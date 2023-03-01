Mobile World Congress (MWC) is one of the biggest technology events of the year, with thousands of people flocking to Barcelona to get a glimpse of the latest gadgets. MWC 2023 was packed with a ton of cool new tech products, and we got some hands-on time with many of them. From flashy prototypes and concept phones to gadgets you can actually buy, we're here to highlight some of our favorites from the MWC show floor.

The products listed below are in no particular order. Instead, they represent the best of what manufacturers have to offer in 2023 in their respective categories. Here are some of the best gadgets that managed to impress.

Realme GT 3 240W

The Realme GT 3 is one of the most exciting smartphones to come out of the Mobile World Congress 2023 thanks to its ridiculously fast 240W charging. To put things into perspective, you can top up 20% of Realme GT 3's 4,600mAh battery in just 80 seconds, which makes it the fastest-charging smartphone on the market. What makes it more impressive is that the phone comes with a charging adapter in the box, meaning you don't have to spend additional money to enjoy the fastest charging speeds. Realme also highlights that the included 240W dual GaN mini charger has the same overall footprint as the GT Neo 3's 150W adapter despite delivering up to 60% more power.

This is impressive, but keep in mind that Realme isn't the only manufacturer pushing the limits of charging solutions. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Discovery Edition also offers 210W wired fast charging support. It can also go from 0-100% in just 9 minutes, although it has a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery. OPPO is also said to be testing a 240W wire charging solution, but we're yet to see it appear in a commercial OPPO or OnePlus phone. We're hitting the point of diminishing returns with fast charging wattage, but we'll reserve our judgments on this until we get our hands on a unit for testing.

Beyond its ludicrous charging speeds, the Realme GT 3 is notable for its flagship-grade internals and the RGB lighting on the back. We're looking at a 6.74-inch OLED panel with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate and last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. You also get a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens. This phone is the same as the one on the Realme GT Neo 5 that launched a couple of weeks back in China, and you can expect to see it in Europe very soon.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi took the stage at MWC in Barcelona to announce the global availability of Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. They were announced in China late last year, and they come bearing Leica co-branded cameras and some powerful internals. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the more impressive phone of the two, featuring a premium finish, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The front of the phone is dominated by a large 6.73-inch AMOLED panel with a 3200 x 1440 resolution and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate.

However, it's the triple camera setup that makes it stand out from the regular Xiaomi 13 and other flagships. It features a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto camera on the back, and it has a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The main camera utilizes Sony's IMX989 sensor, which is among the best on the market right now. Of course, the 50MP ultrawide and telephoto cameras are not far behind, and you can rely on this setup to deliver some solid results.

Other aspects of the Xiaomi 13 Pro are also equally impressive. It packs a 4,820mAh battery inside with support for up to 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Some other noteworthy features of the phone include Wi-Fi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and more. It's safe to say you can expect solid performance out of this phone. Looking at Xiaomi's previous release notes, it's safe to say that the 13 Pro won't be coming to the U.S., but it will be available in the U.K., Europe, and other parts of Asia.

OnePlus 11 Concept

OnePlus has showcased a few concept phones in the past, but the one it brought to MWC Barcelona this year has got to be — quite literally — the coolest one yet. The OnePlus 11 Concept looks super flashy with glowing blue-colored pipelines on the back. But they aren't just for show. These lines represent its Active CryoFlux cooling technology. It definitely looks more elegant than some other solutions we've seen in the past, and that it will keep your phone cool under load without the need for cooling accessories like the ones we've seen from Razer and Nubia makes it more appealing.

According to OnePlus, the Active CryoFlux system can drop the temperature of the device by 2.1 degrees Celsius during gaming and 1.6 degrees Celsius during charging. It may not significantly impact our day-to-day usage, but the company claims it could result in a performance uplift of between 3 and 4 frames per second in games and increase charging speeds by 30 to 45 seconds. We'll have to take OnePlus' word for these claims until we see this being implemented on one of their future devices that we can buy. And if you haven't noticed it already, there's also a blue halo around the phone's camera bump that looks pretty cool.

Tecno Phantom V Fold

The Phantom V Fold is Tecno's first foldable smartphone, and it easily grabbed our attention It's a book-style foldable, meaning it joins the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Honor Magic Vs, and Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, to name a few. Notably, it's one of the first phones powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+, meaning you can expect it to be powerful for a foldable. It remains to be seen how it stacks up against other flagship foldable phones, but it looks mighty impressive on paper.

The Phantom V Fold features a 7.85-inch 2K+ AMOLED main screen inside along with a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED secondary screen on the outside. The internal foldable display stands out with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and "virtually no crease." It also features a triple camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto, and 13MP wide-angle. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you get two selfie cameras: a 32MP shooter on the external display and a 16MP shooter inside on the foldable panel.

Tecno spent a good amount of time talking about the overall durability of the phone and its innovative hinge design, so we expect it to hold up quite well. Other highlights of the phone include a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 45W charging, the company's HiOS 13 Fold that's optimized for foldables with split screen mode, and more. We love book-style foldables here at XDA, and we can't wait to see how the Tecno Phantom V Fold is received on the market.

Honor Magic Vs

While Honor focused a lot of its MWC efforts on the Honor Magic5 Pro, it made some time to announce the international release of its Honor Magic Vs. It's easily one of our favorite foldable phones on the market, and we're happy to report that it will soon be available to purchase outside China. XDA's Senior Editor Ben Sin went hands-on with the phone late last year when it debuted in China and called it the long-awaited competition for Samsung foldables. It shares a lot of similarities with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it's also better in many ways. The Honor Magic Vs, for instance, is thinner, lighter, and doesn't have the annoying crease in the middle of the display where it folds. It doesn't have a folding gap, either, so it looks more like a finished product when you compare it side-by-side with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Honor Magic Vs sports a 7.9-inch inner display with an almost square 10.3:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate support. The external display measures 6.45 inches and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and you get a 5,000mAh battery inside with up to 66W charging support. A triple camera setup on the back includes a 54MP main, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

Honor has confirmed the Magic Vs foldable will go on sale in the global markets starting at €1,599 (around $1,690) for the base model with 12GB of RAM. This is cheaper than Samsung's book-style foldable, which starts at €1,799. We don't have an exact release date just yet, but you can check out our Honor Magic Vs hands-on in the meantime.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo made it to MWC this year to showcase a selection of flagship devices and some connectivity and IoT products. The one that stood out the most, however, was the Oppo Find N2 Flip. It's a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it has advantages. It's a clamshell foldable, meaning it's a normal-sized smartphone that folds down to be more compact to carry around. It differentiates itself from other clamshell foldables with its 3.26-inch cover display (the Galaxy Z Flip 4 only has a 1.9-inch secondary panel). The larger display makes the Find N2 Flip more usable without having to unfold it every time.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip doesn't have a harsh crease on its foldable display, and there's no hint of a gap along the hinge either. It looks and feels like a more refined clamshell foldable overall. It's just as impressive as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 when it comes to the internals, too, so it's not like you're missing out on anything. You get a beautiful 6.8-inch 1080p OLED panel with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It's also powered by the Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which is a flagship performer that can keep up with most other flagship chips. It packs a 4,300 mAh battery with support for up to 44W charging speeds, a dual camera setup with a 50MP IMX980 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and more. The Find N2 Flip will soon be available in the U.K. and some other European markets starting at £849.

Huawei Watch Buds

The Huawei Watch Buds made an official appearance at the MWC show floor, and we got our first good look. As the name suggests, Huawei Watch Buds is actually a watch that flips open to reveal a pair of earbuds. Yes, you read that right. By integrating them into a single device, Huawei is trying to blur the lines between earbuds and a smartwatch. According to Huawei, it offers a convenient solution to the problem of forgetting or losing your true wireless earbuds during daily use. So if you constantly forget or leave your earbuds at home, this is a device you might want to consider.

The Huawei Watch Buds come with an innovative design that lets you instantly pop up the face of the watch with a simple push to reveal the earbuds The built-in battery inside is said to be big enough to power both the watch and the earbuds, lasting up to three days on a full charge with typical usage. The space occupied by the earbuds within the Huawei Watch Buds doesn't seem to affect the watch's functionality, but it remains to be seen how well it all holds up until we can test it.

You still get all the classic smartwatch features, including a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, sensors for health monitoring, and more. The true wireless earbuds also have all the essentials, including dual microphones, touch controls, and more. Those interested in buying the Huawei Watch Buds in Europe can preorder today to be one of the first to grab it when it comes out on March 1, 2023. The recommended retail pricing on this is £449.99, but be on the lookout for some offers at launch.

Lenovo ThinkBook Rollable concept

Lenovo is no stranger to making some of the wackiest and coolest products we see at tech shows, with examples like the Yoga Book 9i and ThinkBook Plus Twist revealed just last month at CES 2023. You'd think that might be it, but the company brought out a new concept design for a laptop with a rollable screen, alongside the Motorola Rizr rollable smartphone, at MWC this year.

At first glance, this Lenovo laptop looks just like a 12.7-inch laptop, but once you flip a switch on the side, you see the laptop screen extend upwards, giving you a much larger vertical canvas. This expanded screen measures 15.3 inches diagonally and has an 8:9 aspect ratio, which is basically like 16:9 screens stacked on top of each other. For jobs that require a lot of scrolling, taller screens can be great, and Lenovo has been betting hard on that with recent devices like the aforementioned Yoga Book 9i and the ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2.

While concepts often don't make their way to consumers, we've seen enough cool products from Lenovo to have some hope that this idea will eventually be a reality. Maybe we'll be talking about it again at next year's CES.

MWC 2023 was packed with many showcases, but these are the gadgets that managed to impress us the most during our hands-on time. Overall, we liked how the show offered a good mix of devices instead of just being an exhibition of concepts we'll never be able to buy. We're excited to see many of these products, including the Huawei Watch Buds and the Tecno Phantom V Fold, make their way to the market in 2023 and beyond.