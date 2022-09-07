These are the Best OnePlus 10T Cases to buy in 2022

The OnePlus 10T is one of the best affordable flagships on the market. In some ways, the OnePlus 10T is even better than the OnePlus 10 Pro, despite its lower price tag. Not only does the new 10T pack the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, but it also offers a much faster charging speed than the Pro model. If you have just picked up the OnePlus 10T through a great deal, you would want to protect it from everyday scratches, drops, and falls. A protective case, along with a good screen protector, is the cheapest way to safeguard your expensive phone from potential dangers.

There is no shortage of protective cases for the OnePlus 10T. You don’t have to wade through all the options; we’ve rounded up the best ones for you. Without further ado, let us present the best OnePlus 10T cases.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Official cases

OnePlus always have some first-party cases for its flagship lineup, and for the OnePlus 10T, the company is offering two options. The official cases are a bit on the expensive side. But if you want the best fit and compatibility, these are the best options.

Glacier Mat Case The official Glacier Mate case for the OnePlus 10T doesn’t offer the best protection but looks cool and will keep your phone cool when things get hot. The case uses heat dissipation material to quickly remove excessive heat. If you're a heavy gamer, this might be for you. Buy from OnePlus Official bumper case The official bumper case is spray-pained with four layers of fine-ground sandstone, giving it a smooth texture. Made out of soft TPU and hard PC back, the case seamlessly fits the phone and provides 1m drop resistance. Buy from OnePlus

Thin cases

As the name suggests, a thin case is slim and lightweight. It provides basic protection against everyday scratches and general wear and tear.

Foluu Clean and clear This clear case from Foluu is the perfect case to add protection to your OnePlus 10T while preserving its real beauty. The case is made out of soft silicone and features reinforced corners for added drop protection. Buy from Amazon Futanwei Slim fit If you’re looking for a case that provides basic protection without adding too much bulk, this might just fit the bill. The soft TPU rubber case has non-slip grip while Buy from Amazon Ranyi Shock absorbing This flexible bumper case is slim and lightweight but it will protect your phone from everyday scratches, smudges and fingerprints. Reinforced corners provide extra drop protection and shock absorption. Buy from Amazon

Rugged cases

Rugged cases provide the maximum protection as they’re made of tough materials, often using multiple materials. They are more likely to handle drops, falls, and shocks better than a slim or clear case.

BoerHang Invisible stand Featuring had PC back and shockproof TPU, this rugged case from BoerHang offers solid protection against accidental drops and surface scratches. The case has raised lips to protect the screen and camera, and the built-in kickstand is a bonus, allowing you to prop up the phone for hands-free viewing. Buy from Amazon FTRONGRT Mobile phone holder This shockproof rugged case is made out of polycarbonate plastic and thermoplastic polyurethane, offering solid protection against drops, falls, and shocks. It also has a built-in kickstand and a strong absorption metal plate for the car holder. Buy from Amazon

Wallet cases

Like a Swiss knife, a wallet case serves many purposes. In addition to protecting your phone from harm, it can also hold your credit cards and cash. The weight of wallet cases is much higher than other cases, but the convenience of not carrying around a dedicated wallet is well worth it.

DAMONDY Magnetic kickstand This wallet case is made out of premium PU leather and feels soft to touch. It has two card slots, one side pocket and magnetic enclosure. Comes in Blue, Green and Red colors. Buy from Amazon Ranyi 3 card slots This high-quality wallet case from Ranyi lets you store up to three cards and also has a cash pocket. It has precise cutouts for ports, buttons, and speakers. Color options include Black, Brown, and Blue. Buy from Amazon MAOUICI Free screen protector This wallet case from MAOUICI has a retro look and can store up to three credit cards. It has a magnetic lid that keeps the front cover securely in place. You also get a free screen protector with 9H hardness, which is a bonus. Buy from Amazon

That wraps up our round-up of the best OnePlus 10T cases. OnePlus’ official cases are your best bet for the best fit and compatibility. But as you can see, there are plenty of amazing third-party options as well that offer great protection and are more reasonably priced than the official options. Since the phone is fairly new, we expect even more options to arrive in the coming weeks and months, so do check back again.