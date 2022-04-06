These are the Best OnePlus 10 Pro Deals in 2022

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest flagship from OnePlus, and it has the right chops to it to make an impact in the flagship space. While yes, it does not work with 5G on AT&T, the rest of the package is rather enticing, especially as OnePlus has priced it cheaper than the last-gen OnePlus 9 Pro’s launch pricing. If you’re convinced by the phone’s capabilities, including that of its camera, here are all the best deals you can grab for yourself.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB model is available for $900 in the USA, €900 in Europe, £900 in the United Kingdom, and ₹66,999 in India. For the 12GB + 256GB model, you have to pay $1,000, €1,000, £900, ₹71,999 respectively.

Best OnePlus 10 Pro Unlocked Deals in the US

OnePlus Store

OnePlus’s online store is the premier destination if you want to get any of OnePlus’s recently launched products for a great deal. For the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is accepting RedCoins to shave up to $89.90 off the price, and letting users earn up to 2697 RedCoins when purchasing the device. There’s also an additional $100 exchange bonus for loyalty if you trade in a OnePlus device. You can also opt for 12-month plans that go as low as $74.92 per month. For a limited time, OnePlus is including a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 with every purchase in North America.

Amazon.com

Amazon is often preferred by a lot of people since they can take advantage of their Prime memberships and available credits as well as buy their other necessities from the platform. Pricing for the device remains the same, but you get different benefits on this platform. For instance, Amazon is offering an Echo Show 8 when you pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro up until April 14.

Best Buy

If your retailer of choice is Best Buy, perhaps because of its Best Buy Total Tech membership, then you’d be glad to know that Best Buy also keeps the OnePlus 10 Pro. Pricing for the device remains the same: $900 for Unlocked. You get a $100 gift card with your purchase, which you can use in the future at Best Buy.

Best OnePlus 10 Pro Carrier Deals in the US

In the US, people do prefer buying their device directly from the carrier they will be using it on. The situation is a little complicated for the OnePlus 10 Pro. For one, the device will only be fully supported on T-Mobile. It will miss out on Verizon’s mmWave 5G, and will miss out on most of AT&T’s 5G. And given this complicated situation, product listings are not yet live for the device, although we expect T-Mobile at least to sell the device through its website. We’ll update the article once product listings go live.

Best OnePlus 10 Pro Deals in the UK

OnePlus Store

OnePlus’s online store is the premier destination if you want to get any of OnePlus’s recently launched products for a great deal. For the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is letting users earn up to 799 RedCoins when purchasing the device. There’s also a limited-time additional £60 exchange bonus for loyalty if you trade in a OnePlus device. Further, for a limited time, OnePlus is including a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro with every purchase in the UK.

Amazon.co.uk

Amazon UK is offering similar deals on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Essentially, for a limited time, you get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro with every purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro in the UK. Note that you will need to claim your free earphones from OnePlus.com.

Three UK

Three is a carrier in the UK which is stocking the OnePlus 10 Pro. All plans from the carrier come with a free OnePlus Buds Pro (till April 19) and a £29 upfront cost — there are six in total, varying your 24-month monthly cost from £42 to £56 per month. You can choose from a plan depending on your data and calling needs.

Best OnePlus 10 Pro in India

OnePlus Store

The OnePlus Store is a feasible option for consumers in India. You get a Red Cable Pro upgrade that includes 12 months of extended warranty and other benefits. The site also instant cashback from time to time: for the OnePlus 10 Pro, you get up to ₹4,500 off with SBI Credit Cards, and No Cost EMIs for up to 9 months.

Amazon.in

If you prefer buying from Amazon in India, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available for the same price and with similar card offers. You get up to ₹4,500 off with SBI Credit Cards and No Cost EMIs on the same.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great flagship, there is a valid argument to be made on how good its own predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro is. Since the OnePlus 9 Pro is now available at a discount than what it was priced at launch, you get much better value on it. The differences between the two flagships are largely on the processor side, although the system-wide throttling on the OnePlus 10 Pro closes that gap down. Other changes are minor and hence, the OnePlus 9 Pro also remains a viable purchase. Let us know if you end up choosing the OnePlus 10 Pro over the OnePlus 9 Pro!