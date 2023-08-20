The best OLED monitors will change the way you view your digital world for the better, whether that involves gaming, creativity, development, or other professional work. Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) screens offer truly deep contrast thanks to their ability to turn off individual LEDs, as well as plenty of brightness without the need for a separate backlight. They have the low response time and high refresh rate that gamers crave, and they can produce accurate color across gamuts for professional purposes. OLED technology still doesn't come cheap, but prices have been dropping and those with a bit of money to spend can regularly land a quality monitor for less than $1,000. We've put together this curated list of the best monitors with OLED tech suited for a variety of purposes to help you land the perfect display.

Our favorite OLED monitors in 2023

Source: Dell Alienware AW3423DWF Editor's Choice Unreal QD-OLED technology $900 $1000 Save $100 Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is an exceptional 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. Its QD-OLED tech brings extra brightness and color, and it can be used for creative work when you aren't gaming. Pros Boosted brightness and color thanks to QD-OLED tech

Outstanding specs for gaming

DCI-P3 color accuracy makes it suitable for some creative work

Ultrawide QHD resolution at 165Hz Cons Stylized design might not be for everyone $1000 at Dell $900 at Best Buy

Dell's Alienware brand is home to gaming hardware, and its AW3423DWF curved ultrawide monitor is one of the best OLED options on the market. It actually uses a QD-OLED panel, which leverages quantum dot technology to boost brightness and vibrancy. It can hit up to 1,000 nits brightness at peak, and it has VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification for incredible contrast.

The 34.18-inch panel might not be 4K, but the 3440x1440 resolution is the sweet spot for many gamers, and the boosted 21:9 aspect ratio provides extra screen real estate. The monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 0.1ms (GtG) response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro cuts out screen tearing for a smooth look.

The Alienware AW3423DWF boasts accurate sRGB and DCI-P3 color, giving it the ability to handle some creative work when you aren't gaming. There are presets for the two color gamuts, while picture-in-picture (PiP) and picture-by-picture (PbP) features make it easier to work from multiple computers. The stand can be adjusted for height, tilt, and swivel, and it has a wide range of ports including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, five USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Dell's QD-OLED monitors come with three years of burn-in exchange coverage, allowing you to swap out for a new model should your screen suffer.

Source: LG LG 27" Ultragear OLED (27GR95QE-B) Best Value Frequently on sale $800 $1000 Save $200 The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED can often be shopped for less than the standard price, making it one of the better values around. It has a QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and solid DCI-P3 color reproduction that can help with creative work. Pros HDMI 2.1 broadens connections

Gorgeous picture with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time

Ergonomic stand

Price is right Cons Could use more downstream ports $800 at Amazon $850 at Best Buy

OLED monitors come at a premium price, and it's often tough to find a quality display for less than $1,000. While the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B regularly sits at the $1,000 mark, it's often available at a discounted price. At the time of writing, for example, it's down to $800 at Amazon and $850 at Best Buy.

The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED monitor has a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, which is still the sweet spot for many gamers who don't have a high-end GPU that can handle 4K. The display hits a sizzling 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, achievable even from HDMI thanks to the 2.1 standard. It has a gorgeous 1.5M:1 contrast ratio with up to 1,000 nits brightness, it has HDR10 compatibility, and it manages about 98.5% DCI-P3 color reproduction for creative work.

AMD FreeSync Premium comes baked in to reduce screen tearing, and the monitor has been certified as G-Sync compatible for those with a Nvidia GPU. Ports aren't as plentiful as we've seen in other models, but you do get dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, two downstream USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The stand can be adjusted for tilt, height, pivot, and swivel, plus it can be VESA mounted.

LG's OLED monitors come with a two-year warranty to cover burn-in.

Source: Corsair Corsair XENEON Flex 45WQHD240 Premium Pick Bendable display technology $1600 $2000 Save $400 Corsair's Xeneon Flex is a bendable 45-inch gaming monitor with 3440x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. It can operate flat or bent to an 800R curve, it has excellent color reproduction, and it's just downright neat. Pros Bendable ultrawide screen is so cool

240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time

Accurate DCI-P3 and sRGB color Cons Stand isn't particularly ergonomic

Probably overkill for most people $1600 at Amazon $1600 at Best Buy

Corsair's Xeneon Flex 45-inch OLED monitor is one of the coolest displays I've ever seen. It employs LG's bendable OLED display technology to bring an ultrawide screen that you can leave flat or bend into an 800R curve. The 21:9 aspect ratio provides plenty of screen real estate for gaming or for work, and having the ability to go from flat collaboration mode to curved gaming mode will be perfect for many users who split time at the same PC. This is not a cheap monitor, but it has recently come down in price quite drastically.

The monitor's 3440x1440 resolution plays very well with the boosted 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, and the included AMD FreeSync Premium and G-Sync certification covers both AMD and Nvidia GPU users. Color accuracy hits 98.5% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB with a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, making the panel suitable for creative work while also giving your games a full and vibrant look. You get plenty of brightness at 1,000 nits with HDR, and the anti-glare finish helps with sunlit rooms.

Video input ports include dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and one USB-C with DP Alt Mode for easy laptop connectivity. There are also four USB-A 3.2 ports, another USB-C upstream port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Due to the bendable nature of the monitor, the stand is firmly integrated and doesn't offer a ton of ergonomics beyond tilt.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 comes with a three-year warranty that covers burn-in.

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED Alternative to the best Pricier but often on sale Not sold on our top pick? Samsung's Odyssey G8 OLED uses the same QD-OLED panel as the Alienware screen, but it has a higher refresh rate, lower response time, and excellent calibration. It does, however, cost more, at least unless you can find it on one of its frequent discounts. Pros 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED panel

175Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time

Outstanding color and contrast

Modern and sleek design with built-in lighting Cons Tilt and height adjustments only

Odd port setup

Costs quite a bit more than our top pick $1500 at Best Buy $1500 at Samsung

The Alienware AW3423DWF might be our top pick, but Samsung's OLED G8 is a close second that uses the same panel. It costs about $500 than the Alienware monitor, but it often dips to about the same $1,000 price. Most people, if shopping without any deals, will save the $500 and go with Alienware, but Samsung's Odyssey OLED G8 brings a slightly higher refresh rate, slightly lower response time, and superior calibration.

The 34-inch ultrawide screen has a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1800R curve, upping the immersion while offering plenty of screen space. The 3440x1440 resolution is what most gamers still want, especially when it comes with a sizzling 175Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. QD-OLED and DisplayHDR True Black 400 technology are on board (just like the Alienware AW3423DWF), bringing better color and contrast.

There's no pivot or swivel adjustments available, but you can set the height and tilt as you please. The monitor is very thin and features a light on the back that can mirror your in-game picture for extra immersion. Ports are a bit weird here, with Mini DisplayPort, Micro HDMI 2.1, and dual USB-C. You'll likely need some adapters when gaming, but it makes for an easy laptop connection with a bonus of up to 65W of power delivery back to the host.

Samsung doesn't really make its warranty status clear, and you might get a different answer based on the customer service rep with which you interact. If you're worried about burn-in, Alienware's three-year coverage will give you some extra peace-of-mind.

Source: Philips Philips 27E1N8900 Best for professionals Accurate sRGB and DCI-P3 color The Philips 27E1N8900 is a great choice if you need an OLED monitor more for work than for play. It has a 27-inch 4K panel with 60Hz refresh rate, outstanding DCI-P3, sRGB, and AdobeRGB color, and up to 540 nits brightness. Eyesafe certifications prevent fatigue, and the stand can be fully adjusted. Lots of ports make it easy to connect all devices. Pros Gorgeous 27-inch 4K OLED panel with accurate color

Ergonomic stand

Lots of ports, can handle two PCs at once

The right specs for professional and creative work Cons Not really intended for gaming

Relatively thick bezels

No burn-in coverage $1100 at B&H

Whereas most of the options in this list are geared mainly toward gaming, the Philips 27E1N8900 puts an emphasis on professional features that can accommodate creators and designers. The 27-inch OLED panel has a 16:9 aspect ratio and 3840x2160 (UHD) resolution, topping out at a 60Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time. You could definitely get in some gaming here, but it's best reserved for office and studio work.

The screen comes with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, which along with the 1M:1 contrast ratio and 1.07B colors at 10 bits produces an incredible picture. Color accuracy is within range of perfect DCI-P3, sRGB, AdobeRGB, and NTSC, plus it has a DeltaE rating of less than 1.

Two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1) cover video hookups, with USB-C offering up to 90W of charging power back to the host laptop as well as DP Alt Mode duties. You can connect a laptop with just one cable to provide video and charging. This also opens up a bit of a USB bank, with four downstream USB-A 3.2 ports. You can connect two devices to the screen at once with PbP functionality, and a KVM switch makes easy work of multiple PC accessories. The stand can even be adjusted for height, swivel, tilt, and rotation.

Burn-in coverage does not appear to be covered under the Philips warranty.

Source: Agon AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD New gaming release QHD resolution at 240Hz The AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD is a gamer-focused OLED display with 27-inch panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and excellent color and contrast. If you'd like an OLED screen for PC and console gaming, this should be seriously considered. Pros 27-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time

Fully ergonomic stand

Built-in rear lighting

Excellent color reproduction and contrast Cons Some might not like the aggressive styling $1000 at Amazon

AOC's Agon Pro AG276QZD is one of our top picks when it comes to pure gaming monitors. It has a 26.5-inch OLED panel with 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is still considered the sweet spot by many gamers. The 240Hz refresh rate can keep up with even the best GPUs, and it has a 0.03ms GtG response time for a smooth look. AMD FreeSync comes baked in, and it has Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. It also comes with HDR10 compatibility and built-in speakers.

DCI-P3, sRGB, and AdobeRGB color reproduction is outstanding to the point that you could use it for some creative work, furthered by the addition of a PbP feature for multiple PC inputs. The monitor has dual HDMI 2.0 and dual DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and a downstream USB hub with two USB-A ports.

The monitor is styled for a gamer's den, with rear lighting and some aggressive angles. The stand allows for tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments, and it can rotate around for a vertical orientation.

The AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD comes with three-year warranty coverage for burn-in.

Source: Asus Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM Also great for gaming Packed with fun features The Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM is a great alternative to AOC's new 27-inch OLED gaming monitor. It has a sizzling 240Hz refresh rate, 0.3ms response time, and excellent color and contrast to make your games pop. One major downside is that it doesn't look like Asus covers burn-in under its warranty. Pros Gorgeous 27-inch display at 240Hz refresh rate

Excellent color accuracy and contrast ratio

Ergonomic stand and customizable lighting

Plenty of brightness Cons No burn-in warranty coverage $1000 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM is also very good for gaming and comes with many of the same specs as the AOC Agon option. It even costs the same as AOC's monitor at about $1,000.

The ROG Swift has a 27-inch OLED panel with 2560x1400 (QHD) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms GtG response time. Its HDR10 capabilities allow it to hit up to 1,000 nits brightness, with a lower 450 nits for SDR use. The 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and 1.07 billion colors make for an exceptional picture, and it can manage 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color.

AMD FreeSync Premium is included, with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to boot. Asus has also included a custom heatsink that should in theory remove some of the heat from the panel to prevent burn-in while also boosting brightness. The stand is stylized with built-in and customizable lighting, and there's a standard collection of ports to work with, including DisplayPort 1.4, dual HDMI 2.0, two USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus does not provide burn-in coverage for the ROG Swift PG27AQDM under its warranty.

Source: Asus Asus ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH Best portable 15.6-inch OLED screen you can take with you $349 $399 Save $50 The Asus ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH is a compact portable monitor with 15.6-inch FHD display. It's a great option for those who often work from a laptop and require secondary screen with accurate color, and it's affordable enough to not be a huge drain on the wallet. Pros Portable and versatile 15.6-inch screen

100% DCI-P3 color and 1ms response time

Comes with a folio cover that can also act as a stand

Easy USB-C connectivity for laptops Cons Glossy finish

Not as full of features as a full-size monitor $349 at Amazon $349 at B&H

Taking your OLED display with you everywhere you go seems like a hilarious proposition, at least until you see the Asus ZenScreen MQ16AH. This isn't the only portable OLED monitor on the market, but it is the one that brings the best selection of features at a competitive price. The screen retails for about $400, but you can often find it for considerably less money.

The 15.6-inch OLED screen has a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, and HDR 10 support for brightness up to 400 nits. The 100,000:1 contrast ratio isn't as impressive as many standard OLED screens, but it does bring 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, a Delta E>2 rating, and a 1ms response time. These are great specs for working on the go, especially when you consider the screen weighs only about 1.4 pounds (650g) and measures just 0.19 inches (5mm) at its thinnest point.

An included folio case attaches to the screen and acts as a stand for horizontal and vertical orientations (while also protecting the screen when not in use). You can also pick up a discrete tripod attachment to turn the ZenScreen into a real — if small — monitor. Two USB-C ports (as well as a third for power) feature DP Alt Mode and power, making this perfect for modern laptops.

It doesn't look like Asus provides burn-in warranty coverage for this screen, but it does come with a proximity sensor that puts the screen to sleep (removing the chance of burn-in) when it senses you've walked away.

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Dual QHD Super ultrawide QHD picture $1800 $2200 Save $400 Want two gaming monitors in one slick package? The Samsung Odyssen OLED G9 is a super ultrawide with 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. It's absolutely loaded with features and has an incredible picture, but it will cost you a pretty penny. Pros Super ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio is essentially two screens in one

240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for gaming

Plenty of connectivity options including HDMI 2.1 and USB-C

Sturdy stand with some ergonomics Cons Burn-in warranty coverage is a bit flakey

Very expensive $1800 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy

We've included some of the best ultrawide monitors in this collection, but what about super ultrawide? This monster monitor can effectively give you the screen real estate and pixel density of two separate QHD monitors thanks to its 32:9 aspect ratio and 5120x1440 resolution. An 1800R curve helps pull the edges in toward you so you aren't straining your neck going from side to side, and it's all set up on a sturdy stand with height and tilt adjustments.

The Odyssey OLED G9's QD-OLED panel brings incredible contrast and color, with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and HDR10+ Gaming certifications. It hits 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, it has a 1M:1 contrast ratio, and it can manage 1.07 billion colors with 10-bit color. This is a display made for gaming, and it has the 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time to back it up. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is included and it comes with G-Sync compatibility.

DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, micro-HDMI 2.1, upstream and downstream USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack make appearances, and the monitor even has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. As with the Odyssey OLED G8, burn-in warranty coverage from Samsung can be hit or miss.

Getting the best OLED monitor for you

Buying an OLED monitor is a big investment, but it will change the way you use your computer. While OLED monitors are best reserved for gaming or other dynamic tasks — keeping the screen moving reduces the chances of burn-in — they can certainly come in handy for creative and development work that requires accurate color accuracy, uniform brightness, and impressive contrast. On the note of burn-in, you might want to pick up an OLED monitor with good post-purchase coverage. It can happen to anyone, and you don't want to be stuck with a monitor with images that cannot be removed.

With that out of the way, our favorite OLED monitor for most people is Alienware's AW3423DWF. Its QD-OLED panel is absolutely stunning in terms of color and contrast, and it can hit up to a 165Hz refresh rate and a 0.1ms (GtG) response time to cater to gamers. A 3440x1440 resolution is ideal for most gamers, and it rests on an ergonomic stand. Parent company Dell has a strong warranty for its QD-OLED screens, with a three-year exchange program that lands you a replacement monitor should yours experience burn-in.

If you're particularly concerned about burn-in with your OLED monitor, a new technology called "mini-LED" solves this issue while still bringing many of the same high-end features you can find in an OLED screen. I've also collected the best mini-LED monitors if this is a route you'd like to take.