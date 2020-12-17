These are the best OnePlus 8T cases in December 2020

If you just ordered yourself a sweet new OnePlus 8T (and if not, check out our OnePlus 8T review), you’ll want to make sure you can prevent fingerprints, scratches, and dust. There are literally hundreds of phone cases on the market, but how do you know if you’re buying a delight or a duffer? Allow us to help with our guide to the best OnePlus 8T cases.

As usual, there’s a basic plastic cover in the box – clear vinyl, flexible, snug-fitting, and this year, emblazoned with a ‘frosted“ ‘Never Settle’ slogan running vertically up the right-hand side. It’s a nice touch that makes it more appealing than a simple clear case, but this kind of case offers limited protection considering it is covering your sleek new phone’s contours. But what if you want more? Here are some options.

Official OnePlus 8T Sandstone Case Good old faithful The old classic is back. The sandstone is a rigid clip-on case which previous OnePlussers will probably be familiar with. The big attraction of this one is that it has a slightly rough-hewn surface which makes it easier to grip because let's face it, these smooth phones can be slippery little suckers. The Sandstone case is available in Black or Cyan. $25 at OnePlus

OnePlus 8T Karbon Bumper Case The best official case Old faithful of the OnePlus case world, the Karbon is at the top end of the official designs. The familiar hard case with subtle diagonal pin-stripes is designed to add the maximum in knock and drop protection, with the lowest profile, most sympathetic to your sexy new handset. That level of design comes at a premium of course, and the Karbon is available in black only. $40 at OnePlus

Otterbox Symmetry 8T Case Affordable premium protection Otterbox doesn’t always make the most exciting cases, but they’re tough as old boots, and we mean that in the nicest possible way. Largely, the Symmetry is similarly low-profile like the official Karbon case, but with the added bonus of slightly raised edges around the camera and touchscreen, which provides much better protection. Symmetry cases comply with DROP+, which is measured as 3x the protection of a military-grade case. $38 at Amazon

dBrand OnePlus 8T Grip Case Perfect for customization One case. Many customizations. That’s the promise with dBrand, offering a 2mm thick case, including a design that encases the side buttons, protecting them whilst leaving more of the screen-free - an important consideration for a near bezel-less device. There are gripping edges down the sides which can be customized to your preferred color from a huge gamut and the whole thing reaches military protection ratings. dBrand also offers skins to be applied directly to the outer casing of your phone, but for full protection, the Grip Case is the way to go. Starting at $40 at dBrand

UAG 8T Plasma Series Case Best for butterfingers Under Armor’s phone cases are among the toughest we’ve seen, combining a stiff translucent body with a rigid toughened frame. As a result, they do tend to add a bit of bulk to your phone, but even so, hardly any extra weight. As ever, it complies with Military Grade drop-protection standards and yet, thankfully, doesn't impact wireless charging or contactless payments. The translucent section is currently available in 'Ice' Blue which complements the handset perfectly. If you want big protection and don't mind making a bigger phone, this OnePlus 8T case should definitely be on your shortlist. $40 at UAG

Olixar OnePlus 8T Leather-Style Wallet Stand Case Great value with great features The first folio-style case to make our list, we've chosen Olixar's thanks to the company's track record for producing great value cases without compromising on quality. There are the usual carbon-fiber offerings on offer, but we've decided to shine a light on the Wallet Stand, thanks to its imitation leather, three card slots, plus one larger slot of notes or receipts, magnetic clasp, and full compatibility with wireless charging and NFC payments. The whole folio can be rejigged to create a stand for the phone - great for games and watching videos. $13 at Olixar

Simicoo Leather Wallet Case Swiss Army Knife of Cases This cowhide leather Simicoo product can be best described as a 'handbag' (or 'manbag'). The phone is kept in a matching slimline case that tucks into a specially designed slot in the wallet section. That wallet section has 11 slots to cover everything from notes and credit cards to your earbuds. There's also a magnetic clasp, whilst the crucial pockets have zippers and there's still room for the whole thing to become a kickstand. It won't show off your phone, but if you want an all-in-one solution for your stuff, this could be perfect. It's available in a choice of Blue, Black, Brown or Red (which is actually pink). $21 at Amazon

Tereyi OnePlus 8T Ultra-Slim Patterened Silicone Case Best for Style over Substance We chose this one purely to show you that not all cases for the OnePlus 8T are one color! These Tereyi cases are simple, transparent silicone cases, similar to the one you'll find in the box with your phone. But if you don't want to walk around for the next year with 'Never Settle' across the back of your phone, there are six decal designs to choose from - baby elephants, pandas, kittens, and of course the ubiquitous 'Live Laugh Love' slogan. Not the highest spec cases on this list, more one for the Insta-crowd. $15 at Amazon

Qitayo Crystal Clear Case Show Off Your Phone If you like seeing the back of your phone, you'll definitely want a clear case. Qitayo's case is thin and clear, giving you a small amount of protection while still being able to see your OnePlus 8T in its full glory. It's also the cheapest in this list, so give it a go for something simple and sweet. You get a fairly decent level of protection, and you can let your phone retain most of its character. While not included, this case also might work out if you like to rock a skin but want some protection sometimes when you go out. $9 at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybird Case Durable and Thin Looking for something that will protect against most normal smartphone wear-and-tear, but don't want to bulk out your phone? Get the of both worlds with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. This case has a nice protective bumper, but isn't so thick that it'll get in your way. The sweet spot between two worlds. $14 at Amazon

Ringke Fusion-X Case You'll Never See It Like camo? You'll love Ringke's Fusion-X case. This durable case has a unique semi-transparent design that lets parts of your OnePlus 8T's exterior peek through the camo design. It's pretty neat when you look at it, but there are also clear versions of the case if camo isn't your thing. $13 at Amazon

Nillkin CamShield Case Protect the Lenses Most cases don't do a very good job of protecting your camera lenses. They can get scratched too! Nillkin's CamShield case, however, has a slider on the back that will help you protect your camera when not in use. When you want to take a picture, just slide the protector away, and you're good to go! $13 at Amazon

Our favorite pick of all the cases is the OnePlus 8T Karbon Bumper case. The Karbon series has been around since the early days of OnePlus and it’s proven consistently to be reliable. If you have slippery fingers and couldn’t transport an egg in the egg-and-spoon race at school, you’ll want to pick up the Otterbox Symmetry Case. If you want something a bit more unique, check out the Simicoo Detachable Leather Wallet!