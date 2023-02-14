Make the most out of your new OnePlus phone by pairing it with these accessories.

OnePlus 11 finally stepped out of the Chinese market to become globally available on Feb 7, and you can now pre-order it in the U.S. to reserve your unit. The new flagship comes with improved hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, upgraded ultrawide and telephoto lens, and more. It's easily one of the best OnePlus phones we've used to date and is shaping up to be one of the top contenders in our best phones list.

The OnePlus 11 is also a well-rounded phone with all the essentials you'd expect from a top-tier flagship in 2023. OnePlus even offers a charging brick in the box, meaning you don't necessarily have to splurge additional money on the device. You can, however, pick up some accessories to improve your overall user experience. If you are wondering which ones to pair with your new phone, then here's a quick look at the best OnePlus 11 accessories you can buy in 2023:

Best wall chargers for OnePlus 11

OnePlus remains one of the few manufacturers to bundle its phones with a charging brick. You get an 80W charging brick with the OnePlus 11 units that are sold in the U.S., which should be able to top your phone in fairly quickly. But if you're looking to buy a replacement charger or want something that can charge more than one device, then here are some good options to consider:

The OnePlus 11 relies on the bundled SUPERVOOC charger and the USB-C cable to deliver 80W, meaning you won't get these charging speeds with regular USB-PD chargers. As per our testing, it tops out at 18W charging speeds with a 100W USB-PD charger, so use them only as an alternative.

Anker 511 Nano 3 Editor's Choice The Anker 511 Nano 3 is one of the smallest 30W chargers on the market with support for USB Power Delivery (PD) with a Programmable Power Supply (PPS). This particular GaN charger is just 1.12 inches thick and up to 70% smaller than a lot of other 30W chargers on the market. See at Amazon $23 at Amazon

Spigen 40W ArcStation Pro Dual USB-C charger Best Value This Spigen GaN-powered charger comes with two USB-C ports to let you charge two devices at once. Each port can output up to 30W or a total of 40W (20W each) if both are used. The charger intelligently controls the power output to reduce overheating and overcharging. See at Amazon $30 at Amazon

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger Best car charger The OnePlus 80W SUPERVOOC charger is one of the fastest car chargers around. It uses SUPERVOOC protocol to deliver 80W MAX output power through the USB-A port, and up to 30W max output via the USB-C port. You can use both ports at the same time to charge two devices simultaneously as well. See at OnePlus $29 at OnePlus

Best charging cable for the OnePlus 11

We recommend charging the OnePlus 11 using the bundled charging brick as well as the cable to get the best results. But if you are looking to pick a secondary cable to use as an alternative, or you want a more durable braided cable, then here are some good options to consider:

OnePlus SUPERVOOC Type-C to Type-C cable Editor's Choice This official OnePlus SUPERVOOC cable has USB-C connectors on both ends. It's 100cm long, and it works with all the SUPERVOOC chargers out there. If you need an extra cable, then this is a good option to consider. See at OnePlus $29 at OnePlus

Baseus USB-C to USB-C cable Best Value This Baseus USB-C to USB-C cable is another great option that features durable nylon braiding and up to 100W wired fast charging support. It comes in three different sizes, so be sure to pick the one you need. See at Amazon $12 at Amazon

Ugreen USB-C Cable 90-degree angled connector This pack of UGREEN cables comes with two USB-C to USB-C cables that support up to 60W charging. This is a braided cable that comes with a right-angle connector on one side, making it easier to use while gaming. See at Amazon $9 at Amazon

Best wireless earbuds to use with the OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11, in case you're wondering, doesn't come with a pair of earbuds in the box. It doesn't have a headphone jack either, meaning you'll have to rely on either a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter or a pair of excellent wireless earbuds. We recommend going with the latter because they're more convenient to carry around and use. Most modern wireless earbuds also have some solid features, including seamless connectivity, support for active noise canceling (ANC), and more. There's no shortage of wireless earbuds on the market, but here are the ones we recommend picking up for the OnePlus 11:

Best smartwatch and miscellaneous accessories for OnePlus 11

Here's a quick look at the best smartwatch and some other miscellaneous accessories for the OnePlus 11:

Google Pixel Watch Editor's Choice The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways and is expensive, but it has a lot of charm. It has fitness tracking, a decent app store, and looks surprisingly great. See at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Best Value The Fitbit Charge 5 is a solid fitness tracker that offers a good set of features for the price. You'll get the Fitbit tracking features you've come to expect, including sleep and menstrual tracking. $130 at Amazon

Vicseed phone mount Suction based mount The Vicseed car mount, as you can see, is a suction-cup-based mount that can easily hold your smartphone in place while you drive. This particular phone mount is reasonably priced and it's suitable to hold both the regular Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro without any issues. See at Amazon $23 at Amazon

That sums up our collection of the best OnePlus 11 chargers, cables, and accessories you can buy right now on the market. OnePlus, as we mentioned earlier, bundles a charging brick in the box, but you can always pick up an additional charger as a backup unit. We've also added some chargers that come with two USB ports to charge more than one device simultaneously. The Anker 511 Nano is a solid option, but you can't go wrong with the Spigen ArcStation charger either. Similarly, we've added some other accessories, including the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the Pixel Watch, so be sure to explore the entire list to see what you can pair with your OnePlus 11.

So which OnePluss 11 accessory are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. Also, don't forget to stop by our best OnePlus 11 cases collection to find some solid cases to protect your phone.