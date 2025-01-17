Online multiplayer games are all over the gaming world, but nothing can beat the feeling of immersing yourself in a craftily built offline game. Whether you are dealing with internet issues or simply desire to go for solo gaming, there are many offline games that provide thrilling gaming experiences and endless entertainment.

Here are the best offline games that I love playing on my Windows PC.

The following list also includes games from the Steam platform. To play Steam games offline, you must first launch the app and switch to offline mode. The same applies to the games from the Epic Game Store. Also, although all of the following games can be played offline, some require periodic internet access for the latest updates and improvements.

15 Red Dead Redemption 2

A Western epic like no other

Close

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 is more than just a game for me. Set in the late 1800s, you take on the role of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw struggling to keep his gang alive while also dealing with his own sense of morality. It is an open world that seems alive, with cities, regions, and mysteries to uncover.

What I really love about the game is its level of detail. From dynamic weather systems to lifelike NPC interactions, each instance feels alive. The offline story mode has more than 50 hours of the best missions ever, side missions, and random encounters. However, while playing offline, you will miss out on Red Dead Online, which includes cooperative missions, competitive modes, and community-driven events.