current industry standard.

OPPO’s 150W SuperVOOC fast charging tech is production-ready and will debut with a OnePlus device in Q2 2022. OPPO’s sister organization Realme will also offer the same technology on its upcoming GT Neo 3.

Along with the 150W fast charging tech, OPPO also demonstrated its 240W wired fast charging solution at MWC 2022, which can charge a 4,500mAh battery from 1% to 100% in about 9 minutes. However, this solution isn’t market-ready at the moment, so you shouldn’t expect to see it on an OPPO, OnePlus, or Realme device anytime soon.

That sums up our picks for the best of MWC 2022, but what announcements stood out for you from MWC 2022? Let us know below, over on Twitter, or in the XDA Forums!