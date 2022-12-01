The OnePlus 10T comes with all the essentials out of the box, but these accessories will improve your overall experience.

The OnePlus 10T may not have all the bells and whistles to go against the best phones on the market, but it brings some exciting improvements to the table over the OnePlus 10 Pro. One of the highlights of this phone is its support for 150W charging speeds (125W in North America), which, during our testing, was able to top the phone from 1% to 100% in just 19 minutes. OnePlus bundles its phones with all the essentials including the charger, a USB-C cable, and even a TPU case in some regions, so you're ready to use the phone out of the box without spending more money.

But if you're looking to pick up a replacement charger or some other accessories to improve your user experience, then we've got you covered. Here are the best chargers, cables, and other accessories you can buy for the OnePlus 10T in 2022.

The OnePlus 10T depends on the bundled SUPERVOOC charger and the USB-C cable to deliver 150W, meaning you won't get these charging speeds with regular USB-PD chargers. As per our testing, the OnePlus 10T tops out at 18W charging speeds with a 100W USB-PD charger, so use them only as an alternative.

Best chargers for OnePlus 10T

You'll get a charger in the box when you receive your OnePlus 10T, but if you need an extra charger or one from the car, there are some options.

Anker 511 Nano 3 The Anker 511 Nano 3 is one of the smallest 30W chargers on the market with support for USB Power Delivery (PD) with a Programmable Power Supply (PPS). This particular GaN charger is just 1.12 inches thick and up to 70% smaller than a lot of other 30W chargers on the market. See at Amazon

Spigen 40W ArcStation Pro Spigen 40W ArcStation Pro Dual USB-C charger This GaN-powered charger from Spigen has two USB-C ports, letting you to charge two devices at once. Each port can output up to 30W or a total of 40W (20W each) if both are used. The charger intelligently controls the heat and power output, thus reducing overheating and overcharging. See at Amazon

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger The OnePlus 80W SUPERVOOC charger is one of the fastest car chargers around. It uses SUPERVOOC protocol to deliver 80W MAX output power through the USB-A port, and up to 30W max output via the USB-C port. You can use both ports at the same time to charge two devices simultaneously. See at OnePlus

Best cables for the OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T, as we mentioned earlier, requires the official SUPERVOOC USB-C cable to deliver the advertised charging speeds. You can, however, use other cables as alternatives.

OnePlus SUPERVOOC Type-C to Type-C cable This official OnePlus SUPERVOOC cable has USB-C connectors on both ends. It's 100cm long, and it works with all the SUPERVOOC chargers out there. If you need an extra cable, this is the option to get. See at OnePlus

Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C braided cable Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided Cable This particular Nylon USB-C to USB-C cable from Anker is 10 feet long and supports 100W charging. It's available to purchase in silver and red colorways, so be sure to pick the one that you like. $15.99 at Amazon

Ugreen Type-C Cable Ugreen USB-C Cable This pack of UGREEN cables comes with two USB-C to USB-C cables that support up to 60W charging. This is a braided cable that comes with a right-angle connector on one side, making it easier to use while gaming. See at Amazon

Best wireless earbuds to use with the OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T, just like most smartphones out there these days, doesn't come with a headphone jack. This means you'll either have to rely on a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter or pick up a pair of truly wireless earbuds. We always recommend picking the latter if your budget allows for it because wireless earbuds, especially the newer ones have some other advantages too. If none of these earbuds catches your fancy, then you can explore more options in our collection of the best wireless earbuds.

OnePlus Buds Pro OnePlus Buds Pro These earbuds pack a punch for $150, with active noise cancelation and a great design. The software experience needs some work, but it leaves very little room to complain otherwise. See at OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Z2 OnePlus Buds Z2 The OnePlus Buds Z2 is one of the best pairs of budget true wireless earbuds you can buy. It comes with all the baseline features including active noise-canceling, intuitive touch controls, and more. See at Amazon

Nothing Ear 1 Nothing Ear 1 The Nothing ear (1) earbuds have a lot of things going for them, including a unique design, great sound quality, intuitive touch controls, wireless charging, and more. Notably, you also get in-ear detection, two levels of active noise cancelation, and customizable touch controls. See at Amazon

Best smartwatch and other accessories

Here's a quick look at the best smartwatch and some other miscellaneous accessories to help you make the most out of your OnePlus 10T.

Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways and is expensive, but it has a lot of charm. It has fitness tracking, a decent app store, and looks surprisingly great. $349.99 at Best Buy

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitbit Charge 5 The Fitbit Charge 5 is a solid fitness tracker that offers a good set of features for the price. You'll get the Fitbit tracking features you've come to expect, including sleep and menstrual tracking. See at Amazon

Vicseed phone mount Vicseed phone mount The Vicseed car mount is a suction-cup-based mount that can easily hold your smartphone in place while you drive. See at Amazon

That brings us to the end. The company uses OPPO's proprietary SUPERVOOC charging protocol to deliver high-speed charging, which limits the number of chargers that work well with the phone. The same goes for the USB cables too, but the ones mentioned in this collection will do just fine in case you need an alternative for emergency purposes. Additionally, we've also recommended a couple of other accessories to pair with the phone to improve your overall user experience.

Official bumper case OnePlus 10T The OnePlus 10T is the performance flagship in the company's portfolio, and it certainly lives up to the name. Great performance and great battery life sum up the OnePlus 10T in our review. That's not to say that the phone does other things poorly, it does these two the best. See at OnePlus

We also have dedicated round-ups of the best cases and best screen protectors for the OnePlus 10T, so be sure to explore them in case you're looking to add some protection to your phone.