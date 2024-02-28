Mobile World Congress (MWC) is a massive technology event that takes place every year in the city of Barcelona. Thousands of people go there to take a glimpse at the latest and greatest tech being launched, and we attended to get some hands-on time with some of the best out there. Some of these are concepts that you can't buy, some of these are products that you can buy today, but all of them deserve a place on our list of the best products available at the show this year.

These products are listed in no particular order, but they're some of the best that each company has to offer.

Lenovo's ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop

One of the coolest things we've ever seen

Have you ever wanted to type your credit card information into a payment dialogue on a screen that can be seen by everyone around you? We sure have! Jokes aside, Lenovo's transparent display is one of the coolest concept devices we've ever seen. It's got a 17.3-inch Micro-LED screen that maxes out at 1,000 nits, and anything that would show up as black on a monitor is rendered transparently.

The best use case that Lenovo could come up with for a transparent display like this is a blend of AI and AR. The screen sees the world behind it thanks to a built-in camera, and the laptop could identify the object and place information around it. Think like AR glasses that you wear, but instead, they're on a screen that everyone can see. This isn't exactly a practical laptop in its current iteration, but it's just so cool.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

A low-profile health-tracking ring

The world of fitness trackers is made up of products designed in all kinds of weird and wonderful ways. The last couple of years have seen the advent of health rings, and Samsung debuted its own at Unpacked this year. While Samsung still isn't letting most people use it, the company had more to say about it at this year's MWC. It will have health tracking and sleep tracking, and it will be available in US ring sizes 5 through to 13.

We're excited to see more of what comes of this, especially given that Samsung has already managed to pack some impressive health tech into its Galaxy Watches. It's expected to launch later this year, where people with compatible Samsung smartphones will be able to use it.

Motorola Rollable Concept Phone

For when you want to wrap your phone around your wrist

Have you ever wanted to wrap your phone around your wrist? Or to bend it in weird and strange ways just because you can? If so, then this is a phone for you. Motorola always has fun concept phones to show off at events, and this year's MWC is no different. The Motorola Rollable Concept Phone is a phone that you can bend and roll backwards, and the back of it is a soft-touch fabric. There's not much else to say about it really, because it's just a phone that rolls in half and can be worn around your wrist.

This is very much a concept, and it's hard to say if anything like this will ever reach the masses from Motorola. It's cool though, and manages to do something new with a form-factor that many consider to be boring at this point.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

An exciting camera experience

Ever since Xiaomi began its partnership with Leica two years ago, the Chinese tech giant has turned its annual Ultra flagship into something that's almost camera first, phone second, and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra that made its global debut at MWC continues the trend. Bringing back a similar but streamlined design, the 14 Ultra's gigantic camera module houses a new Sony LYT-900 1-inch sensor with a physical moving shutter that allows a variable aperture between f/1.6 and f/4. A 1-inch sensor with a wide open f/1.6 aperture should result in the most light intake ability of any phone camera.

For us, we're more excited about the two zoom lenses: a 50MP 77mm telephoto lens using a floating lens mechanism that allows for shifting focus distances, and a 5X Periscope zoom lens with an f/2.5 aperture. The latter's f-stop is crazy fast for a Periscope zoom lens (the S24 Ultra's Periscope zoom, by comparison, is an f/3.4 lens). The two zoom lenses are also more pixel-dense, and with larger image sensors than anything offered by Apple, Google or Samsung.

To add to the experience, Xiaomi also built a "Photography Kit" (separate purchase), which is essentially a case with a grip that snaps over the phone to give it more of a traditional camera form factor. The grip has dedicated shutter buttons for stills and videos, as well as a rotating dial for zoom or other adjustments. The lens ring around the camera module also has a filter thread to allow snapping on ND filters and such. Is all this overkill? Casual smartphones fans will probably say yes. But those of us camera or phone nerds are excited about this setup.

Of course, this is still a phone, so you can expect the latest in specs and components too, like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, LTPO OLED display that gets up to 3,000 nits brightness, and more RAM and storage than you'd need.

OnePlus Watch 2

Two operating systems in one watch

For years, Android brands making smartwatches have had a dilemma: run Google's power-hungry WearOS and suffer from barely 24-hour battery life, or use a custom OS that's more efficient but lacks access to Google's apps? OnePlus asked, "why not both?" The OnePlus Watch 2 is powered by two chipsets, each one running an OS: the Snapdragon W5 runs WearOS, while an "efficiency chip" named BES 2700 runs RTOS, a custom-built lightweight OS.

Basically, when the watch needs to run Google apps like Assistant or Maps, it uses the more capable Qualcomm chip to run WearOS. When you're doing something more basic like checking the time or checking heartrate, the watch turns to the leaner RTOS. The transition is seamless, you don't really notice the watch is jumping between two chips and two OSes, but that's what allows the OnePlus Watch 2 to last at least two full days with consistent heavy use, and up to four days with lighter uses. This isn't amazing endurance, but at least you don't have to charge the watch every night or need to bring a charger just for a weekend trip.

The screen is pretty nice too, a 1.36-inch OLED with vivid colors, though refresh rate is just 60Hz. The watch can do all the basic smartwatch things you'd expect it to, like track exercises, heart rate, and lets you receive, and respond, to text messages directly on the wrist. This is OnePlus' third straight really good product — let's hope the company continues the streak.

Tecno Pocket Go (with AR Pocket Vision)

Gaming on the go

Okay, these are technically two separate products, but they were pretty much designed by Tecno to work together, and at MWC they were always demoed in unison, so we'll put them here as one. The Pocket Go is basically a bulkier-than-usual console game controller (or another way to look at it: a Steam Deck without a screen). The added size is because it houses an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with frequencies up to 5.1 GHz inside, and it runs Windows. So yes, the Pocket Go is a gaming device housed inside a controller. The visuals are output to — you guessed it — the AR glasses, named "AR Pocket Vision."

The glasses have a pair of 0.71-inch Micro-OLED displays that pump out a visual similar to a 215-inch TV viewed from about 19 feet away. I tried this setup on the show floor and found the experience enjoyable. Having the screens projected in front of my eyes allows me to keep my head looking straight ahead instead of needing to crane down to look at the controller. It's a much more ergonomic way to play games on the go.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

A beautiful phone with impressive hardware

Ever since its split from Huawei, Honor has been trying to make a name for itself with unique hardware that looks great, and the Magic 6 Pro is the latest testament to those efforts. This beautiful smartphone combines a refined design that even makes the camera bump look great (plus a faux leather sort of texture on the back) with very impressive hardware, starting with the stunning 6.8-inch display, which can reach a whopping 5,000 nits of brightness in high brightness mode, but also every low brightness levels when you need them.

Another highlight of this phone is that it packs a huge 5,600mAh battery in a relatively compact body thanks to the use of Honor's second-generation silicon-carbon batteries. This allows the phone to have fantastic battery life compared to many of its competitors. Of course, you also get all the goodies you'd expect with a modern smartphone, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, plus a triple-camera setup that's very capable. Sadly, you can't buy it in the United States, but this is a very compelling phone, especially if you're not sold on foldables yet.

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable

Keeping Windows tablets alive

The Windows tablet market has felt like a bit of a desert since the Surface Pro 9 launched over a year ago, but Dell has brought something pretty cool to the table with the Latitude 7350 Detachable, years after its predecessor, the Latitude 7320 Detachable. Of course, this model comes with all-new Intel Core Ultra processors, specifically from the U series, which means you get AI capabilities and a new graphics engine, along with all the upgrades you'd expect to the specs.

It also has a new design that's much closer to the Surface Pro family, so you have a proper kickstand built right into the device. This design puts Dell's previous tablet, the XPS 13 2-in-1, to shame, since that one required a separate accessory to have a kickstand and it was far less versatile. It's just great to see Windows tablets still have some life in them, and hopefully devices like this push Microsoft to do even better with the Surface Pro 10 when that launches.

Oppo Air Glass 3

AR glasses just keep getting better

The market for AR headsets is always getting more intense, but Oppo's Air Glass 3 may just be one of the most impressive iterations we've seen so far, if it ever comes to fruition. This concept pair of glasses weighs a mere 50 grams, the lightest we've seen for any device like this. The Xreal Air 2, for example, weighs 72 grams, while something like the TCL RayNeo X2 weighs 112 grams. This is the closest we've come to AR glasses that feel like regular glasses.

On top of that, the glasses include bright displays with up to 1,000 nits of brightness and a low refractive index increasing visibility of content on the lenses. What's more, the glasses can communicate with a chatbot powered by Oppo's own AndesGPT large language model. We don't know if or when these glasses will launch, though it's unlikely we'll get to see them outside of China anyway. Still, the market for AR glasses is increasingly heated, which can only be a good thing.

Many of these will roll out this year

While not all of these will be available to purchase, many will be, and we're excited to properly get our hands on those later on this year. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a particular interest, alongside the Xiaomi 14 Ultra which feels like a camera that has a phone inside. 2024 will be a great year for tech, and we're really only getting started.