The all-new OnePlus 11 is finally here, and it features a gorgeous 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best displays we've seen on a OnePlus phone so far, offering up to 1000Hz touch sampling, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification. The display also gets Gorilla Glass Victus protection to keep it scratch free, but you should still invest in a screen protector to keep it looking pristine.

You can find a wide range of screen protectors with different finishes and materials for your OnePlus 11. But if you don't want to go through the trouble of finding one yourself, we've rounded up the best OnePlus 11 screen protectors to make your life easier.

Supershieldz TPU film for OnePlus 11 Best Value The Supershieldz TPU film-type screen protector for the OnePlus 11 is the best affordable pick. It includes two clear screen protectors for under $10. See at Amazon

Suttkue Screen Protector For OnePlus 11 TPU film-type protector The Suttkue film-type screen protector for the OnePlus 11 is another affordable pick that offers a decent level of scratch protection. See at Amazon

Foluu Tempered Glass Screen Protector For One Plus 11 Affordable tempered glass The Foluu Tempered Glass screen protector for the OnePlus 11 offers a smoother finish and better protection than film-type screen protections. See at Amazon

That sums up our list of the best OnePlus 11 screen protectors currently on the market. Which one of these will you order for your brand-new device? I prefer tempered glass screen protectors with a matte finish, but you can choose one of the TPU film style options if you're on a tight budget. Let us know which one you picked in the comments section below. Also, check out our roundup of the best OnePlus 11 cases if you're considering buying one for the device to keep what's sure to be one of the best Android phones looking fresh.