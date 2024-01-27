The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are official, and pre-orders are now open to those in the United States. While these handsets are already quite affordable, offering the best bang for the buck in their respective categories, we're seeing some extremely tempting promotions popping up during the pre-order period that can save you big. So, whether you've been looking to buy a new flagship Android smartphone or just want something more mid-range and budget friendly, these are going to be the best deals for you.

How much does the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R cost?

There are two models of the OnePlus 12, one with 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM, and the other with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM. The former has a retail price of $799.99, while the latter has a retail price of $899.99. The OnePlus 12R also comes in two variants as well, one with 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, and another with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The former costs $499.99, while the latter comes priced at $599.99.

Best OnePlus 12 deals

The OnePlus 12 is going to be the brand's flagship device, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. You're also going to get a vibrant and beautiful 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

In addition, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera, 64MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto, along with a 32MP selfie camera. You can count on the phone to get all-day use thanks to its 5400mAh battery, with support for wired and wireless fast charging.

Amazon $800 $900 Save $100 Amazon is going to be one of the best places to purchase the OnePlus 12 thanks to its impressive shipping and excellent customer service. RIght now, the phone is in its pre-order phase, which means you can save $100 off the retail price of the 512GB model. Furthermore, you can also take advantage of no-interest financing for up to 12 months by using Amazon's credit card and purchase accidental coverage for the phone as well. $800 at Amazon

Best Buy $800 $900 Save $100 Best Buy is going to be a great option when it comes to purchasing the OnePlus 12. The retailer is now taking $100 off the 512GB model during its pre-order phase. And you can save even more if you have an older device to trade in. Furthermore, you can also take advantage of no-interest financing for up to 24 months by using a Best Buy credit card. You can also purchase accidental coverage for the phone as well. $800 at Best Buy

OnePlus $100 off with trade-in of any phone, any condition $800 $900 Save $100 When it comes to deals, OnePlus is offering some pretty good discounts on the OnePlus 12. The brand is now taking $100 off the 512GB model during its pre-order phase, and you can save another $100 by trading in any phone in any condition. Furthermore, you can also take advantage of no-interest financing for up to 12 months and save up to 50% off on accessories. $800 at OnePlus

Best OnePlus 12R deals

The OnePlus 12R is going to be the brand's mid-range device, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. You're also going to get a vibrant and beautiful 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

In addition, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro, along with a 16MP selfie camera. You can count on the phone to get all-day use thanks to its 5500mAh battery, with support for wired fast charging.

OnePlus $100 off with trade-in of any phone, any condition OnePlus is offering the best deal you're going to find on the OnePlus 12R. The brand is now taking $100 off during its pre-order phase when you trade in any phone in any condition. Furthermore, you can also take advantage of no-interest financing for up to 12 months and save up to 50% on accessories. $500 at OnePlus

As you can see, these deals are phenomenal, especially because these phones are still in their pre-order phase. If you order now, you can expect your device to arrive on February 6 at the earliest. Of course, you still have a little time to think it over, but if the past is any indication, you're going to get the best deals now before the official retail release. So make sure to get in your pre-order while you still can and if you happen to pick one up, make sure to grab some great OnePlus 12 accessories as well.