These are the Best OnePlus 10 Pro Screen Protectors to buy in 2022

The OnePlus 10 Pro is just as durable as a lot of other flagship smartphones on the market in 2022. It sports a Gorilla Glass Victus panel on the front which is known to be reliable when it comes to protecting the display from accidental drops and bumps. It is, however, glass at the end of the day, meaning it’s bound to get scratched or cracked over time depending on how clumsy you are with your devices. If you want to protect that shiny AMOLED display, you’ll need to invest in a screen protector. Lucky for you, we managed to comb through dozens of listing on the internet to find some of the best OnePlus 10 Pro screen protectors you can buy right now. Since the device has a curved display, getting a good glass screen protector will be tricky, and hence, we would advise other alternatives.

That wraps up our collection of the best OnePlus 10 Pro screen protectors you can buy in 2022. We’ll keep an eye on the market and update this post accordingly when more options pop up. In the meantime, you can consider purchasing the Spigen NeoFlex TPU screen protector if you want a simple solution. The Supershieldz tempered glass is also a great option to consider if you want something stronger. We’ve also added an option with a matte finish if that’s something you prefer over the standard screen protectors on the market. The OnePlus 10 Pro, as you probably already know, comes with curved glass edges on the front, which makes it a little difficult to install screen protectors. You might want to consider picking up the Whitestone Dome Glass protection that comes with an installation frame to make things easier.

So which screen protector are you planning to buy for your OnePlus 10 Pro? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. Also, check out our roundup of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases if you want to add an additional layer of protection to your phone. And if you haven’t already purchased the phone yet, then be sure to stop by our collection of the best OnePlus 10 Pro deals to see if you can save some money on the device right now.