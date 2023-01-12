Get the most out of your OnePlus 10 Pro with these essential accessories.

There’s a lot to like about the OnePlus 10 Pro, including its zippy performance, bold design, capable cameras, and blazing fast charging speeds. It’s also commendable that, unlike many other manufacturers, OnePlus has decided not to skip including the charger in the box. While getting the charger and cable inside the box is great, additional accessories can still come in handy. Whether it's a dual-port charger to power two devices simultaneously, a car mount for hands-free navigation, or a pair of true wireless headphones for tangle-free music and calling, these extras can add to your overall experience with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Best fast chargers for the OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W fast wired charging, but you need to use the official charger to get top speeds. If you're looking for alternative options to the official wired charger, whether you want something to charge multiple devices at once, wireless chargers, or something for the car, we've listed the best options below.

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 125W Charger If you need a replacement charger for your OnePlus 10 Pro, this one is a great option. While it can charge at 125W, the phone itself can only support charging at 65W. But that still means you'll get the fastest speed possible for your phone. See at OnePlus

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger The OnePlus 80W SUPERVOOC charger is one of the fastest car chargers around and can fully charge your OnePlus 10 Pro in just 37 minutes. It has a USB-A port and a USB-C port and supports USB PD protocol. See at OnePlus

Anker Nano 65W Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) This tiny GaN charger from Anker offers 65W power output and has a foldable plug for easy transport. It supports USB PD protocol and can charge the OnePlus 10 Pro at up to 45W. It also comes with an 18-month worry-free warranty. See at Anker See at Amazon

Ugreen 100W 2-Port USB GaN Charger Ugreen 100W 2-Port USB GaN Charger The Ugreen 100W charger has two USB-C ports, allowing you to charge your OnePlus 10 Pro and laptop at the same time. It supports pretty much all major fast charging protocols, including USB PD 3.0, QuickCharge 4.0+, USB PD PPS, and Adaptive Fast Charging. See at Amazon

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger This is the only wireless charger to charge your OnePlus 10 Pro at 50W speed. The dual-coil system lets you charge the phone in both vertical and horizontal orientations while the built-in cooling fans prevent excessive heat build-up. It also supports Qi charging, so you can charge your earbuds or watch. See at OnePlus

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo This Samsung wireless charger isn't as fast as the official charger, but it offers the convenience of wireless charging for your phone and other accessories. The max charging speed is 15W, and the charger also has a built-in cooling fan to keep thermals in check. See at Samsung

Best charging cables for the OnePlus 10 Pro

If you're looking to pick up a spare USB cable for your OnePlus 10 Pro, we recommend checking out these options. These cables are highly durable and offer fast transfer speeds.

OnePlus SUPERVOOC Type-C to Type-C cable This official OnePlus SUPERVOOC cable uses high-grade copper and nickel for efficient power delivery and has USB-C connectors on both ends. It's 100cm long, and it works with all the SUPERVOOC chargers out there. See at OnePlus

Anker Powerline+ Anker USB-C to USBC-C cable The Anker Powerline+ comes with a double-braided nylon exterior for extra durability and has a USB-A connector. It is 10 feet long, and you can get it in gray or red. See at Amazon

AINOPE AINOPE USB-Charger The AINOPE USB-A to USB-C cable features an L-shape design, making it convenient to use the phone for gaming and watching video while it’s charging. The cable is 6.6 feet long and supports fast charging and data transfer speeds. See at Amazon

Best wireless headphones for the OnePlus 10 Pro

While any pair of wireless headphones will work just fine with the OnePlus 10 Pro, these earbuds are the best match. All of them are reasonably priced, have active noise cancelation (ANC), and boast long battery life.

OnePlus Buds Pro OnePlus Buds Pro The OnePlus Buds Pro have a chic design, effective active noise cancellation, and great sound. They also boast Dolby Atmos support and up to 38 hours of total battery life. See at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds OnePlus Nord Buds The OnePlus Nord Buds punch way above their weight, offering a stylish design, superb sound, exceptional battery life and an IP55 rating for just $40. See at Amazon

Nothing Ear 1 Nothing Ear 1 The Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds stand out from the sea of other truly wireless earbuds with their semi-transparent design. These earbuds sound good for the price, and they also offer features including effective ANC, long battery life, and more. See at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Anker Soundcore Life Q35 The Soundcore Life Q35 are one of the best budget over-ear headphones. They support active noise cancelation and the high-quality LDAC codec, plus they have 40 hours of battery life. They also come in a sleek design with three color options. See at Amazon

JBL T750BTNC Headphones JBL Tune T750BTNC If you want cheaper over-ear headphones, these Bluetooth options from JBL are a good bet. They have active noise cancelation and 15 hours of battery off a single charge, so you'll stay in the zone all day without distraction. See at Amazon

Best smartwatches and other accessories for the OnePlus 10 Pro

A smartwatch is a convenient accessory, allowing you to access notifications, weather, and more straight from your wrist. These smartwatches are well-suited for the OnePlus 10 Pro, offering the best compatibility and features.

OnePlus Watch OnePlus Watch If you want to stay in the OnePlus ecosystem, the OnePlus Watch is the perfect option. It may not run Wear OS, but it does offer stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and a comfortable design. See at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth-only) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 The Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Wear OS smartwatch out there, offering advanced health tracking features, a durable design, great battery life, and a rich software experience. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways but has a lot of charm for what it is. See at Best Buy

These are the best charges and accessories for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Whether you prefer to stay within the OnePlus ecosystem and use first-party accessories or mix and match with third-party options, there are many great choices available to enhance your experience with the OnePlus 10 Pro. While you're here, be sure to check out the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases and screen protectors to safeguard your new phone against scratches, drops, and other harm.