These are the best laptops with OLED displays: XPS 13, Spectre x360, Razer Blade, and more

Organic light-emitting diode or OLED displays offer the best color reproduction, punchy contrast, and deep blacks. Not only are they great for TVs or monitors, but you can also get them on laptops today. Of course, they’re more expensive to manufacture than traditional LED and LCD panels, so if you’re looking for a laptop with an OLED panel, you’re going to end up paying a hefty amount of money.

If you’ve made up your mind, here are some of the best laptops with OLED displays. As you’d expect, all of these laptops will be eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade this holiday season.

Navigate this guide:

Best overall laptop: HP Spectre x360 14

HP’s Spectre lineup includes three size variants with the Spectre x360 14 offering the sweet spot when it comes to design and performance. It doesn’t actually feature a 14 inch panel, rather a 13.5 diagonal 3:2 display with a 3K2K (3000 x 2000) resolution, 400 nits brightness, and thin bezels.

The laptop is configurable with the latest Intel 11th-gen processors, 16GB RAM, 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, and great battery performance. It also comes with a premium aluminum construction and a convertible form factor.

HP Spectre x360 14 The HP Spectre x360 14 is one of the best offerings from the company featuring a 2K3K OLED display along with the latest Intel's 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPU options. Buy from HP.com

Best ultraportable laptop: Dell XPS 13 9310

The Dell XPS 13 has consistently been an impressive laptop for years, and this year, the company decided to add an OLED display to the mix. This makes the experience even better on the laptop as you now get a punchier visual experience. The panel measures 13.4 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 3.5K (3456 x 2160) resolution that supports DisplayHDR 500, 400 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop also comes with the Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and of course, that gorgeous thin and light aluminum chassis.

Dell XPS 13 9310 The Dell XPS 13 9310 has received a minor spec bump this year and now comes with the option of an OLED panel and the latest Intel 11th-gen processors. Buy from Amazon

Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model

If you want the best visuals while gaming, the Razer Blade 15 comes in an ‘Advanced Model’ that’s available with a 4K OLED panel. While it comes with only a 60Hz refresh rate, it does support 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1ms response time, and HDR. Powering the laptop is the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i9-11900H octa-core processor, up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. For graphics, there is the beefy NVIDIA RTX 3080 that should deliver an excellent gaming experience.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model is an excellent gaming laptop that offers high-end hardware and the option of a gorgeous 4K OLED panel. Buy from Best Buy

Best business laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

The ThinkPad series offers a variety of options ranging from thin and lightweight to convertibles and even high-end machines that can handle graphics-intensive workloads. Lenovo also gives users the option of OLED panels, especially if you’re going for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. The existing Gen 3 model is available with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel that covers 100% sRGB, Adobe RGB, and P3 color gamuts which is quite impressive. It also supports HDR with fine tweaking options using Lenovo’s Display Optimizer. Notably, Lenovo recently announced a successor for the laptop, but we’re yet to get a confirmation on the availability of OLED panels.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is meant for business and enterprise users looking for a powerful notebook with a bright and colorful OLED panel. Buy from Amazon

Best for creative professionals: Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED

For those who work in the content creation field, Gigabyte offers the Aero 15 OLED which, as the name suggests, comes with an OLED panel. The 15.6 inch display on the laptop makes use of a Samsung AMOLED panel with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution that supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and is X-Rite Pantone certified and factory calibrated to offer the best colors.

To handle heavy creative workloads, the laptop is available with the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors, with configurations available up to the Core i9-11980HK, dual DDR4 memory slots (DDR4-3200, Max 64GB), two M.2 NVMe SSD slots (PCIe Gen 3 and PCIe Gen 4), while graphics can go up to the NVIDIA RTX 3080 with 16GB GDDR6 memory.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED The Gigabyte Aero 15 is available with top of the line hardware configurations including a 4K OLED panel for creative professionals and alike. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best laptops available with an OLED panel. If we had to pick one, the HP Spectre x360 14 would be our choice as it offers a premium design with a slim convertible form factor along with a brilliant 3:2 ratio panel.

Check out our roundup of the best laptops to buy in 2021, as well as the best HP laptops and the best Dell laptops to buy in 2021.