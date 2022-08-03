Here are the best places to pre-order the new OnePlus 10T 5G

The OnePlus 10T 5G is now official and it improves upon the already great OnePlus 10 Pro in some key areas. The new phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and it shows more performance potential than the OnePlus 10 Pro. You can learn more about the phone’s performance and so much more in our OnePlus 10T review, so give it a read if you’re interested in buying this phone. If it manages to grab your attention, then we’ve rounded up some of the best places to pre-order the OnePlus 10T below for you to check out:

Pre-order OnePlus 10T 5G in the US

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in the US for a starting price of $649 for the base variant. You can go all in and grab the 16GB + 256GB variant for $749 as well. The device goes on sale in North America on September 29. The company, however, is offering early access to those who want to grab their units ahead of the open sales. The phone will be available to purchase as a part of early access only on OnePlus.com starting today, so it remains the best place to purchase the phone right now. Pre-orders for the phone in North America begin on September 1 via OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. We’ll add relevant links to pre-order the phone below as and when they’re made available.

OnePlus.com

OnePlus is allowing you to get your hands on the OnePlus 10T thanks to its early access sales. This early access sale will happen in batches and the first one is already live. The early access dates are from August 3-6, August 10-13, August 17-20, and August 24-27. This sale will be available only on OnePlus.com, so keep that in mind. Those getting their hands on the OnePlus 10T early will get a free upgrade to the 16GB + 256GB variant for the price of the base variant i.e. $649. This is an excellent deal that’s worth grabbing if you’re planning to get your hands on the phone eventually. Additionally, those buying the phone during the early access sales will also receive 0% APR with 24-month installments, a free case, and 50-percent off on a protection plan and OnePlus IoT products. You can learn more about the sale by following the link below.

Pre-order OnePlus 10T 5G in India

The OnePlus 10T 5G is now available to pre-order in India via OnePlus.in and Amazon India. There are no early access sales happening anywhere outside North America, but you can reserve your unit by following the links below:

Amazon India

Amazon continues to remain one of the best places to purchase OnePlus devices in India, and you can reserve your unit by heading over to the link below. As a part of the launch offers on Amazon India, the company is offering a ₹4,200 instant discount with an eligible credit card, ₹1,000 Amazon Pay Cashback, and some no-cost EMI offers.

OnePlus.in

OnePlus is now taking pre-orders for the phone via its official website only for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The 16GB + 256GB is said to be available soon, so we’ll add links to purchase that when it’s available. In India, the OnePlus 10T starts at ₹49,999 and you can pre-order by using the link below. By purchasing the phone from the OnePlus India web store, you can ₹5,000 instant discounts with eligible credit and debit cards, up to 6 months of Spotify Premium subscription, and some no-cost EMI options.

Are you picking up the OnePlus 10T? Let us know your thoughts on the device in the comments below!