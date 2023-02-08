OnePlus has finally unveiled its new handset in full for the US market. As you might expect, there are a lot of different buying options when it comes to the OnePlus 11, with a few different models being made available from a number of different retailers. Luckily, we have all the details about the phones and also the best places to purchase them, making it easy for you to find the best deals available right now.

As far as retail pricing goes, you're looking at the OnePlus 11 coming in at $699 for the base model that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If you're looking to pick up the best model available, you're looking at a price of $799, and this version has 16GB RAM and comes with 256GB of internal storage. For the two models, you'll also have two different color options — Eternal Green and Titan Black. With all that said, let's take a look at some of the best deals that we could find ahead of the OnePlus 11's release.

Amazon

OnePlus 11 During its pre-order process, Amazon offers a few different purchase options, the most valuable being a unique package that includes a $100 Amazon gift card. Although we have linked to the model with a gift card, be sure to verify your purchase before the check out process. See at Amazon

Best Buy

OnePlus 11 The OnePlus 11 is available in both colors and sizes at Best Buy. You don't need to look out for any special bundles, add the device to your cart, and you should see a promotion that adds a $100 Best Buy gift card during checkout. See at Best Buy

OnePlus

OnePlus 11 OnePlus is currently not offering special discounts on the OnePlus 11. But it is offering other incentives like special trade-in deals, double RedCoins, a free protective case, and five percent off for students. See at OnePlus

For now, these are some of the best deals available. While Amazon and Best Buy are offering some enticing deals with its $100 gift card, there's always the chance that a wireless carrier can begin offering the handset, bringing more competition and incentives before its official release. The OnePlus 11 is slated to release on February 16, so you have about a week to get in your pre-order and take advantage of these wonderful deals. Don't forget that once you get your phone ordered, check out some of the best cases and screen protectors for the OnePlus 11 to keep your phone looking fresh once you get it.