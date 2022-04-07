These are the Best OnePlus 10 Pro Cases to buy in 2022

The OnePlus 10 Pro enters the competitive flagship space across the world, but more so in North America which is dominated by the likes of Samsung and Apple. This is a flagship with the latest processor and good camera performance, and there’s bound to be decent interest in the phone in key markets like the US and India. If you’re swayed by one of the great OnePlus 10 Pro deals and have your phone arriving at your doorstep soon, then you should definitely consider stocking up on a good case. As we mention in our OnePlus 10 Pro unboxing, the company does provide a fairly decent soft-touch protective case inside the box. But in case you want something more or different, here are some great OnePlus 10 Pro case options.

Official Cases

OnePlus tends to not only include a good case in the box, but also offer a few high-quality first-party case options. These cases are from OnePlus themselves, so you can rest assured regarding their compatibility with your phone.

Sandstone Bumper Case Signature Grainy Texture Sandstone is a signature OnePlus texture that the company has offered in some format since the very first OnePlus One. This Bumper offers that same texture with some protection. View at OnePlus

Quantum Photography Bumper Case Funky Graphics If you want something that really stands out, the Quantum Photography Case is for you. This is a standard bumper case with a bunch of cool graphics printed on top. View at OnePlus

Karbon Bumper Case Carbon Fibre Look OnePlus has also been doing carbon fiber textured cases for a while, and the Karbon Bumper case does the same for the OnePlus 10 Pro. View at OnePlus

Clear Cases

Clear cases are for those of you who want to show off the back of your smartphone while also adding some protection. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a rather unique camera island and the Black color has a nice grainy texture illusion to it. If you want to show it off, get a clear case. This way, you can also retain the original look of the device.

Generic Clear Case Flexible If you are looking for a basic clear case, this is a good one to start off with. This offers basic protection with some reinforced corners. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Case Protection Focused If you want to show off the back of your phone, yet want some heavy-duty protection, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style series serves your need. View at Amazon Promoted

Foluu Clear Case Reinforced Corners Foluu is known for its affordable cases, and this is take on the clear case. It offers basic protection and has more protrusion for its reinforced corners. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case Reputed Brand Spigen Ultra Hybrid is one of the best clear cases you can get for your phone, providing ample protection and a long life before yellowing. View at Amazon

Generic Frosted Back Case Frosty A frosted back case is great for keeping fingerprints away while still giving a peek at the phone underneath. This generic option has three colors to choose from for the bumper. View at Amazon

Rugged Cases

If you drop your phone often and are constantly worried about shattering the display or denting the edges, you need to get a rugged case. Rugged cases are intentionally thick and offer a great deal of protection for your smartphone. They can get bulky, but that’s the trade-off you make for better peace of mind. Often, these cases will have a dual-layer design for the case, and some of them will even incorporate a screen protector into their design. Choose the one that best fits your needs.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case Thin yet Protective The Spigen Liquid Air Armor lineup attempts to add a lot of protection to the OnePlus 10 Pro without adding too much bulk to it. View at Amazon

Poetic Guardian Case Clear Back If you still want to retain the clear back look of your OnePlus 10 Pro, but want a case that is tough and rugged, the Poetic Guardian lineup is for you. View at Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Case Offbeat Design The Urban Armor Gear lineup protects your phone but maintains its identity with a unique design and translucent back. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Case Heavy Duty Protection The Spigen Tough Armor lineup dials protection all the way to hundred with a combination of TPU, polycarbonate, and foam. View at Amazon

Poetic Revolution Case Heavy Duty Protection The Poetic Revolution lineup also focuses on heavy-duty protection, along with an included screen protector and kickstand. View at Amazon

Wallet Cases

The concept of wallet cases is that you can keep a few credit cards and cash along with your phone. A lot of us do financial payments through our phones, and if not, we do it through a card. So carrying a dedicated wallet can be avoided if you just get a wallet case.

Kowauri Wallet Case Leather Wallet If you're looking for just a card slot and don't want to deal with flaps, this case has a nice holding mechanism. View at Amazon

Foluu Folio Case Folio Wallet This case has a flap to cover your screen, with slots on the inner side to store your cash and card. View at Amazon

Stylish Cases

Sometimes, you need cases that not only offer some level of protection to your device but also added a layer of personality to it. These stylish cases help make your device stand out from the drab crowd of black and gray, with eye-catching prints and textures.

Generic Leather Case Faux Leather This case has faux leather on the back and a TPU bumper to provide a mix of protection with individuality. View at Amazon

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fairly new for regions outside of China. So these are the only great options for cases at the moment. We’ll be updating our roundup with more options as they arrive!