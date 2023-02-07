Although OnePlus' flagships didn't make it to our roundup of the best Android phones last year, its latest model might make the cut. The OnePlus 11 seems to be a better value proposition than last year's models, offering top-of-the-line hardware at a much more affordable price point. The device packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, an impressive camera setup designed in partnership with Hasselblad, and a gorgeous high refresh rate AMOLED display, which will likely attract many buyers. If you're among the many who have ordered a OnePlus 11 or are planning to do so in the next few days, you should probably buy a case for the device.

The new OnePlus 11 features a glass back like previous year's models. It can easily pick up scratches if placed on a rough surface and could shatter if you accidentally drop the device. So it's better to have a case on it than to regret not buying one later. To help you find the perfect one, we've rounded up the best OnePlus 11 cases on the market.

OnePlus 11 Sandstone Bumper Case Classically official What's a OnePlus phone without the classic Sandstone case? Not only does this case give the phone incredible gripability, but it also keeps it safe from bumps and scuffs. See at OnePlus

Foluu Clear Case For OnePlus 11 Best Value The Foluu clear case for the OnePlus 11 features cushioned corners for improved drop protection and precise cutouts for all ports and buttons. See at Amazon

Avesfer Rugged Case for OnePlus 11 Cheap rugged case The Avesfer rugged case for the OnePlus 11 offers a durable shock-resistant design for all-around protection and grippy texture. See at Amazon

OnePlus 11 Aramid Fiber Bumper Case Impossibly thin The official OnePlus 11 Aramid Fiber Bumper Case offers good protection with and exceptionally thin profile so that your phone feels like it isn't wearing anything. See at OnePlus

Foluu Folio Wallet for OnePlus 11 Premium leather folio The Foluu Folio Wallet for the OnePlus 11 offers a premium leather finish, enough storage for your cards and cash, and a unique kickstand. See at Amazon

Which one of these cases will you get for your OnePlus 11? Do you prefer one of the rugged options, or will you settle for a basic clear case? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, check out our roundup of the best OnePlus 11 screen protectors if you want to keep your new phone's display scratch free.